9.0 cu.ft Large Capacity Dryer

9.0 cu.ft Large Capacity Dryer

CDT29MUOPS

9.0 cu.ft Large Capacity Dryer

(0)
GDL1329QGS3
Semua Spesifikasi

CYLINDER

  • Drum Volume - cu.ft (l)

    9.0 (254)

  • Diameter - in. (mm)

    28.2 (716)

  • Depth - in. (mm)

    24.2 (614)

DIMENSIONS

  • Product (WxHxD) - in

    29 x 40.2 x 31.9

  • Product (WxHxD) - mm

    737 x 1022 x 810

  • With Door Open - in. (mm)

    53.2 (1350)

  • Carton (WxHxD) - in

    31.5 x 45.6 x 33.8

  • Carton (WxHxD) - mm

    800 x 1158 x 858

  • Weight (Product/Carton) - lb (kg)

    150 (68.2) / 167.1 (75.8)

RATING

  • Electric Ratings - V/Hz

    230-240~ / 50

CONSUMPTION INDEX

  • Electricity - kW

    0.35

SYSTEM & CONTROL

  • Heating Type

    Gas

  • Type of Drying

    Ventilation

  • Air Flow - CFM

    210

  • Gas Ratings - W(BTU/h)

    7.4 (25,000)

  • Motor - KW

    0.33

  • Program Durtation in Minutes(Default)

    40

CONNECTIONS

  • Air Outlet Diameter - in. (mm)

    4 (100)

  • Exhaust Airflow Diameter - in. (mm)

    4 (100)

PROGRAMS

  • Program List

    High Temp
    Med Temp
    Low Temp
    No Heat

EXTERNAL FINISH

  • Drum

    Stainless Steel

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimer

    *Dimensions and weights are approximate.
    *Design, features, and specifications subject to change without notice.
    *Some models may not be available for sale in certain countries.
    *Model name may vary by country

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.