LG recognized as ‘India’s Most Desired Brand’ for its refrigerators and washing machines

NEW DELHI, 2 August 2021: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable major, has yet again been recognized for its unique innovations and exceptional technology. The brand has been awarded the prestigious honor of being “India’s Most Desired Brand” for its Refrigerator & Washing Machine category by a study conducted with 2,000 consumer influencers released by the Trust Research Advisory.

The report is a result of primary research with consumers and other stakeholders based on the proprietary 61-component Trust Matrix. The report assists business decisions and gives brand insights on solutions to consumer behavior. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands. TRA’s Brand Trust Report also provides Competitive Intelligence Reports mined from its 15 million data-points on brand intangibles of 20,000 brands.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Praveen Gusain, Business Head, Home Appliances, LG Electronics India said “This year LG completed 24 years in India, the recognition of “India’s Most Desired Brand” stands as a testament of our commitment to deliver innovative products back with advanced technology. We are extremely pleased to receive this award for two of our most popular and market leading products i.e., the LG Refrigerator and Washing Machine. With consumer centricity at our core, we always strive to provide consumers with products that cater to their evolving demands and help them elevate their lifestyle.”

“We have ideated our diverse range of products across price points to further build trust and confidence for a true balance of reliable convenience and smart innovation.” He added.

Commenting on the occasion, N. Chandramouli-CEO, TRA Research, said “It is crucial for brands today to provide customers with a distinctive experience to establish trust and confidence. Being recognized as “India’s most desired brand” goes to show LG’s unwavering focus and commitment towards its consumers.”

In recent times, LG has redefined the experience of “Innovative technology” for Indian consumers through its futuristic products accompanied by pioneering aesthetics. Most recently, it was also presented with awards internationally at CES 2021 with the best of innovation in home appliances for the LG InstaView refrigerator and honoree for LG Front-load Washer and Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer Pair. In India, LG’s patented direct-drive technology has been recognized multiple times for involving AI in personalized Home Appliances.





About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

About TRA Research

TRA Research, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a consumer insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder behavior through two globally acclaimed proprietary matrices of Brand Trust™ and Brand Desire™. TRA Research conducts a primary research with consumers and stakeholders to assist brands with their business decisions based on TRA’s consumer insights. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands.