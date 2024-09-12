We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K UHD TV Signage 43" - 43UR640S - TKDN 41.65%
LG TV Signage Dilengkapi Dengan Berbagi Fungsi Esensial
LG TV Signage Dilengkapi Dengan Berbagi Fungsi Esensial
*Model konvensional LG merujuk pada seri LG UT640S.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
Bantuan Pengiklanan LG Yang Mudah, Promota
Bantuan Pengiklanan LG Yang Mudah, Promota
Manajemen Konten Serbaguna dengan LG SuperSign CMS
Manajemen Konten Serbaguna dengan LG SuperSign CMS
Alt text
*Perlu pembelian terpisah bagi LG SuperSign Control.
Real-Time Promotion
Real-Time Promotion
- Dengan Beacon and Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE), manajer toko dapat menyediakan kupon dan informasi secara and information in real-time.
Content Sharing
- Content Mirroring diantara perangkat dapat tersedia pada jaringan Wi-Fi yang sama
Wireless Access Point
- Seri UR640S beroperasi sebagai router virtual yang dapat menjadi akses poin nirkabel bagi perangkat mobile.
*Pengaturan awal diperlukan untuk kompatibilitas Crestron Connected®.
**Network based control.
*Menggunakan koneksi kabel HDMI (kabel HDMI opsional).
Kemudahan Pengaturan Menu Untuk Kebutuhan Vertikal
Kemudahan Pengaturan Menu Untuk Kebutuhan Vertikal
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
Semua Spesifikasi
INFO
-
Category
Layar Info Smart TV
DESAIN
-
Tool Name
UP8000
-
Stand Type
2 Tiang
-
Front Color
Ashed Blue
LAYAR
-
Size (Inch)
43
-
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 nit
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
YA
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
YA
-
Game Optimizer
-
AUDIO (SUARA)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
20W
-
AI Sound
-
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
LG Sound Sync
YA
SISTEM PENYIARAN
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YA
STANDAR
-
Keselamatan
CB, CU TR
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
SOLUSI PERHOTELAN
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
Other DRM
-
FUNGSI CERDAS
-
webOS version
webOS 6.0
-
Web Browser
YA
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
AOD
-
-
Mood Display
YA
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
Home Office
-
-
Wi-Fi
YA
-
Bluetooth
YA
-
Soft AP
YA
-
Berbagi Layar
YA
-
DIAL
YA
-
Pemutaran Audio Blutooth
YA
-
HDMI-ARC
YA (HDMI2)
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
-
IoT
-
FITUR PERHOTELAN
-
EzManager
-
-
USB Cloning
YA
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
Wake on RF
-
-
WOL
YA
-
SNMP
YA
-
Diagnostics
YA (Diagnostik Mandiri (USB))
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YA
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YA (1.4)
-
IR Out
YA (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YA
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YA
-
Welcome Video
-
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YA
-
Insert Image
YA
-
One Channel Map
YA
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YA (Speaker Out Eksternal)
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
-
-
Instant ON
-
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Port Block
YA
-
Lock mode
YA (Terbatas)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YA
-
External Power Out
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Energy Saving mode
YA
FUNGSI VERTIKAL (RUMAH SAKIT)
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
FUNGSI VERTIKAL (PERUSAHAAN/RITEL)
-
Vertical Setup
YA
-
Sistem darurat
YA
-
Putar melalui URL
YA
-
NTP Server Setting
YA
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
YA
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YA
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YA
-
Time scheduler
YA
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
YA
-
NTP sync timer
YA
-
BEACON
YA
-
Tag Video
-
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
YA
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
YA
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
YA
KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK SUPERSIGN
-
Control / Control Plus
YA
-
CMS(Premium)
YA
-
Simple Editor
YA
-
LG Connected Care
YA
KONEKTIVITAS
-
HDMI In
YA (3 buah)
-
USB (Ver.)
YA (1 buah / 2.0)
-
RF In
YA (1 buah)
-
AV In
YA
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
-
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YA
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YA
-
Saluran Audio Out (Colokan ponsel 3,5mm)
-
-
Headphone Out
YA
-
CI Slot
-
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YA (Colokan ponsel)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
YA
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
EXT. IR In
-
MEKANIS
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YA
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
DIMENSI/BERAT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 622 x 216 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
967 x 564 x 57.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
1055 x 660 x 142 mm
-
Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Dengan Bezel)
12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm
-
Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Tanpa Bezel)
6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
8.8 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.0 kg
STANDAR (LABEL LAMA_UE (~ MARET 2021))
-
ErP Class
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
Konsumsi Tahunan Rata-rata (kWh)
-
STANDAR (LABEL BARU_UE (MARET 2021~))
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
AKSESORI
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Straight Type)
SPEK. DAYA
-
Power Consumption(Max)
119.6W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
97.2W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Di bawah 0,5W
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.