StanbyME 27" Rollable Touch Screen 27ART10CKPL



Wireless design with a hidden wheels. It can up to 180° rotation, tilt up and down, and tilt left and right, and the height can be adjusted. OTT streaming services include Netflix, Disney+, ViuTV, Now E, YouTube and more.

StanbyME Go 27" Touch Screen (Carry Bag Design) 27LX5QKNA

Flexible Stand with Turntable Music Skins. Different styles embellish the space. Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has multiple streaming services and built-in battery. Its durability has been verified through US military-grade testing.

Styler

Smart Clothing Care, Patented Technology : Sterilize, deodorize and dehumidify in one machine. It will not damage or shrink clothing materials, making it suitable for delicate clothing that needs to be dry-cleaned. Three color options:

Objet Collection (Mist Beige) | LG Styler S3BNF

Objet Collection | LG Styler (Mist Green) S3GNF

LG Styler (Mirror Black) S3MFC

10KG Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer RH10V9AV2W

Live to a new standard of energy saving, convenience and healthy drying.﻿ DUAL inverter heat pump™ can save the energy. DUAL inverter compressor 10 year warranty meets with inverter motor 10 years warranty*.

CordZero™ A9T Series

This series is having the 5-step filtration system to separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust. The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Nature Green) A9T-STEAM

CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Deep Grey) A9T-CORE

CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige) A9T-Ultra

PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier

LG PuriCare™ purifies the air 360º around you, in every direction, no matter where you place it. Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners, it delivers clean air 24% faster, 7.5m far to every corners.

PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (Pet Mode with Clean Booster) AS65GDST0

PuriCare™ 360° Air Purifier (H13 HEPA, with Clean Booster) AS65GDWH0

AeroTower

Powerful Air Purification : Adopts 360° HEPA filter to Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns, methane and odor. 3-Way Airflow# and different power for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification. UVnano™ technology in key features.

PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN

PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB

PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0

PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FS15GPBF0

PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0





AeroFurniture

Table + Air Purifier can create a Korean home style. 360˚ HEPA air purification. Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices. Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging. Key feature in UVnano™ Technology. Three color options :

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream Rose) AF20ROSE

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream) AF20CREAM

PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Lemon) AF20LEMON





*10 years warranty on Compressor/Motor - This parts warranty is applicable on compressor/motor only, labor fee will be charged.

# In Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available.