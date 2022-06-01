LG ELECTRONICS DEVELOPS “LG OXY ZONE”

As part of the project, LG to develop a 3KM Green Stretch in Greater Noida for environment protection

• LG will adopt 3 rotaries in Surajpur

NEW DELHI, JUNE 2022: As a commitment towards a sustainable future, LG Electronics India on the occasion of World Environment Day announced the development of “LG OXY ZONE”in Greater Noida. The project “LG OXY ZONE” is part of LG’s pledge to promote a sustainable environment and a small step in fighting the issue of air pollution.





Under this project, LG will be creating a model roundabout for environment protection near LG’s factory in Greater Noida. The aim is to inspire others to create a model for replication by others. The “LG Oxy Zone” will be located in Surajpur encompassing 3 rotaries of 3.1 KMS across a stretch in `Surajpur Chowk, H One Chowk and LG Chowk.

This initiative is a part of LG’s pledge to promote sustainable innovation through its green products. LG is also committed to support local communities by creating Green CSR practices. Apart from creating green cover, sensitization programmes will be done for communities, like street plays to urge people to follow Traffic rules to stay protected.

Speaking of the project, Hyun Jin Lee-Manufacturing Managing Director of LG India said, “This World Environment Day, we look forward to take another step in promoting a green and healthy environment for our consumers. Over the past 25 years, our aim has not just been to make meaningful innovations that create convenience for our consumers, but also elevate the lives of the people. We are hopeful that “LG-OXY Zone” will provide a green and sustainable environment to our users.”

Execution partner for this project is SHARE NGO whose inherent thinking translates to “Let the Environment Day encourage us to think about our only living planet and put our wholehearted efforts to make it more sustainable and livable place for future generations”. Said Siddharth- General Secretary- SHARE.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd





LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



