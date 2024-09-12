About Cookies on This Site

Seorang wanita dan seorang anak sedang menaiki terowongan yang dilengkapi OLED Signage Rangka Terbuka Lengkung fleksibel melalui eskalator.

* Gambar di halaman web ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Ruang Artistik melampaui LG OLED Signage Tampilan

Berpadu dengan ruang di samping memikat pikiran semua orang. LG OLED signage menawarkan desain yang fleksibel. Di luar fitur informatifnya, LG OLED signage memberikan efektivitas periklanan yang tak tertandingi, mendesain ulang ruang sebagai tengara yang meningkatkan prestise dengan warna yang sempurna dan bentuk yang inovatif.

Wanita tersebut sedang melihat informasi cuaca dan waktu yang ditampilkan di layar lengkung.

Ukuran Layar yang Dapat Diperluas

Ukuran layar dapat sebesar yang diinginkan pengguna dengan memasang tampilan secara horizontal dan vertikal. Penonton dapat merasakan pengalaman menonton yang luar biasa imersif.

Beberapa layar dapat disusun seperti ubin untuk membentuk ukuran yang diinginkan.

Desain yang Luar Biasa

Teknolgi OLED LG tidak memerlukan unit lampu latar atau lapisan kristal cair sehingga menawarkan desain yang fleksibel dengan fitur sangat ringan dan ramping.

Layar LG OLED Signage tipis, ringan, dan fleksibel.

LG OLED Signage menampilkan kontras yang lebih baik antara hitam dan putih daripada LCD biasa.

Hitam Mutlak

Dilengkapi dengan lebih dari 8 juta piksel cahaya otomatis yang beroperasi masing-masing, Layar Info OLED LG memproduksi ulang hitam pekat tanpa kebocoran cahaya dan menawarkan kontras tak terbatas.

LG OLED Signage memiliki variasi warna daripada LCD untuk mengekspresikan objek secara lebih jelas.

Kaya Warna

LG OLED Signage memberi kekayaan dalam semua warna, yang menghidupkan warna dengan akurasi dan kejelasan yang tinggi.

Berbagai Lengkungan untuk Landmark

Seri EF5K mendukung berbagai lengkungan cekung dan cembung baik dalam orientasi potret maupun lanskap. Anda dapat membedakan ruang dalam berbagai cara dengan layar melengkung yang indah untuk membuat para penumpang terpikat dan terhanyut.

Anak-anak sedang melihat layar melengkung berbentuk gelombang yang menarik di mana alam semesta diekspresikan.

Kustomisasi di Lokasi

Seri EF5K memungkinkan pendekatan yang benar-benar baru untuk desain yang inovatif dan fleksibel. "Kalibrator Lengkungan (CC)*" opsionalnya mendukung koordinasi tampilan dengan berbagai lengkungan cembung dan cekung, tergantung perrsyaratan. Fitur ini memungkinkan untuk merespons perubahan dengan cepat di tempat, sehingga lebih mudah untuk membangun tengara menarik dengan sukses.

Seri EF5K dirancang untuk menekuk layar cembung atau cekung, sehingga penyesuaian menjadi fleksibel bahkan saat permintaan mendadak diterima di tempat.

* Kalibrator Lengkungan harus dibeli secara terpisah. Silakan hubungi perwakilan penjualan LG di wilayah Anda untuk lebih jelasnya.

Layar mudah dikelola secara nirkabel melalui fungsi daisy-chain LAN.

Manajemen LAN Daisy Chain

Daisy chain LAN memudahkan pengguna untuk mengendalikan dan memantau layar, mengirimkan data, dan bahkan memperbarui firmware sekaligus, yang mengurangi beban pengelolaan.

Masing-masing konten layar disinkronkan dan diputar tanpa ditunda.

Daftar Putar Dinding Video & Sinkronisasi Pemutaran

Melalui SoC berperforma tinggi bawaan, masing-masing tampilan memutar petak videonya tanpa jeda untuk pemutaran konten yang disinkronkan.

