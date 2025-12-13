About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage 75" webOS - 75UH5N-M - TKDN 43.79%

75UH5N-M
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Top view
Image taken from the top right
Fitur Utama

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 500 nits (Typ.)
  • Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
  • Bezel Width : 12.9 mm
Lebih banyak

UHD Signage Display Besar dengan Desain Ramping

Signage installed on the interior walls of the shopping mall displays advertisements vividly.

*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Layar Besar yang Memukau

Layar besar secara efektif menarik perhatian orang. Khususnya, model 75 inci mendukung 60Hz, sehingga memungkinkan pengoperasian konten yang lancar.

The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Desain Tangguh dengan Perlindungan Terhadap Api

Lapisan luar produk dirancang khusus untuk secara efektif menahan penyebaran api, menjadikannya pilihan yang sangat ideal untuk pengunaan di ruang publik.<br><br><small>* Berdasarkan pengujian pihak ketiga, bagian atas dan belakang casing produk diklasifikasikan sebagai Kelas A1 (bagian atas) dan A2 (bagian belakang) berdasarkan standar EN13501-1, serta Kelas 1 berdasarkan BS476 Bagian 7.</small>

Desain Tipis dengan Even Bezel

Meski memiliki layar besar, UH5N-M memiliki ketebalan yang ramping, yang sangat menguntungkan untuk desain interior. Untuk menghindari masalah visual saat mengatur ke mode potret, bezel mempertahankan ketebalan yang seragam di keempat sisi, memberikan simetri yang seimbang di atas, bawah, kiri, dan kanan. Oleh karena itu, model ini cocok untuk berbagai pilihan gaya.

In the cosmetic shop, the UH5N-M is mounted on the wall, and its slim design and uniform bezel seamlessly blend with the interior.

*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Pengoperasian Serbaguna dengan
Multi-USB

Dengan dukungan dua port USB, UH5N-M menawarkan berbagai opsi penggunaan yang serbaguna. Misalnya, Anda dapat menjalankan konten di layar sambil menggunakan perangkat lain yang terhubung secara bersamaan. Hal ini memudahkan tugas-tugas seperti mengunduh file PPT dari perangkat penyimpanan eksternal sambil menggunakan mouse atau keyboard selama rapat.

A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH5N-M and used simultaneously.

*Semua gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

Layar Beresolusi Tinggi

Fitur ini menawarkan resolusi empat kali lebih tinggi dari FHD, memuaskan pelanggan secara visual. Selain itu, lapisan antisilau pada layar mengurangi pantulan layar di lingkungan pencahayaan yang terang, meningkatkan visibilitas dan keterbacaan, menyediakan layar yang nyaman bagi pelanggan.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive UI.

Platform webOS yang nyaman

UH5N-M dilengkapi dengan SoC berkinerja tinggi yang memungkinkan banyak tugas dilakukan tanpa pemutar media terpisah. Platform webOS menyediakan alat pengembangan aplikasi dengan antarmuka (UI) intuitif yang meningkatkan kenyamanan pengguna, memungkinkan koneksi yang mudah dengan sensor eksternal dan aplikasi mitra webOS untuk menciptakan lingkungan yang ramah SI.

Daya Tahan yang Memberikan Keandalan

Dioptimalkan untuk lingkungan bisnis, UH5N-M terlindung dari garam, debu, serbuk besi, dan kelembapan berkat lapisan konformal pada papan daya, memungkinkan pengoperasian yang stabil. Selain itu, fitur yang berfokus pada pelanggan, seperti IP5x, kemiringan 30 derajat, dan Pemantauan Guncangan, memberikan keandalan dan kepuasan.

The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

Fitur Keamanan yang Ditingkatkan

UH5N-M menyediakan fitur keamanan, termasuk teknologi Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) LG, melindungi data penting dari akses atau serangan eksternal. LG UHD Signage juga memegang sertifikasi andal di bidang keamanan informasi, menjaga keamanan data dan bisnis pelanggan. Misalnya, model ini bersertifikasi ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign adalah solusi manajemen konten yang terintegrasi dan intuitif untuk konten layar info digital yang kreatif dan terorganisir di ruang Anda, menghubungkan pelanggan ke berbagai layanan dengan pengalaman pengguna yang nyaman. Ada berbagai versi seperti SuperSign Cloud, jadi temukan dan nikmati versi yang paling cocok untuk Anda.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

