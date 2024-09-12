About Cookies on This Site

19" medical monitor

19HK312C-B

19" medical monitor

(0)

Bodi Wadah Plastik Berbahan Anti Mikroba

Bahan anti mikroba diaplikasikan pada wadah monitor medis ini. Monitor medis ini mematuhi standar ISO22196 yang menilai bahwa bahan anti mikroba berfungsi menghambat pertumbuhan bakteri yang dapat mempengaruhi wadah produk.

*Bahan anti mikroba tidak melindungi pengguna atau orang lain dari bakteri, virus, kuman, atau organisme pembawa penyakit lainnya. Wadah plastik eksternal kecuali panel LCD depan.

Resolusi Detail 330 nit & NTSC 72%

Monitor kajian klinis menyala dengan kecerahan 330nit yang lebih terang dari pada umumnya. Rentang warna optimal untuk resolusi citra medis HD 1,3MP yang diwakilkan NTSC 72% menjamin kualitas gambar detail dan grayscale optimal.

Kompatibel dengan DICOM Part 14

Untuk memastikan warna paling akurat dan konsisten bagi gambar-gambar medis, LG mengukur dan mengatur setiap corak grayscale pada lini produksi untuk menghasilkan monitor sesuai dengan DICOM Part 14.

Stabilisasi Kecerahan

Sensor yang mengukur stabilitas kecerahan latar dan memperbaiki fluktuasi kecerahan secara otomatis yang disebabkan penuaan untuk stabilitas citra konsisten selama penggunaan.

Response Time Cepat

Dengan input lag pendek dan response time cepat, monitor dapat menerima sinyal dengan cepat dan menampilkan citra cerah tanpa distorsi untuk informasi dekoding detail dan hasil kajian efektif.

Bebas flicker

Fitur Flicker Safe mereduksi tingkat kedipan layar yang dapat menyebabkan mata lelah. Dengan fitur ini, Anda akan lebih nyaman melihat layar komputer dalam waktu lama.

Mode Membaca

Mode Reader memberi kondisi optimal untuk penggunaan klinis. Dengan mengurangi cahaya biru untuk membantu mengurangi kelelahan mata, Mode Reader memberi kondisi optimal untuk membaca.

Titik Pivot Dua Arah

Monitor ini memiliki penyangga dengan sumbu dua arah yang dapat dikonfigurasi sesuai kebutuhan pengguna dan lingkungan medis bersama dengan perangkat medis lainnya.
Semua Spesifikasi

FEATURE

  • Multi) - Size(Inch / cm)

    19"

  • Multi) - Panel Type

    IPS

  • Multi) - Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi) - Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M (8bit)

  • Multi) - Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.294mm x 0.294mm

  • Multi) - Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Multi) - Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Multi) - Brightness(Typ.)

    330cd/m2

  • Multi) - Contrast Ratio(Original)(Typ.)

    900:1

  • Multi) - (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi) - Response Time_Typ.

    18ms (On_11ms / Off_7ms)

  • Multi) - (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Multi) -Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Multi) -Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT / OUTPUT

  • Signal Input) - D-Sub

    x1

  • Signal Input) - DVI-D

    x1

  • Signal Input) - Composite

    NO

  • Signal Input) - S-Video

    NO

  • Signal Input) - Component

    NO

  • Signal Input) - SCART

    NO

  • Signal Input) - CI Slot

    NO

  • Signal Input) - SDI

    NO

  • Signal Input) - HDMI 1.4

    x1

  • Signal Input) - DisplayPort 1.2a

    x1

  • Signal Input) - USB

    USB3.0 1up 2dwon

  • Signal Input) - Others

    NO

  • Signal Input) - [ Jack Location ]

