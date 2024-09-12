About Cookies on This Site

4K UHD TV Signage 43" - 43UR640S - TKDN 41.65%

43UR640S0TD

43UR640S0TD

43UR640S0TD

LG TV Signage Dilengkapi Dengan Berbagi Fungsi Esensial

LG TV Signage Dilengkapi Dengan Berbagi Fungsi Esensial

Kualitas Gambar Mengagumkan dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Kualitas Gambar Mengagumkan dengan Resolusi Ultra HD

Dengan resolusi 4 kali lebih tinggi dibanding FHD, membuat setiap warna dan detail pada konten tampak seperti hidup dan realistik. Sebagai tambahannya, sudut menonton yang lebar dengan panel IPS memberikan konten jelas.
Peningkatan Desain Dengan Memangkas Ketebalan

Peningkatan Desain Dengan Memangkas Ketebalan

Seri ini lebih ramping dibanding model konvensional LG untuk memberi ruang lebih besar dan kemudahan dalam instalasi. Sebagai tambahannya, aksen warna birunya memberikan peningkatan pada dekorasi ruang.

*Model konvensional LG merujuk pada seri LG UT640S.

Performa Tinggi dengan LG webOS 6.0

Performa Tinggi dengan LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, peningkatan pada SoC* dan web engine, tersedia pada seri UR640S untuk eksekusi mulus bagi beberapa pekerjaan. LG webOS smart signage platform meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan GUI** yang intuitif.

*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.

Manajemen Konten

Manajemen Konten & Grup Terintegrasi

Sistem manajemen konten dan grup yang terintegrasi membuat Anda dapat mengubah dan memainkan konten, menjadwalkan playlist dan grup serta mengontrol signage melalui remote control, mouse dan mobile phone tanpa harus menggunakan PC atau software terpisah. Hal ini membuat manajemen konten menjadi mudah dan ramah pengguna.

Bantuan Pengiklanan LG Yang Mudah, Promota

Menggunakan aplikasi LG Promota yang dapat diunduh melalui smartphone, Anda akan dapat membuat konten krease sendiri dengan mudah. Dengan Promota, Anda dapat menambahkan teks dan gambar untuk membuat profil online bagi bisnis Anda sekaligus menyebarkan informasi seperti berita kegiatan, menu musiman, promosi dan bahkan lainnya pada konsumen Anda. Aplikasi ini juga dilengkapi dengan berbagai template yang tersedia sebagai rekomendasi.

Bantuan Pengiklanan LG Yang Mudah, Promota

*LG Promota dapat diunduh melalui App Store dan Google Play Store.

Manajemen Konten Serbaguna dengan LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS adalah program manajemen terintegrasi yang mendukung pembuatan dan manajemen media digital dan penyebaran konten yang dioptimalkan untuk LG signage. Dengan menu dan opsi layout yang simpel dan intuitif, hal ini meningkatkan efisiensi untuk pembuatan dan perubahan konten, menjadwalkan dan distribusi serta meningkatkan pengalaman pengguna. Sebagai pelengkap, ini juga mendukung untuk beberapa layar dan akun yang membuatnya mudah untuk disambungkan dengan database eksternal dan membuat server dapat diakses melalui perangkat mobile phone.

Manajemen Konten Serbaguna dengan LG SuperSign CMS

*Perlu pembelian terpisah bagi LG SuperSign CMS.
Kendalikan Signage dengan Cepat dan Mudah Via LG Supersign Control

Kendalikan Signage dengan Cepat dan Mudah Via LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control merupakan software dasar untuk kontrol dan dapat digunakan untuk manajemen hingga 100 layar signage melalui satu akun dan server. Menyalakan, kelantangan suara dan menjadwalkan konten dapat dikendalikan dari jarak jauh dengan pula didukung pembaruan firmware.

*Perlu pembelian terpisah bagi LG SuperSign Control.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) dapat dikonfigurasi menjadi hanya ON bila ada sinyal TV untuk manajemen daya lebih efisien.

Real-Time Promotion

Real-Time Promotion

  • Dengan Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), manajer toko dapat menyediakan kupon dan informasi secara and information in real-time.

Content Sharing

  • Content Mirroring diantara perangkat dapat tersedia pada jaringan Wi-Fi yang sama

Wireless Access Point

  • Seri UR640S beroperasi sebagai router virtual yang dapat menjadi akses poin nirkabel bagi perangkat mobile.
Kompatibel dengan AV Control Systems

Kompatibel dengan AV Control Systems

Seri UR640S mendukung Crestron Connected®* untuk kompatibilitas tinggi dengan AV control professional agar menghasilkan integrasi mulus dan kontrol otomatis** untuk meningkatkan manajemen bisnis yang lebih efisien..

