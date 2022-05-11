LG ELECTRONICS UNDER ITS CSR INITIATIVE “KAREIN ROSHNI” WILL SUPPORT 8700 CATARACT SURGERIES

• LG has partnered with five charitable hospitals across India

•The initiative is aimed at benefiting8700 individuals through cataract eye surgeries

NEW DELHI, May 11 2022: With a continued commitment to serve the community and on the occasion of its 25th Anniversary in the country, India’s leading consumer durable company, LG Electronics India announced the launch of KAREIN ROSHNI- Light For Every Sight A CSR initiative. Under the aegis of this initiative, LG has announced to support 8700 cataract Eye surgeries across India through 5 charitable Hospitals.





LG has announced its latest CSR initiative with an aim to support underprivileged. The company has pledged to support 8700 cataract eye surgeries across India through five charitable hospitals namely - Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi, Icare Eye Hospital, Noida, Sankara Eye Foundation, Coimbatore, H V desai Eye Hospital,Pune,Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya,Guwahati.

Commenting on the initiative, Younglak Kim-MD,LG Electronics India said, “Over the past 25 years, our aim has not just been to make meaningful innovations that create convenience for our consumers, but also elevate the lives of the people. Our latest KAREIN ROSHNI- Light For Every Sight CSR initiative is an effort to offer a gift of vision to the people who cannot afford quality care. LG has always been committed to introduce meaningful interventions. We are thankful to all our partner hospitals and the people associated with this initiative for supporting us in this cause.”

Dr. R.V. Ramani;Padma Shri Awardee;Founder & Managing Trustee;Sankara Eye Foundation India said“India has a huge population of visually impaired people.1/3rd of World’s population of blind live in our Country. The majority of the visual impairment is either preventable or curable.Majority of Patients suffer from Cataract.While the efforts taken by the Governmental and Non-Governmental Agencies to combat blindness started yielding results, the Pandemic over the past 2 to 3 years came as a bolt from the blue.Community Eye Care surgeries could not be pursued in the last 2 years.As a result, a huge backlog of cataract Patients has been accumulated across India.Only a concerted effort from all like-minded organisations would help in clearing the backlog of pending cataract surgeries.LG getting involved in this Humanitarian Cause will help mitigate the suffering of Cataract Patients.We at Sankara Eye Foundation India, across the Country, are glad to join hands with LG to provide the Gift of Vision to the Millions."

Dr. Umang Mathur- Executive Director, Dr. Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, Delhi said,“Shroff Hospital, being one of the torch-bearer of the eye care industry, it gives me immense pleasure to associate with LG on this new initiative. I believe avoidable blindness is still a big challenge in India and initiatives like KAREIN ROSHNI help us move towards our goal of eradicating needless blindness. I wish we can spread more awareness with our work and be the reason for vision.”

“Cataract is the leading cause of avoidable blindness in India. There is a backlog of over 22 million blind eyes (12 million blind people) in India, and 80.1% of these are blind due to cataract. The annual incidence of cataract blindness is about 3.8 million.This partnership will contribute towards saving the sight of countless who cannot afford a simple surgery. 700 cataract surgeries will be supported by LGEIL under their CSR programme.“We are grateful to LG Electronics India Private Ltd for their support towards this initiative. With this partnership, we hope to reach the unreached and ensure that quality eye care is available to everyone,” said Mr. Parvez Bilimoria, Executive Director- H V Desai Hospital (unit of The Poona Blind Men’s Association).

On the occasion, Dr. Sushil Choudhry- Managing Trustee ICARE Eye Hospital & Post Graduate Institute (unit of Ishwar Charitable Trust),Noida said, “Blindness is not only a health problem but is one of the most important social problems worldwide with enormous economic implications. Blindness is mainly a problem of developing countries which is preventable in at least 80% of cases. The WHO/NPCB (National Programme for Control of Blindness) survey has shown that there is a backlog of over 22 million blind eyes (12 million blind people) in India, and 80.1% of these are blind due to cataract. The annual incidence of cataract blindness is about 3.8 million. Cataract is responsible for 50-80% of bilaterally blind and this is avoidable and treatable.We are grateful to LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PRIVATE LTD for trusting ICARE’s mission of eradicating avoidable blindness and supporting us by approving cataract surgeries for the needy and elderly rural population.Our constant endeavour is to reach out to these people and help them not only to regain their eyesight but once again live a life of dignity.”

LG Electronics has always believed in enriching the lives of people and through this initiative, the brand is set to lend its support to the cause of helping underprivileged visually-impaired people regain their vision. LG Electronics is continuing this programme since 2018.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd





LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



