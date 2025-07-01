Terms and conditions for Accessories sale

GENERAL:

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, and Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

By participating in this offer, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these terms and conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Eligibility:

Customers purchasing select products (such as Refrigerators, Washing Machines only) shall be eligible to add recommended accessories under a Accessories sale offer.

This offer is valid only in select serviceable PIN codes. Availability of the offer is subject to delivery location verification and may vary from region to region.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LG’s decisions on all matters relating to offers shall be final and binding. LG reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website lg.com/in.

Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same.

Offer may change without prior notice.

LG Accessories sale offer.is valid from 4st to 31th July 2025(“Validity”). The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 31st July 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.

In recommended accessories” promotion, the customer has to manually “Add” the product and the recommended accessories in the cart to avail offer.

The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

Product Representation: Illustrations shown are for representation purposes only. Actual products may vary due to product enhancement.

Cashback and No Cost EMI

As per the applicable scheme. Please refer detailed terms and condition

Accessory Pricing Adjustment:

When an eligible accessory is added along with the main product:

The value of the accessory is internally adjusted from the main product’s price and reflected in the invoice accordingly.

Invoicing

The accessory will be listed as a separate item in the invoice; however, the discount equivalent to the accessory value will be shown as a reduction in the main product’s price.

Delivery

Delivery of accessory and the product such as (Refrigerators, Washing Machines) may be done separately

Terms of Use:

This offer is applicable only at the time of purchase of the eligible product and cannot be claimed later.

The offer is valid only for pre-identified eligible product-accessory combinations.

The offer is non-exchangeable and cannot be redeemed in cash or other products.