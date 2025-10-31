[Shop Offer] Mother's Day Offer 🩷

1️⃣ All items can enjoy extra 8% off*
2️⃣ Selected items enjoy extra offer
Wireless Earbuds
- LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am Special Price$999 (Original Price$1,099) BUDS
Monitor
- 27" Full HD IPS TV Monitor Special Price$1,480 (Original Price$2,590) 27TQ600S-WH
WashTower™
- Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB
🎁 Free 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer^ (Valued$5,990) MD17GQSE0
- Objet Collection | 14 KG 1400rpm WashTower™ WT1410NHB
🎁 Free 29L Inverter Smart Dehumidifier with Ionizer^ (Valued$5,990) MD17GQSE0
Refrigerator
- 442L InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator F554GBBV3B
🎁 Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White)^ (Valued$4,380) AF20CREAM
- 442L Side By Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor F554GBMB7B
🎁 Free LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture (Cream White)^ (Valued$4,380) AF20CREAM
* Cannot apply on 2026 New TV models, monitor, soundbar, flash sale models and accessory items
^ Please add the products in “Add-on bundle” to the cart to enjoy the offer. Quota is limited, first come first served.