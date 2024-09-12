About Cookies on This Site

LZ-H025GBA4

LZ-H025GBA4

LZ-H025GBA4

LZ-H025GBA4

(0)

ERV

Solusi ventilasi paling efisien untuk udara segar dalam ruang

Saling bertaut dengan AC

ERV dapat ditautkan dengan AC dan dikendalikan secara individu

Kendali Konsentrasi CO₂

ERV mengendalikan pembuangan aliran udara secara otomatis dengan memanfaatkan CO. Penggunaan sensor CO₂ menjaga udara segar dalam ruang tetap dibawah konsentrasi CO₂

Sistem Pemurnian Udara

ERV secara efektif menghilangkan berbagai macam zat berbahaya. Seperti debu mikro dan virus melalui 3 langkah pemurnian udara. Pertama, filter dasar yang dipasang di depan dan belakang penukar panas menyaring zat berbahaya. Penukar panas yang dilengkapi dengan lapisan anti virus mencegah berkembangnya virus. Filter dengan efisiensi tinggi (F7) dipasang di depan penukar panas. Filter opsional menghalangi 80-90％ debu berukuran 0.4μm dan dapat menghilangkan debu mikro

Teknologi Hemat Energi

Terdapat berbagai penghematan energi yang ditawarkan ERV. Dengan berbagai fungsi canggih, ERV menghemat energi hingga 39％ dibandingkan dengan ventilasi alami

ERV adalah solusi bagi

Pilihan Produk ERV

Semua Spesifikasi

CAPACITY

  • Nominal Capacity - CMH(CFM)

    250 (147)

ERV MODE

  • Operating Step

    Super-high / High / Low

  • Running Current(SH / H / L) - A

    0.70 / 0.60 / 0.42

  • Power Input(SH / H / L) - W

    97 / 87 /52

  • Air Flow(SH / H / L) - CMH(CFM)

    250 / 250 / 150
    (147 /147 / 88)

  • External Static Pressure(SH / H / L) - Pa(inWTR)

    100 / 70 / 50
    (0.40 / 0.28 / 0.20)

  • Temperature Exchange Efficiency(SH / H / L) - %

    80 / 80 / 83

  • Enthalpy Exchange Efficiency Heating(SH / H / L) - %

    70 / 70 / 72

  • Enthalpy Exchange Efficiency Cooling(SH / H / L) - %

    66 / 66 / 68

  • Sound pressure level(SH / H / L) - ㏈(A)

    29 / 28 / 24

  • Sound power level(SH / H / L) - ㏈(A)

    50

BYPASS MODE

  • Operating Step

    Super-high / High / Low

  • Running Current(SH / H / L) - A

    0.70 / 0.60 / 0.42

  • Power Input(SH / H / L) - W

    97 / 87 /52

  • Air Flow(SH / H / L) - CMH(CFM)

    250 / 250 / 150
    (147 /147 / 88)

  • External Static Pressure(SH / H / L) - Pa(inWTR)

    100 / 70 / 50
    (0.40 / 0.28 / 0.20)

  • Sound pressure level(SH / H / L) - ㏈(A)

    29 / 29/ 25

DIMENSIONS (W × H × D)

  • Dimensions(W x H x D) - ㎜

    988 × 273 × 1,014

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Air to Air cross flow heat exchange

NET WEIGHT

  • Net Weight - kg

    44

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply - Ø , V, Hz

    1, 220-240, 50

DUCT WORK

  • Qty - EA

    4

  • Size (Ø) - ㎜

    Ø 200

SUPPLY AIR FAN

  • Qty - EA

    1

  • Type

    Direct-Drive Sirocco

EXHAUST AIR FAN

  • Qty - EA

    1

  • Type

    Direct-Drive Sirocco

FILTERS

  • Qty - EA

    2

  • Type

    Cleanable fibrous fleeces

  • Size (W x H x D) - ㎜

    855 × 10 × 166

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.