*Pengaturan awal diperlukan untuk kompatibilitas Crestron Connected®.
**Network based control.

Kompatibel dengan Video Conference System

Kompatibel dengan Video Conference System

Untuk tampilan rapat yang efektif, seri UR640S mendukung kompatibilitas dengan Cisco System yang menawarkan kontrol terintegrasi yang kuat* untuk video conference lebih pintar.

*Menggunakan koneksi kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI opsional).

Kemudahan Pengaturan Menu Untuk Kebutuhan Vertikal

Seri UR640S meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna dengan mengorganisir menu yang sering digunakan* berdasarkan industri.

Kemudahan Pengaturan Menu Untuk Kebutuhan Vertikal

*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Perawatan menjadi mudah dan cepat melalui opsi layanan LG ConnectedCare*, sebuah solusi layanan cloud yang disediakan LG. Pengguna dapat mengatur status layar pada ruang kerja klien dari jarak jauh untuk mendiagnosis kesalahan dan pelayanan jarak jauh yang mendukung pengoperasian lebih stabil bagi bisnis klien.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

*Ketersediaan layanan 'LG ConnectedCare' dapat berbeda pada masing-masing wilayah dan diperlukan pembelian terpisah. Silahkan menghubungi perwakilan penjualan LG pada wilayah Anda untuk detail lebih lanjut.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

INFO

  • Category

    Layar Info Smart TV

DESAIN

  • Tool Name

    UP8000

  • Stand Type

    2 Tiang

  • Front Color

    Ashed Blue

LAYAR

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YA

  • Game Optimizer

    -

AUDIO (SUARA)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Sound

    -

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    YA

SISTEM PENYIARAN

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YA

STANDAR

  • Keselamatan

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

SOLUSI PERHOTELAN

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    -

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    -

  • Pro:Centric V

    -

  • Pro:Centric Server

    -

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    -

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    -

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    -

  • Other DRM

    -

FUNGSI CERDAS

  • webOS version

    webOS 6.0

  • Web Browser

    YA

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    -

  • Multi-View

    -

  • AOD

    -

  • Mood Display

    YA

  • Gallery Mode

    -

  • Home Office

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    YA

  • Bluetooth

    YA

  • Soft AP

    YA

  • Berbagi Layar

    YA

  • DIAL

    YA

  • Pemutaran Audio Blutooth

    YA

  • HDMI-ARC

    YA (HDMI2)

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    -

  • IoT

    -

FITUR PERHOTELAN

  • EzManager

    -

  • USB Cloning

    YA

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • Wake on RF

    -

  • WOL

    YA

  • SNMP

    YA

  • Diagnostics

    YA (Diagnostik Mandiri (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YA

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YA (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YA

  • Welcome Video

    -

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YA

  • Insert Image

    YA

  • One Channel Map

    YA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YA (Speaker Out Eksternal)

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    -

  • Instant ON

    -

  • V-Lan Tag

    -

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Port Block

    YA

  • Lock mode

    YA (Terbatas)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YA

  • External Power Out

    -

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Energy Saving mode

    YA

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (RUMAH SAKIT)

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (PERUSAHAAN/RITEL)

  • Vertical Setup

    YA

  • Sistem darurat

    YA

  • Putar melalui URL

    YA

  • NTP Server Setting

    YA

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    YA

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YA

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YA

  • Time scheduler

    YA

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YA

  • NTP sync timer

    YA

  • BEACON

    YA

  • Tag Video

    -

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    YA

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    YA

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    YA

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK SUPERSIGN

  • Control / Control Plus

    YA

  • CMS(Premium)

    YA

  • Simple Editor

    YA

  • LG Connected Care

    YA

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI In

    YA (3 buah)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YA (1 buah / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YA (1 buah)

  • AV In

    YA

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    -

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YA

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YA

  • Saluran Audio Out (Colokan ponsel 3,5mm)

    -

  • Headphone Out

    YA

  • CI Slot

    -

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YA (Colokan ponsel)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    YA

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • EXT. IR In

    -

MEKANIS

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YA

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Dengan Bezel)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Tanpa Bezel)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.8 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.0 kg

STANDAR (LABEL LAMA_UE (~ MARET 2021))

  • ErP Class

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • Konsumsi Tahunan Rata-rata (kWh)

    -

STANDAR (LABEL BARU_UE (MARET 2021~))

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

AKSESORI

  • Remote type

    S-Con

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Straight Type)

SPEK. DAYA

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    119.6W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    97.2W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Di bawah 0,5W

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.