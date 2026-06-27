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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q18JNXE1
LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q18JNXE1
Front view of LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q18JNXE1
Front open view
Front view and 3 Star logo
DietMode+
Virat Mode
Himclean
front door open
Side view
Side open view
Perspectve
Perspective
Top view
LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q18JNXE1
Front view of LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q18JNXE1
Front open view
Front view and 3 Star logo
DietMode+
Virat Mode
Himclean
front door open
Side view
Side open view
Perspectve
Perspective
Top view

Key Features

  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Gold-fin
Gold-fin
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power 

consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG AS-Q18JNXE 3 Star (1.5) Split AC Cools at 55°C, engineered for India's extreme summer heat

LG AS-Q18JNXE 3 Star (1.5) Split AC Cools at 55°C, engineered for India's extreme summer heat

Cool at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG AS-Q18JNXE 3 Star (1.5) Split AC Mute Function, one-touch silence for whisper-quiet AC operation

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q18JNXE1?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q18JNXE1 has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q18JNXE1?

A.

AS-Q18JNXE1 is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What are the modes available in the AI Convertible 6-in-1 system?

A.

The AI Convertible 6-in-1 system offers numerous cooling functionalities that can adapt to different room conditions and activity levels. Every mode auto-adjusts the AC capacity to have the right balance of energy efficiency and comfort. Whether the space is mildly occupied, crowded, or extremely hot, the system ensures the best cooling tailored to your needs.

 

  • Mode 1 (100% Capacity) is perfect for high-activity crowded spaces, providing strong cooling for maximum comfort.
  • Mode 2 (80% Capacity) is best for spaces with fewer people and moderate activity, offering balanced cooling.
  • Mode 3 (60% Capacity) is designed for low-activity areas with few occupants, which reduces energy consumption by maintaining comfort.
  • Mode 4 (40% Capacity) is best for minimal-activity or a single person; this mode provides gentle and efficient cooling.
  • Mode 5 (AI Convertible) automatically changes cooling according to the room conditions and usage patterns for smart comfort.
  • Mode 6 (124% Capacity) provides higher performance in extreme conditions for faster, stronger cooling.

*108% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%.

Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.

 

Q.

How does DietMode+ help to balance energy without sacrificing comfort?

A.

DietMode+ is a feature meant to address users' concerns regarding high electricity consumption by maintaining a desired level of comfort. It optimizes compressor operation and airflow, and balances energy efficiency and comfort through a simple single-setting operation suitable for daily usage.

  • Helps in reducing power consumption by up to 75% compared to full operation, supporting better energy management.
  • Dual inverter compressors manage performance for optimized cooling while consuming less electricity.
  • Maintains higher airflow to ensure consistent cooling without compromising the user's comfort levels.
  • Dedicated remote button allows easy activation for convenient daily use.
  • Users can adjust temperature and fan speed as desired during operation.
  • Supports comfortable cooling during different weather conditions, including monsoon periods, while assisting users to manage electricity consumption efficiently.
Q.

How does the VIRAAT Mode enhance cooling performance?

A.

VIRAAT Mode is a high-performance operating mode that offers faster and stronger cooling in extreme heat conditions. This lets the air conditioner temporarily increase its cooling capacity by up to 124% of its rated output.

Its enhanced capacity allows the unit to cool the room faster and maintain comfort during high temperatures outside. The enhanced capacity feature pairs with features like faster airflow and stable temperature control that work in tandem to ensure constant performance. When the outside temperature rises to an extreme limit during scorching summer heat, the normal cooling feels insufficient, then this becomes more helpful. It delivers an efficient balance of power, comfort, and reliability by increasing output when needed, without requiring manual adjustments.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • GENERAL - Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1280

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • HYGIENE - UV nano

    N/A

  • AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Power Cooling

    N/A

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • All in One

    N/A

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes(5 Steps)

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • 5-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    N/A

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

  • Energy Manager

    N/A

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5000

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    4400 / -

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    22.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1280

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Sound Pressure(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 40 / 35 / 30 / 26

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

AIR PURIFYING

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • UV nano

    N/A

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    N/A

CONVENIENCE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    N/A

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • DUAL Vane

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    N/A

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    ASUQ18JNXE1.AMLG

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Spilt Wall_Set (AS-Q18JNXE1.AMLG)

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-04

  • Product Model Name

    AS-Q18JNXE1.AMLG

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096871577

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

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