ABNQ18GM1A2 / AUUQ18GH2
ABNQ18GM1A2 / AUUQ18GH2
Semua Spesifikasi
INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾
1.4 ~ 5.0 ~ 5.7
-
Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h
4,870 ~ 17,060 ~ 19,500
-
Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾
1.65
-
Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A
7.20 / 9.50
-
Running Current - A
1.60
-
EER / COP - w/w
3.03
-
SEER / SCOP - Btu/Wh
16
-
Power Supply - V, Ø, ㎐
220-240, 1, 50
220, 1, 60
-
Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - mm
900 × 270 × 700
-
Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch
37-7/16 x 10-5/8 x 27-9/16
-
Net Weight Body - ㎏ (lbs)
23.1 (50.9)
-
Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.
(2 x 14 x 21) x 1
-
Heat Exchanger Face Area - ㎡ (ft²)
0.21 (2.26)
-
Fan Type
Sirocco Fan
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ㎥/min
16.5 / 14.5 / 13.0
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ft³/min
582 / 512 / 459
-
Fan Air Flow Rate (External Static Pressure) - Pa (㎜Aq)
8 (78)
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Fan Motor Output - W x No.
136.5 x 1
-
Dehumidification Rate - ℓ/h (pts/h)
1.2 (2.6)
-
Sound Pressure Level (H / M / L) - dB(A)
37 / 39 / 36
-
Piping Connections Liquid Side - ㎜(inch)
Ø 6.35 (1/4)
-
Piping Connections Gas Side - ㎜(inch)
Ø 12.7 (1/2)
-
Piping Connections Drain Pipe (O.D. / I.D.) - ㎜(inch)
Ø 32.0(1-1/4) / 25.0(31/32)
-
Safety Devices
Fuse
-
Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)
4C x 0.75 (18)
OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS
-
Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾
1.4 ~ 5.0 ~ 5.7
-
Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h
4,870 ~ 17, 060 ~ 19,500
-
Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾
1.65
-
Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A
7.20 / 9.50
-
EER / COP - w/w
3.03
-
SEER / SCOP - Btu/Wh
16
-
Power Supply - V, Ø, Hz
220-240, 1, 50
220, 1, 60
-
Casing Color
Warm Gray
-
Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - ㎜
770 × 545 × 288
-
Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - inch
30-5/16 x 21-15/32 x 11-11/32
-
Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)
35.3 (77.8)
-
Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.
(2 x 24 x 20) x 1
-
Compressor Type
Twin Rotary
-
Compressor Model
GKT128MFA
-
Compressor Motor type
BLDC
-
Compressor Motor Output - W × No.
1,500 x 1
-
Fan Type
Propeller
-
Fan Air Flow Rate - ㎥/min x No.
47 x 1
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC
-
Fan Motor Output - W x No.
43.0 x 1
-
Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) - dB(A)
47
-
Piping Connections Liquid Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)
Ø 6.35 (1/4)
-
Piping Connections Gas Side (Outer Dia.) - ㎜(inch)
Ø 12.7 (1/2)
-
Piping Length (Max.) - m(ft)
30 (98.4)
-
Refrigerant Type
R410A
-
Refrigerant Precharged Amount - g(oz)
800 (28.2)
-
Refrigerant Chargeless-Pipe Length - m(ft)
15 (49.2)
-
Refrigerant Additional Charging Volume - g/m(oz/ft)
20 (0.22)
-
Refrigerant Control
Electronic Expansion Valve
-
Refrigerant Oil Type
FVC68D
-
Refrigerant Oil Charged volume - cc x No.
450 x 1
-
Wiring Connections Power Supply Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)
3C x 2.5 (12)
-
Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) - m(ft)
15 (49.2)
-
Operation Range (Outdoor Temperature) Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) - ℃ DB(℉ DB)
-5 (23.0) ~ 48 (118.4)
-
