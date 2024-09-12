About Cookies on This Site

ATNQ36LNLE6 / ATUQ36LNLE6

ATNQ36LNLE6 / ATUQ36LNLE6

AT-Q36LNLE6

ATNQ36LNLE6 / ATUQ36LNLE6

AC Cassette model 4 Sisi

AC Cassette model 4 Sisi

Pintar mengendalikan suhu lingkungan dalam ruang dengan sensor keberadaan manusia dan sensor kelembaban
LG Smart Cassette

LG Smart Cassette

Teknologi Pendeteksi Manusia

Sensor pendeteksi manusia mampu mengenali lokasi dan keberadaan pengguna untuk memaksimalkan efisiensi energi sekaligus kenyamanan. Dengan deteksi tubuh manusia, opsi hembusan angin langsung/tak langsung tersedia bagi pengguna yang dapat dipilih untuk kenyamanannya. Lebih dari itu, penggunaan energi dapat lebih dihemat melalui pengaturan otomatis pada target suhu berdasarkan keberadaan penggunanya

Teknologi Pengenalan Kelembaban

Memahami tingkat kelembaban dalam ruang untuk memberikan pendinginan nyaman bagi berbagai iklim. Saat udara basah dengan kelembaban tinggi, udara dingin dilepas untuk mengurangi panas. Sementara saat kering, udara sejuk dilepas untuk mengurangi kering dalam ruang. Fungsi ini mengatasi ketidaknyamanan seperti mata dan kulit kering

Kendalikan via Wi-Fi dengan dukungan SmartThinQ™

Melalui aplikasi LG SmartThinQ™, pengguna dapat mengendalikan AC kapanpun dari manapun. Akses ini memberikan tingkat kenyamanan maksimal

Desain Panel Bergaya

AC cassette dengan empat bukaan ini mengadaptasi bentuk unibodi yang menyatu sempurna dengan langit-langit. Permukaan tanpa garis dan bagian sudut yang dapat dilepas membuatnya tepat bagi lingkungan udara dalam ruang yang membutuhkan unsur estetika

Dimensi Kompak

Desain ramping dan kompak dari unit AC cassette 4 bukaan ini tak hanya menghemat tempat namun juga mengurangi biaya pemasangan. Ini didesain untuk hampir semua kebutuhan bangunan dan cocok untuk berbagai tempat

Mode High Ceiling

Mode High Ceiling memberikan pendinginan dan pemanasan kuat hingga 4.2meter jarak ketinggian dari langit-langit ke lantai. Hembusan angin dapat lebih diperkuat dengan penyesuaian kecepatan kipas

Kontrol Vane Independen

Pengoperasian vane indepdenden menggunakan motor penggerak berbeda yang membuatnya mungkin untuk mengontrol empat arah kemiringan angin secara independen

Pemasangan Panel Yang Nyaman

Desain bagian ujung yang dapat dilepas membuatnya mudah untuk melakukan penyesuaian pada penggantung saat pemasangan dan memeriksa kebocoran pada pipa penghubung. Sangat mudah untuk melakukan instalasi panel pada tubuh, menggunakan tipe panel dengan desain tombol
Hubungi kami untuk informasi lebih lanjut terkait produk dan kami akan menghubungi Anda kembali segera
Semua Spesifikasi

INDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    3.15 ~ 10.5 ~ 11.55

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    10,800 ~ 36,000 ~ 39,400

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    3.50

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    5.10

  • EER / COP - w/w

    3.01 / -

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, ㎐

    220-240, 1, 50/60

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - mm

    840 × 246 × 840

  • Dimensions Shipping (W x H x D) - mm

    922 x 318 x 917

  • Net Weight Body - ㎏ (lbs)

    23.3 (51.4)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (3 x 10 x 21) x 1

  • Heat Exchanger Face Area - ㎡ (ft²)

    0.41 (4.41)

  • Fan Type

    Turbo Fan

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ㎥/min

    23.0 / 21.0 / 19.0

  • Fan Air Flow Rate (H / M / L) - ft³/min

    812 / 742 / 671

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W x No.

    145.7 x 1

  • Dehumidification Rate - ℓ/h (pts/h)

    2.7 (5.7)

  • Piping Connections Liquid - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Connections Drain (O.D. / I.D.) - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 32.0(1-1/4) / 25.0(31/32)

  • Safety Devices

    Fuse

  • Power and Communication Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    4C x 0.75 (18)

  • Decoration Panel Model Name

    PT-UMC1

  • Decoration Panel Casing Color

    Morning Fog

  • Decoration Panel Dimensions (W x H x D) - ㎜

    950 × 25 × 950

  • Decoration Panel Dimensions (W x H x D) - inch

    37-13/32 x 31/32 x 37-13/32

  • Decoration Panel Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)

    5.0 (11.0)

OUTDOOR SPECIFICATIONS

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - ㎾

    3.15 ~ 10.5 ~ 11.55

  • Capacity Cooling (Min.∼Rated∼Max.) - Btu/h

    10,800 ~ 36,000 ~ 39,400

  • Power Input Cooling (Rated) - ㎾

    3.50

  • Running Current Cooling (Rated) - A

    5.10

  • EER / COP - w/w

    3.01 / -

  • Power Supply - V, Ø, Hz

    380-415, 3, 50/60

  • Casing Color

    Warm Gray

  • Dimensions Body (W x H x D) - ㎜

    950 × 834 × 330

  • Net Weight - ㎏ (lbs)

    57.5 (126.8)

  • Heat Exchanger (Row x Column x Fins per inch) x No.

    (2 x 40 x 21) x 1

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Compressor Model - Model x No.

    GJT325MAA x 1

  • Compressor Motor type

    BLDC

  • Compressor Motor Output - W × No.

    2,137 x 1

  • Fan Type

    Propeller

  • Fan Air Flow Rate - ㎥/min x No.

    70 x 1

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Fan Motor Output - W × No.

    124.2 x 1

  • Sound Pressure Level Cooling (Rated) - dB(A)

    58

  • Piping Connections Liquid - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 9.52 (3/8)

  • Piping Connections Gas - ㎜(inch)

    Ø 15.88 (5/8)

  • Piping Length (Min./Max.) - m(ft)

    5 (16.4) / 50 (164.0)

  • Refrigerant Type

    R410A

  • Refrigerant Precharged Amount - g(oz)

    1,850 (65.3)

  • Refrigerant Chargeless-Pipe Length - m(ft)

    15 (49.2)

  • Refrigerant Additional Charging Volume - g/m(oz/ft)

    20 (0.22)

  • Refrigerant Control

    Electronic Expansion Valve

  • Refrigerant Oil Type

    FVC68D

  • Refrigerant Oil Charged volume - cc x No.

    950 x 1

  • Wiring Connections Power Supply Cable (included Earth) - No. x ㎟ (AWG)

    5C x 2.5 (12)

  • Maximum Height Difference Outdoor Unit ~ Indoor Unit (Max.) - m(ft)

    30 (98.4)

  • Operation Range (Outdoor Temperature) Cooling (Min. ~ Max.) - ℃ DB(℉ DB)

    -5 (23.0) ~ 46 (114.8)

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.