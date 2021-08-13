Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Announces its latest “Freedom is Good” Independence Day Offers

Corporate 08/13/2021
Print
LG Announces its latest “Freedom is Good” Independence Day Offers

 Consumers can avail instant cashback of up to 20%, low-cost EMIs and much more
 
New Delhi, AUGUST 13, 2021: LG Electronics India, today announced its latest “Freedom is Good” consumer campaign offers for its diverse range of products such as Television, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Air Conditioners, among others.  With these unique offers, consumers can avail of assured benefits like cashback, low-cost EMI, and others. These offers will be valid till 16th August 2021.
                                                      
Consumers purchasing LG products under the latest offers will benefit from special finance options such as 1 free EMI, Zero down payment, and up to 20 % cashback on the purchase of select LG products. The offers also include EMI with zero down payment option on select LG products. Consumers looking to purchase LG OLED TVs can avail of free Audio Products worth Rs.64,990.
 
Additionally, with a growing preference towards personal health & wellness, consumers on purchase of LG products can avail of health and wellness gift vouchers of up to INR 20,000. With these vouchers, customers can get free Online Doctor Consultations for up to one year, health checkups, and a discount on the delivery of medicines.
 
Commenting on the campaign offer, Young Lak Kim- MD -LG Electronics India said, “On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, we at LG Electronics are thrilled to announce our latest “Freedom is Good” consumer campaign offer. LG has always been committed to delivering meaningful innovation with a best-in-class experience for its consumers. We are confident that our latest unique offers will appeal to consumers as a value proposition and will enable them to enrich their lifestyle with LG products.”
 
About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd                                                                                         
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
 
For further information contact:
LG                                                                                                                              
Neeta Linz– neeta.linz@lge.com                         
Deepika Kukreti– deepika.kukreti@lge.com

LG-One
Megha Behl– megha.behl@lg-one.com/
Karhan Singh karhan.singh@hkstrategies.com
BACK TO LIST