We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft Standard Capacity Dryer
7.3 cu.ft Standard Capacity Dryer
Semua Spesifikasi
CYLINDER
-
Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)
7.3 (207)
-
Diameter - in. (mm)
10.3~12.8
-
Depth - in. (mm)
22.5 (570.6)
DIMENSIONS
-
Product (WxHxD) - in
27 x 38.7 x 30.1
-
Product (WxHxD) - mm
686 x 983 x 764
-
With Door Open - in. (mm)
49.8 (1,264)
-
Carton (WxHxD) - in
29.8 x 45.7 x 31.4
-
Carton (WxHxD) - mm
756 x 1160 x 797
-
Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)
130 (59) / 143 (65)
RATING
-
Electric Ratings - V/Hz
220~240 / 50
CONSUMPTION INDEX
-
Electricity - kW
0.35
SYSTEM & CONTROL
-
Heating Type
Gas
-
Type of Drying
Ventilation
-
Air Flow - CFM
160
-
Gas Ratings - KW (BTU/h)
5.8 (20,000)
-
Motor - KW / hp
0.25
-
Program Durtation in Minutes(Default)
45
CONNECTIONS
-
Air Outlet Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
-
Exhaust Airflow Diameter - in. (mm)
4 (100)
PROGRAMS
-
Program List
High Temp
Med Temp
Low Temp
No Heat
EXTERNAL FINISH
-
Drum
Alcosta
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimer
*Dimensions and weights are approximate.
*Design, features, and specifications subject to change without notice.
*Some models may not be available for sale in certain countries.
*Model name may vary by country
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.