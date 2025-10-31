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[Shop Offer] Mother's Day Offer 🩷

2026/05/05 ~ 2026/05/12

 

From 5 May until 12 May, LG offer Mother's Day Offer and shop now :

 

1️⃣ All items can enjoy extra 8% off*

 

2️⃣ Selected items enjoy extra offer

Wireless Earbuds

  • LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am Special Price$999 (Original Price$1,099) BUDS

 

Monitor

  • 27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor Special Price$1,480 (Original Price$2,590) 27TQ600S-WH

 

WashTower™

  • Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
    🎁 Free 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer^ (Valued$5,990) MD17GQSE0
  • Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™ WT1410NHB
    🎁 Free 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer^ (Valued$5,990) MD17GQSE0

 

Refrigerator

  • 442L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F554GBBV3B
    🎁 Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White)^ (Valued$4,380) AF20CREAM

  • 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B
    🎁 Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White)^ (Valued$4,380) AF20CREAM

 

* Cannot apply on 2026 New TV models, monitor, soundbar, flash sale models and accessory items
^ Please add the products in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.

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