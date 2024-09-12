We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19" medical monitor
*Bahan anti mikroba tidak melindungi pengguna atau orang lain dari bakteri, virus, kuman, atau organisme pembawa penyakit lainnya. Wadah plastik eksternal kecuali panel LCD depan.
Semua Spesifikasi
FEATURE
-
Multi) - Size(Inch / cm)
19"
-
Multi) - Panel Type
IPS
-
Multi) - Color Gamut (CIE1931)
NTSC 72%
-
Multi) - Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M (8bit)
-
Multi) - Pixel pitch(mm)
0.294mm x 0.294mm
-
Multi) - Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Multi) - Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Multi) - Brightness(Typ.)
330cd/m2
-
Multi) - Contrast Ratio(Original)(Typ.)
900:1
-
Multi) - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi) - Response Time_Typ.
18ms (On_11ms / Off_7ms)
-
Multi) - (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Multi) -Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Multi) -Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT / OUTPUT
-
Signal Input) - D-Sub
x1
-
Signal Input) - DVI-D
x1
-
Signal Input) - Composite
NO
-
Signal Input) - S-Video
NO
-
Signal Input) - Component
NO
-
Signal Input) - SCART
NO
-
Signal Input) - CI Slot
NO
-
Signal Input) - SDI
NO
-
Signal Input) - HDMI 1.4
x1
-
Signal Input) - DisplayPort 1.2a
x1
-
Signal Input) - USB
USB3.0 1up 2dwon
-
Signal Input) - Others
NO
-
Signal Input) - [ Jack Location ]
Rear
-
Signal Output) - D-Sub
NO
-
Signal Output) - DVI-D
NO
-
Signal Output) - Composite
NO
-
Signal Output) - S-Video
NO
-
Signal Output) - Component
NO
-
Signal Output) - SCART
NO
-
Signal Output) - CI Slot
NO
-
Signal Output) - SDI
NO
-
Signal Output) - HDMI
NO
-
Signal Output) - DisplayPort
NO
-
Signal Output) - Others
NO
-
Audio Input) - RCA
NO
-
Audio Input) - PC Audio In
NO
-
Audio Input) - Mic In
NO
-
Audio Input) - Others
NO
-
Audio Output) - RCA
NO
-
Audio Output) - Headphone Out
NO
-
Audio Output) - Line-out
NO
-
Audio Output) - Optical out
NO
-
Audio Output) - Others
NO
SPEAKER
-
Tipe
NO
-
Audio output (watt)
NO
-
Others
NO
POWER
-
Input/Output) - Type
PSU (Internal Power)
-
Input/Output) - Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output) - Output
24V 2.1A
-
Consumption) - NOrmal On (Max) (Brightness100 + USB Load)
TBD
-
Consumption) - Sleep Mode (Max)
TBD
-
Consumption) - DC Off (Max)
TBD
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub) - H-Frequency
30 ~ 83 khz
-
D-sub) - V-Frequency
56 ~ 75 hz
-
DVI-D) - H-Frequency
30 ~ 83 khz
-
DVI-D) - V-Frequency
56 ~ 75 hz
-
HDMI - H-Frequency
30 ~ 83 khz
-
HDMI - V-Frequency
56 ~ 75 hz
-
DisplayPort - H-Frequency
30 ~ 83 khz
-
DisplayPort - V-Frequency
56 ~ 75 hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC) - D-sub
1280 x 1024
-
PC) - Digital (DVI-D)
1280 x 1024
-
PC) - Digital (HDMI)
1280 x 1024
-
PC) - Display Port
1280 x 1024
-
Video) - HDMI
1280 x 1024 (max input FHD)
-
Video) - Display Port
1280 x 1024 (max input FHD)
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
7
-
Key Description
Input ,Picture Mode OK (Auto) Brightness Contrast Menu, Power
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
Green (For a few seconds) (Power LED ON : Green)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Off (Power LED ON : Green Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Languange) - Country
Worldwide
-
Languange) - Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture) - Picture Mode
YES
-
Picture) - ORIGINAL RATIO
YES
-
Picture) - PIP
NO
-
Picture) - PBP
NO
-
Picture) - SIX Axis Control
YES
-
Picture) - Super Resolution+
YES
-
Picture) - Gamma
Gamma 1.8
Gamma 2.0
Gamma 2.2
Gamma 2.4
Gamma 2.6
DICOM Gamma curve
-
Picture) - Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Picture) - DICOM Mode
YES (Kδ <= 10%)
-
Picture) - Factory Calibration
YES (Delta E<2, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6 / DICOM curve)
-
Picture) - H/W Calibration
YES (Calibration 1-2 Mode)
-
Picture) - Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
YES
-
Picture) - Flicker safe
YES
-
Picture) - Reader Mode
NO
-
Picture) - Brightness Stabilization
YES
-
Picture) - Uniformity Compensation
YES
-
Picture) - Quick Charge