    Rear

  • Signal Output) - D-Sub

    NO

  • Signal Output) - DVI-D

    NO

  • Signal Output) - Composite

    NO

  • Signal Output) - S-Video

    NO

  • Signal Output) - Component

    NO

  • Signal Output) - SCART

    NO

  • Signal Output) - CI Slot

    NO

  • Signal Output) - SDI

    NO

  • Signal Output) - HDMI

    NO

  • Signal Output) - DisplayPort

    NO

  • Signal Output) - Others

    NO

  • Audio Input) - RCA

    NO

  • Audio Input) - PC Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Input) - Mic In

    NO

  • Audio Input) - Others

    NO

  • Audio Output) - RCA

    NO

  • Audio Output) - Headphone Out

    NO

  • Audio Output) - Line-out

    NO

  • Audio Output) - Optical out

    NO

  • Audio Output) - Others

    NO

SPEAKER

  • Tipe

    NO

  • Audio output (watt)

    NO

  • Others

    NO

POWER

  • Input/Output) - Type

    PSU (Internal Power)

  • Input/Output) - Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output) - Output

    24V 2.1A

  • Consumption) - NOrmal On (Max) (Brightness100 + USB Load)

    TBD

  • Consumption) - Sleep Mode (Max)

    TBD

  • Consumption) - DC Off (Max)

    TBD

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub) - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83 khz

  • D-sub) - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75 hz

  • DVI-D) - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83 khz

  • DVI-D) - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75 hz

  • HDMI - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83 khz

  • HDMI - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75 hz

  • DisplayPort - H-Frequency

    30 ~ 83 khz

  • DisplayPort - V-Frequency

    56 ~ 75 hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC) - D-sub

    1280 x 1024

  • PC) - Digital (DVI-D)

    1280 x 1024

  • PC) - Digital (HDMI)

    1280 x 1024

  • PC) - Display Port

    1280 x 1024

  • Video) - HDMI

    1280 x 1024 (max input FHD)

  • Video) - Display Port

    1280 x 1024 (max input FHD)

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7

  • Key Description

    Input ,Picture Mode OK (Auto) Brightness Contrast Menu, Power

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    Green (For a few seconds) (Power LED ON : Green)

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Off (Power LED ON : Green Blinking)

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front

OSD

  • Languange) - Country

    Worldwide

  • Languange) - Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture) - Picture Mode

    YES

  • Picture) - ORIGINAL RATIO

    YES

  • Picture) - PIP

    NO

  • Picture) - PBP

    NO

  • Picture) - SIX Axis Control

    YES

  • Picture) - Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Picture) - Gamma

    Gamma 1.8
    Gamma 2.0
    Gamma 2.2
    Gamma 2.4
    Gamma 2.6
    DICOM Gamma curve

  • Picture) - Color Temperature

    6500K / 7500K / 9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Picture) - DICOM Mode

    YES (Kδ <= 10%)

  • Picture) - Factory Calibration

    YES (Delta E<2, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6 / DICOM curve)

  • Picture) - H/W Calibration

    YES (Calibration 1-2 Mode)

  • Picture) - Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

    YES

  • Picture) - Flicker safe

    YES

  • Picture) - Reader Mode

    NO

  • Picture) - Brightness Stabilization

    YES

  • Picture) - Uniformity Compensation

    YES

  • Picture) - Quick Charge

    NO

  • Picture) - Others

    NO

  • Sound) - SRS

    NO

  • Sound) - Dolby Surround

    NO

  • Sound) - AVL (Auto Volume)

    NO

  • Sound) - Equalizer

    NO

  • Sound) - Others

    NO

  • General Function) - DDC/CI

    YES

  • General Function) - HDCP

    YES

  • General Function) - Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    YES

  • General Function) - Remote Control

    NO

  • General Function) - Key Lock

    YES

  • General Function) - Plug & Play

    YES

  • General Function) - Response Time Control

    YES

  • General Function) - Smart Energy saving

    YES

  • General Function) - DPM

    YES

  • General Function) - User Preset

    YES

  • General Function) - Others

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Auto Resolution

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Color Calibrated

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Color Cloning 2.0

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Color Weakness

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Dual Controller

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Flicker safe

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Mechanical Switch

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Motion Energy Saver

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Automatic Standby

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Six Axis Control

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Special Feature) - True Color Finder

