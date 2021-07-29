LG IS THE ‘MOST DESIRED TV BRAND’ IN INDIA IN 2021

LG IS THE ‘MOST DESIRED TV BRAND’ IN INDIA

NEW DELHI, 29 JULY 2021: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable major has once again been recognized for its innovative design, upgraded performance and unparalleled, life-like picture quality delivered through its TVs. Previously LG TVs have been awarded as the Most Trusted in 2019 and 2020, and this year, LG has been acclaimed as the ‘Most Desired Brand’ for TVs, in Trust Research Advisory (TRA)’s India’s Most Desired Brands 2021 Report, an independent syndicated study conducted with ­ 2,000 consumer influencers released by the TRA Research (formerly known as Trust Research Advisory). It has also been honored with 2021 CES Innovation Awards, receiving praise on an international platform.

LG TVs were ranked No. 1 in India in their respective categories, in the study that spanned across 16 Indian cities, amongst ­3000 unique brands across industries and categories, out of which 1000 top brands were listed in the report.

The report is a result of primary research with consumers and other stakeholders based on TRA’s proprietary 36-attribute Brand Desire Matrix. The report assists business decisions and gives brand insights on solutions to consumer behavior. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands. TRA’s Brand Trust Report also provides Competitive Intelligence Reports mined from its 11 million data points on brand intangibles of 20,000 brands.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Hak Hyun Kim, Director – Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “To be endowed with such a high honor for three consecutive years validates our strong commitment towards the Indian market. The kind of immense recognition we have gained is truly inspiring and constantly drives us in the direction of innovating better with each upcoming product for our buyers. Our collection of TVs offer great diversity that is suitable to all kinds of consumer groups, without compromising on quality and ultra-modern features. We have always placed our focus on understanding the needs and desires of Indian consumers in great detail and we persistently strive to adapt and adept.”

“LG has always aimed at undertaking original yet, responsible inventions that are in tandem with consumer aspirations and benefits, and this has undoubtedly helped us gain support and confidence of the Indian market,” he added.

N. Chandramouli-CEO, TRA Research said, “To lead in consumer desire in a category as competitive as televisions comes only when the innovations meet and exceed customer expectations. This achievement of LG by becoming India’s Most Desired Television Brand shows the deep impact that the brand has on the consumer and shows brand LG’s ability to arouse the audiences’ interest and create a magnetic pull towards itself. TRA congratulates LG on leading the TV category in India.”

The pandemic confined everyone within their homes which consequently made TV the primary mode of entertainment. Consumers began to look for something that is more than just a display device and focus soon shifted on technical details, modern technology, and up-to-date features. The wide range of televisions offered by LG catered to the changing demands, thereby making it the perfect choice for watching movies, Sports & Playing Games.

LG is always leading in Display technologies for the past years via OLED display. The LG OLED TVs comes with self-lit pixels technology. It produce infinite contrast and perfect blacks for an enhanced viewing experience. It takes entertainment to the next level – equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos.

The whole new range of 8K and 4K LG OLED TVs are not only designed to deliver stunning picture quality but it also provide artificial intelligence-enabled features & latest Gaming Support.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC and IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

About TRA Research

TRA Research, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a consumer insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder behavior through two globally acclaimed proprietary matrices of Brand Trust™ and Brand Desire™. TRA Research conducts a primary research with consumers and stakeholders to assist brands with their business decisions based on TRA’s consumer insights. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands.

Please visit www.trustadvisory.info for more information

