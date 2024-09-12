We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Premium Standar Seri LS75C
*Soc : System-on-Chip
*RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol),
RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol),
MMS (Microsoft Media Server), HLS (http live streaming)
*HTTPS: Hypertext Transfer Protocol lewat Secure Socket Layer
*LS75C/LS73C disempurbakan untuk mendukung ibeacon
** dan Eddystone*****iBeacon: Profil rambu Bluetooth Low Energy dirilis oleh Apple pada tahun 2013
***Eddystone: Profil rambu Bluetooth Low Energy dirilis oleh Google pada tahun 2015
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
Screen Size
54.64 inches (1387.80mm) diagonal
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)
700
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, External Speaker out
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,230 x 714 x 32 mm
-
Weight (Head)
20.7 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
400mm x 400mm
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
140 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
100 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
Yes (MP500 / MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable
-
Optional
External Speaker (SP-2100), Stand(ST-200T), Wall Mount(LSW440S), Wi-Fi USB Dongle (AN-WF500), OPS Kits (KT-OPSA), Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0)