    NO

  • Special Feature) - True Color Pro

    YES

  • Special Feature) - QA software

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Calibrator - Internal

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Self Calibration

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Grayscale Check

    NO

  • Special Feature) - 4 screen split

    YES

  • Special Feature) - On Screen Control

    YES

  • Special Feature) - Environmental brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Presence Sensor

    NO

  • Special Feature) - Screen Saver

    NO

COLOR

  • Front

    Black

  • B/Cover

    Black

  • Stand

    Black

  • Base

    Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • One Click stand set-up

    YES

  • Tilt(Angle)

    YES (-5~35˚)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    YES (-177.5º ~ +177.5º)

  • Height(mm)

    YES (range 130mm)

  • Pivot

    YES ( -90 ~ 0 ~ +90)

  • Dual Hinge

    NO

  • Others

    NO

SIZE / WEIGHT

  • Dimension) - Set (with Stand)

    TBD

  • (W*D*H) - Set (without Stand)

    TBD

  • (cm) - Box

    TBD

  • (cm) - Wall Mount size (mm)

    VESA 100x100

  • Weight) - Set (with Stand)

    TBD

  • (Kg) - Set (without Stand)

    TBD

  • (Kg) - Box

    TBD

  • Stuffing) - Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

  • Stuffing) - Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

ETC

  • Anti- Bacterial

    YES

  • Cheminals for cleaning

    EthaNOl 70%
    IsopropaNOl 100%
    Cidex® OPA
    0.9% NaCl solution

  • ※ Cleaning Available Part

    All excluding screen

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face Down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand Hole

STANDARD

  • Medical - FDA (US)

    FDA Class I

  • Medical - KFDA (Korea)

    KFDA Class I

  • Medical - CE MDD (EU)

    CE MDD Class I

  • Medical - CE (EU)

    YES

  • Medical - CMDR (Canada)

    YES

  • Medical - TGA / RCM (Australia)

    TBD

  • Safty - IEC (Global)

    IEC 60601-1

  • Safty - cUL (US/Canada)

    ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1
    CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1

  • Safty - EN (EU)

    EN 60601-1

  • Safty - CB (EU)

    EN

  • Safty - EAC (Russia/Kazah)

    TBD

  • Safty - CCC (China)

    YES

  • Safty - PSE (Japan)

    TBD

  • Safty - SASO (Saudi)

    TBD

  • Safty - NOM (Mexico)

    TBD

  • EMC - CISPR (Global)

    YES

  • EMC - FCC (US)

    FCC part 15 Class A

  • EMC - ICES-003

    YES

  • EMC - CE (Europe)

    YES

  • EMC - RCM (Australia)

    YES

  • EMC - BSMI (Taiwan)

    TBD

  • EMC - VCCI (Japan)

    TBD

  • ETC - Waterproof

    NO

  • ETC - ISO 13406-2

    NO

  • ETC - TCO

    NO

  • ETC - TUV

    NO

  • ETC - EPA

    NO

  • ETC - ErP

    NO

  • ETC - EPEAT

    NO

  • ETC - EPEAT Gold

    NO

  • ETC - Ultra HD (Europe)

    NO

  • ETC - DisplayPort

    YES

  • ETC - RoHS

    YES

  • ETC - REACH

    YES

  • ETC - WEEE

    YES

  • ETC - Windows

    NO

  • ETC - Windows 10

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES (3 meter)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    YES

  • SDI

    NO

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    YES (USB3.0)

  • Display Port (1.2)

    YES

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • RCA 3Line

    NO

  • RCA 5Line

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration Report

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    YES

  • Graphic card guide

    YES

  • CD-ROM

    YES (User Manual / True Color Pro / Dual Controller / On Screen Control2.0)

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 years

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.