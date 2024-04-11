Smart air conditioner features and benefits: everything you need to know

One of the benefits of Wi-Fi-enabled control is integration with smart home devices. This allows your appliances to interact with one another. Data can be shared with other connected devices such as smart speakers, televisions, virtual assistants, lights and even climate control systems. With connected devices, you can plan ahead and stay organised using your smartphone as a centralised hub.



Among its many features, LG ThinQ* connects you to your home air conditioning system through a Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to control and monitor your home climate from anywhere using a smart device. You can adjust the temperature, fan speed, and other settings by simply using LG ThinQ*. The app also allows you to monitor the energy consumption of your air conditioner, helping identify any changes needed to reduce energy consumption with LG ThinQ*. You can even program the air conditioner to turn on or off at certain times using LG ThinQ’s* Smart Scheduling. These features can save you time and money.



Matching their air conditioning functions to your lifestyle, smart air conditioners can provide maximum comfort and eco- and wallet-friendly energy savings. They’re a simple way to upgrade your home’s climate control system with connected home innovation.



*Features provided by ThinQ may vary by country and region.

*To make use of ThinQ features such as connection with smartphones and other devices, or other advertised functions, ThinQ app must be downloaded on your smart device and each device must be connected to a wifi.