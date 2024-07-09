● This Contest is brought by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter referred as “LG” or “LGEIL”) on LG India Twitter page https://twitter.com/LGIndia & LG India Instagram page. https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/ and this contest will be conducted under the supervision of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. social media admins.



● Contest period is starting on 15th April 2024 at 12.30pm IST to 1.30PM IST .



● The contest is open for the invited media/press. Participation in the contest is completely voluntary. Guests who wish to participate in the contest should create the content (Static/Video/Story/ Reel) with respect to the launch of air conditioner by LG and share it on the social media platforms using hashtag #YDYBwithLGac

Eligibility to participate in the contest:





· Participant’s entry shall be accepted by LG. · Static / video / Reels showcasing the post with respect to the launch of air conditioner by LG and sharing it on the social media platforms using hashtag #YDYBwithLGac

· Entries with Maximum engagement /no. of tweets/ shares / likes will be announced as winner

· The decision of LG shall be final and binding with regard to the Contest winner, as well the prize won by the contestant.



● LGEIL shall be under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this contest (winner or prize-related). The product specifications, color & features may vary as represented in the contest post. The image shown in the creative are for representative purpose only and actual product may vary due to product enhancement.



● Winner’s announcement will be cumulative of X & Instagram.



● Winner shall be declared on the LG India X and Instagram official pages within 40 days of the contest completion. Winner will be notified via a Direct Message on X or through a separate X and Instagram post on the official page of LG (https://x.com/lgindia?s=21) (https://www.instagram.com/lg_india/) and shall be required to provide, within a week of such intimation from LG, his/her own email address and phone number. Individual will be required to furnish relevant details like proof of identity with Photo (Passport, Driving License, PAN Card etc.) and address proof etc. to LGEIL at the provided contact details for verification purposes.



● If the winner fails to respond to the above intimation by LGEIL as set out in paragraph above or the email/direct message sent to the winner is returned as undeliverable or the winner declines the prize, the winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be considered in the same manner and notified as set out above. Such disqualified winner shall be barred from making any belated claims against LGEIL regarding such disqualification.



● Tax or any other statutory levies as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges.



● By participating in this Contest, the Contestant hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the Contest, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.



● No Purchase is required under this contest and participation is completely voluntary.



● Relevant/Qualified entries would comprise of posts that include and fall within the ambit of the contest given as stipulated in the contest positioning. LGEIL has the sole discretion of identifying these entries.



● All disputes relating to this contest shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Courts at New Delhi only.



● LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this contest in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. Participants shall be informed of such discontinuance/cancellation as soon as possible.



● LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the contest at any point of time without any prior notice or justification or correspondence. LG decision regarding all matters under offers shall be final and binding and no claims shall be entertained in this regard.



● LGEIL reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. It is hereby clarified that any participant using any unfair means of participation in any manner whatsoever including but not limited to using of any software programs shall be disqualified and not be eligible for any prize. Errors and omissions may be accepted at LGEIL's discretion. Failure by LGEIL to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win.



● LGEIL has the right to dismiss participant’s entry at its sole discretion including but not limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:



o Use of false or other people’s personal information for entryc

o Using of any software program or unfair means or any other means to get added advantage over the other contestants.

o Any other violation of terms & conditions of the Contest.



● LGEIL reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any contestant if it finds to be tampering with the entry process or to be acting in violation of any of the Contest terms.



● Entries received after set duration will not be considered. LGEIL will not be responsible for any entries that are not received by it, in full, for any reason, by the Closing Time, whether lost, delayed, corrupted or otherwise, and whether or not due to any technical difficulties or malfunctions.



● By sharing photographs/entries with detailed process the contestants grant to LGEIL a, non-exclusive right to use such photograph/entries for the purposes of this contest.



● It is strictly prohibited to post entries & photographs/post that contain expressions of hate, abuse, offensive photographs or conduct, obscenity, pornography, sexually explicit, hurting sentiments of any religion, community or country or any material that could give rise to any civil or criminal liability under applicable law or regulations or that otherwise may be in conflict with these Terms and Conditions or the Advertising Code or any statutory law of India. Further the contestant hereby confirms that he/she shall be entering his/her own views and posting original photographs/post taken by him to which LGEIL does not subscribe, defend and indemnifies the contestant in any capacity and in any manner whatsoever against any action taken by the authorities. If it is found that the photograph/post posted is not original and copied from any other source or any other person is having the right over the photograph/post then that entry shall be treated as a void entry and that participant shall indemnify the LGEIL and shall also be liable for any civil or criminal liability which may incur on the LGEIL because of that reason.



● LGEIL shall monitor, on random basis time, the entries and shall block the handle if in its sole opinion the same constitutes taking out personal vendetta or vengeance, provocative, vulgar, explicit, or any language depicting any hatred towards any person, community, country, custom or race is posted by any participant.



● Contest prize will be delivered within 90 days after receiving the required documents from the winner. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any delay in delivery due to restrictions imposed by government/local authorities or any other issues in delivering the prize to the winner.



● LGEIL shall not be liable for any damage/loss of prize due to incorrect address or any other incorrect information/or any information not provided by the winner.



● LGEIL shall not be liable for any complaints regarding the quality of the prize. LG makes no express representation with respect to quality and performance of gifts being offered. LG shall not be responsible for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, arising out of such gifts being offered under this offer.



● The prize images used in the contest advertisements and promotional materials are only illustrative in nature and the actual prize may differ/vary from the illustrative images.



● In the event of death of the prize winner, no claim from the nominees or legal heirs of the prize winner will be entertained for receiving the prize.



● Prize is not transferable and no cash payment in lieu of the prizes will be made.



● LG shall have no legal and financial liability towards unclaimed Contest incentives, Offers etc. beyond the intimated period.



● LGEIL reserves the right to use the winners’ names and contest entries for promotion and post-coverage of the Contest and other marketing activities in Future on LG’s social media platforms and other platforms.



● LGEIL, its agents and representatives, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies and legal advisors are not responsible for and will not be liable for (I) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties of any kind;



(II) failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions;

(III) any printing or typographical error in any material associated with the contest.



● LGEIL at its sole discretion reserves the right to award an alternative prize in exceptional circumstances to vary, amend or withdraw this contest on reasonable notice. Contestants shall not be entitled to make any claim in regard to an alternative prize, if being offered, under this contest.



● By following https://twitter.com/LGIndia on X and https://www.instagram.com/lgindia/ on Instagram you are opting to receive LGEIL marketing communications. However, if you wish to opt out from such marketing communications, you may do so at any time by unliking/unsubscribing the https://twitter.com/LGIndia and https://www.instagram.com/lgindia/ page from your X account and Instagram account respectively.



● LGEIL respects winners' privacy and is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated in Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By participating in this contest the contestant agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.



● Contestant undertakes to adhere to terms and conditions of Facebook X and Instagram regarding its usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant’s actions shall not be attributable to LG and such Contestant shall not claim anything against LG in this regard.