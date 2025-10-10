About Cookies on This Site

Nappali, falra szerelt TV készülékkel. A képernyőn egy vízből kiugró bálna jó minőségű képe látható.

Mitől lesz igazán jó egy TV képminősége?

Az LG élen jár a tévétechnológia és a képminőség fejlesztésében. Fedezze fel változatos kínálatunkat: LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K és 8K tévék – lenyűgöző képminőség és kivételes élmény minden modellben.

Mit jelent a 4K és a 8K?

A felbontás a kijelző pixeleinek sűrűségét jelenti. A 4K felbontás 3840×2160 képpont, míg a 8K felbontás 7680×4320 képpont, így még részletgazdagabb és élesebb képet biztosít.

Hegyvidéki kép egymás melletti összehasonlítása a képernyőfelbontás típusonkénti pixelszámát ábrázoló ráccsal: FHD, 4K, 8K

Mi az a 4K TV? Mennyire jó a 4K felbontás?

A 4K TV-k 8,3 millió pixellel rendelkeznek, ami négyszer több mint a Full HD TV-k esetében. Ez lenyűgöző részletességet biztosít, még nagyobb képernyőkön is. Hamarosan a 4K felváltja a 1080p-t, mint új szabvány. Az UHD (Ultra High Definition) megegyezik a 4K-val.¹ ² ³ ⁴

4K TV képernyőn egy kisebb, FHD feliratú négyzet, ami mutatja a minőség és a pixelsűrűség különbségét FHD és 4K között.

Milyen 4k tartalmak érhetők el?

Élvezze a 4K tartalmak széles választékát a népszerű OTT platformokon, mint a Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube és még sok más. A kasszasikerektől a sorozatokon, dokumentumfilmeken át az élő sportközvetítésekig – a 4K tartalom ma már széles körben elérhető. Sőt, a klasszikus filmek is közel 4K minőségre javíthatók AI Szuper Felskálázás technológiánkkal.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Hogyan működik a 4K AI Szuper Felskálázás?

Az LG OLED evo az AI Szuper Felskálázás technológiával tisztább, részletgazdagabb képet nyújt az alpha 11 AI Processzor megnövelt NPU teljesítményének köszönhetően. Ez a fejlett technológia részletesen elemzi a képkockákat majd optimalizálja a minőséget, így jelentősen jobb képélményt biztosít.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Mi az a 8K TV?

A 8K TV-k több mint 33 millió pixellel rendelkeznek. A nagy felbontás ellenére azonban még nem sok 8K-s tartalom jelent meg a piacon.

Hogyan válasszon a 4K és a 8K TV között?

4K és 8K TV közötti választáskor fontos figyelembe venni az egyéni igényeket és a nézési környezetet egyaránt.

• A 8K TV-k lenyűgöző felbontást kínálnak, ha a lehető legjobb képminőséget szeretné megtapasztalni. Ugyanakkor a 8K tartalmak elérhetősége még korlátozott lehet.

• A 4K TV-k kimagasló minőséget nyújtanak, és ami még fontosabb: 4K tartalom sokkal könnyebben elérhető az OTT és streaming platformokon, így jelenleg praktikusabb választás. Az LG 4K AI Szuper Felskálázás technológiával pedig az alacsonyabb felbontású tartalom is közel 4K minőségben élvezhető.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Hasonlítsa össze az LG 4K TV-ket, és találja meg az igazit

Egyszerűen összehasonlíthatja a funkciókat egymás mellett, hogy megtalálja a tökéles választást.

Table Caption
FunkciókOLED M5OLED G5QNED85QNED99
LG OLED M5 termék kép
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 termék kép
OLED G5
LG QNED85 termékkép
QNED85
LG QNED99 termékkép
QNED99
KijelzőLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 col) LG OLED evo (83,77,65 col)LG OLED evoLG QNED evoLG QNED 8K MiniLED
MéretAkár 97 col (97,83,77,65 col)Akár 97 col (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 col)Akár 100 col (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 col)Akár 86 col (86, 75 col)
Felbontás4K4K4K8K
Processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI Processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI Processzoralpha 8 2. generációs AI Processzoralpha 9 4. generációs AI Processzor
AI Felskálázás4K AI Szuper Felskálázás 4K AI Szuper Felskálázás 4K AI Szuper Felskálázás8K AI Szuper Felskálázás
További információkTovábbi információkTovábbi információk

1Az összes fenti kép szimulált.

2A funkciók modellenként és képernyőméretenként eltérhetnek. A részletes specifikációkért tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat.

3A funkció elérhetősége régiónként és országonként eltérő lehet.

4A felskálázott tartalom képminősége a forrás felbontásától függően változhat.

⁵A személyre szabott szolgáltatások a harmadik fél alkalmazás irányelveitől függően változhatnak.

⁶LG QNED99 8K.