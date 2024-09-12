About Cookies on This Site

Premium Standar Seri LS75C

55LS75C-M

Premium Standar Seri LS75C

(2)
SoC Quad Core<br>1
Platform Pintar

SoC Quad Core

SoC berperforma tinggi dapat menjalankan beberapa tugas pada saat bersamaan dan menyediakan pemutaran konten yang lancar.

*Soc : System-on-Chip

webOS 3.01
Platform Pintar

webOS 3.0

Platform webOS 3.0 menyediakan alat pembuatan yang kuat dan nyaman, termasuk materi pengembangan aplikasi.
Platform Pintar

Manajer Grup

Konten dapat dibuat, didistribusikan, dan dikendalikan oleh signage tanpa PC atau server khusus.
Platform Pintar

PBP (Picture-By-Picture)/PIP (Picture-In-Picture)

Fitur PBP (Picture-By-Picture) dan PIP (Picture-In-Picture) memungkinkan Anda membuat berbagai tata letak untuk beberapa perangkat digital.
Protokol Streaming IP<br>1
Protokol Jaringan Dukungan

Protokol Streaming IP

Berbagai jenis protokol streaming video IP didukung, seperti RTSP/RTP, MMS, HLS dan MPEG-2 TS*.

*RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol),
RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol),
MMS (Microsoft Media Server), HLS (http live streaming)

Protokol Jaringan Dukungan

Protokol Komunikasi Aman

Dengan mendukung protokol HTTPS*, komunikasi antara server dan signage menjadi lebih aman.

*HTTPS: Hypertext Transfer Protocol lewat Secure Socket Layer

Protokol Jaringan Dukungan

Server Proksi

Kecepatan dan keamanan akses web dapat ditingkatkan dengan mendukung Server Proksi (Server yang bertindak sebagai perantara permintaan dari klien yang mencari sumber informasi dari server lain.)
Solusi Nirkabel

Pencerminan

Berbagi konten lebih nyaman di jaringan Wi-Fi.
Soft AP <br>1
Solusi Nirkabel

Soft AP

LS75C dengan perangkat lunak Soft AP dapat beroperasi sebagai jalur akses nirkabel untuk perangkat seluler.
Instalasi Sederhana1
Solusi Nirkabel

Instalasi Sederhana

Instalasi telah disederhanakan dengan menghilangkan pemutar media eksternal dan kabel Ethernet/RS232C.
Kenyamanan yang Mendukung1

Kenyamanan yang Mendukung

Dengan Rambu dan Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) yang didukung oleh LS75C*, toko ritel dapat memberikan kupon dan informasi secara seketika. Bila dongle Wi-Fi terhubung, maka RAMBU tersedia.

*LS75C/LS73C disempurbakan untuk mendukung ibeacon
** dan Eddystone*****iBeacon: Profil rambu Bluetooth Low Energy dirilis oleh Apple pada tahun 2013
***Eddystone: Profil rambu Bluetooth Low Energy dirilis oleh Google pada tahun 2015

Bezel yang Seimbang & Lebar yang Lebih Ramping<br>1
Desain Industrial

Bezel yang Seimbang & Lebar yang Lebih Ramping

Bezel & lebar yang lebih tipis membuat sangat cocok untuk tampilan yang ramping.
Logo yang Dapat Dilepas<br>1
Desain Industrial

Logo yang Dapat Dilepas

Mode potret memungkinkan logo diposisikan dalam pengaturan yang diinginkan.
Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    54.64 inches (1387.80mm) diagonal

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    700

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, External Speaker out

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,230 x 714 x 32 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.7 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    400mm x 400mm

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    140 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    100 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    NA / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes (MP500 / MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign W

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable

  • Optional

    External Speaker (SP-2100), Stand(ST-200T), Wall Mount(LSW440S), Wi-Fi USB Dongle (AN-WF500), OPS Kits (KT-OPSA), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.