NO
-
Picture) - Others
NO
-
Sound) - SRS
NO
-
Sound) - Dolby Surround
NO
-
Sound) - AVL (Auto Volume)
NO
-
Sound) - Equalizer
NO
-
Sound) - Others
NO
-
General Function) - DDC/CI
YES
-
General Function) - HDCP
YES
-
General Function) - Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
YES
-
General Function) - Remote Control
NO
-
General Function) - Key Lock
YES
-
General Function) - Plug & Play
YES
-
General Function) - Response Time Control
YES
-
General Function) - Smart Energy saving
YES
-
General Function) - DPM
YES
-
General Function) - User Preset
YES
-
General Function) - Others
NO
-
Special Feature) - Auto Resolution
NO
-
Special Feature) - Color Calibrated
YES
-
Special Feature) - Color Cloning 2.0
NO
-
Special Feature) - Color Weakness
NO
-
Special Feature) - Dual Controller
YES
-
Special Feature) - Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )
NO
-
Special Feature) - Flicker safe
YES
-
Special Feature) - Mechanical Switch
NO
-
Special Feature) - Motion Energy Saver
NO
-
Special Feature) - Automatic Standby
YES
-
Special Feature) - Six Axis Control
YES
-
Special Feature) - Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Special Feature) - Super Resolution+
YES
-
Special Feature) - True Color Finder
NO
-
Special Feature) - True Color Pro
YES
-
Special Feature) - QA software
NO
-
Special Feature) - Calibrator - Internal
NO
-
Special Feature) - Self Calibration
NO
-
Special Feature) - Grayscale Check
NO
-
Special Feature) - 4 screen split
YES
-
Special Feature) - On Screen Control
YES
-
Special Feature) - Environmental brightness Sensor
NO
-
Special Feature) - Presence Sensor
NO
-
Special Feature) - Screen Saver
NO
COLOR
-
Front
Black
-
B/Cover
Black
-
Stand
Black
-
Base
Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
One Click stand set-up
YES
-
Tilt(Angle)
YES (-5~35˚)
-
Swivel(Angle)
YES (-177.5º ~ +177.5º)
-
Height(mm)
YES (range 130mm)
-
Pivot
YES ( -90 ~ 0 ~ +90)
-
Dual Hinge
NO
-
Others
NO
SIZE / WEIGHT
-
Dimension) - Set (with Stand)
TBD
-
(W*D*H) - Set (without Stand)
TBD
-
(cm) - Box
TBD
-
(cm) - Wall Mount size (mm)
VESA 100x100
-
Weight) - Set (with Stand)
TBD
-
(Kg) - Set (without Stand)
TBD
-
(Kg) - Box
TBD
-
Stuffing) - Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
-
Stuffing) - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
ETC
-
Anti- Bacterial
YES
-
Cheminals for cleaning
EthaNOl 70%
IsopropaNOl 100%
Cidex® OPA
0.9% NaCl solution
-
※ Cleaning Available Part
All excluding screen
-
Kensington Lock
YES
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand Hole
STANDARD
-
Medical - FDA (US)
FDA Class I
-
Medical - KFDA (Korea)
KFDA Class I
-
Medical - CE MDD (EU)
CE MDD Class I
-
Medical - CE (EU)
YES
-
Medical - CMDR (Canada)
YES
-
Medical - TGA / RCM (Australia)
TBD
-
Safty - IEC (Global)
IEC 60601-1
-
Safty - cUL (US/Canada)
ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1
CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1
-
Safty - EN (EU)
EN 60601-1
-
Safty - CB (EU)
EN
-
Safty - EAC (Russia/Kazah)
TBD
-
Safty - CCC (China)
YES
-
Safty - PSE (Japan)
TBD
-
Safty - SASO (Saudi)
TBD
-
Safty - NOM (Mexico)
TBD
-
EMC - CISPR (Global)
YES
-
EMC - FCC (US)
FCC part 15 Class A
-
EMC - ICES-003
YES
-
EMC - CE (Europe)
YES
-
EMC - RCM (Australia)
YES
-
EMC - BSMI (Taiwan)
TBD
-
EMC - VCCI (Japan)
TBD
-
ETC - Waterproof
NO
-
ETC - ISO 13406-2
NO
-
ETC - TCO
NO
-
ETC - TUV
NO
-
ETC - EPA
NO
-
ETC - ErP
NO
-
ETC - EPEAT
NO
-
ETC - EPEAT Gold
NO
-
ETC - Ultra HD (Europe)
NO
-
ETC - DisplayPort
YES
-
ETC - RoHS
YES
-
ETC - REACH
YES
-
ETC - WEEE
YES
-
ETC - Windows
NO
-
ETC - Windows 10
YES
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
YES (3 meter)
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
YES
-
SDI
NO
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
YES (USB3.0)
-
Display Port (1.2)
YES
-
PC Audio
NO
-
RCA 3Line
NO
-
RCA 5Line
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Manual
Yes
-
Factory Calibration Report
YES
-
Warranty Card
YES
-
Graphic card guide
YES
-
CD-ROM
YES (User Manual / True Color Pro / Dual Controller / On Screen Control2.0)
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 years
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.
Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.