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LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q19MWZE
LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q19MWZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q19MWZE
front open
front door open
Front view and 3 Star logo
left side
left side open
right side
LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q19MWZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Art Cool, Energy Manager+, HimClean, AI+ Dual Inverter, ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), 5.1 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q19MWZE
front open
front door open
Front view and 3 Star logo
left side
left side open
right side

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Energy Manager+
  • Viraat Mode
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG AS-Q24ENXE 3 Star (2.0) Split AC Convertible 6-in-1 Split AC flexible cooling modes for India's changing seasons

LG AS-Q24ENXE 3 Star (2.0) Split AC Convertible 6-in-1 Split AC flexible cooling modes for India's changing seasons

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG AS-Q24ENXE 3 Star (2.0) Split AC Mute Function one-touch silence for whisper-quiet AC operation

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q19MWZE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q19MWZE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q19MWZE?

A.

AS-Q19MWZE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does the Anti-Virus protection layer work in the HD Filter? 

A.

The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection aims to enhance indoor air quality through the reduction of harmful microorganisms. This product applies advanced coating technology to facilitate a cleaner and healthier living environment.

 

●       The HD Filter includes an Anti-Virus protective layer to ensure effective air purification.

●       The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs).

●       When air passes through the filters, the bacteria and viruses are directly exposed to these ions.

●       The silver ions work on the outer surface of microorganisms, reducing their strength.

●       This will help in stopping microbial activity and avoiding further spread.

●       This process eliminates well over 99% of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

●       It can demobilize viruses up to 99.76% and bacteria up to 99.99%.

●       The effect achieved is better air hygiene and indoor cleaning.

●       The filter enhances healthier breathing conditions when using an air conditioner regularly.

 

#Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%

Q.

What does the ‘Cools at 55°C’ feature mean?

A.

The 'Cools at 55°C' feature states that the air conditioner is built to deliver consistent and strong cooling, even when the outside temperature reaches excessively high levels up to 55°C. This capability ensures the AC continues to perform reliably without a drop in comfort, also in intense heat waves or in regions with severe hot climates. This system uses enhanced components with optimized cooling technology to sustain heavy thermal loads by keeping constant airflow and temperature control within the room. This feature is helpful for users who live in areas where summers get harsh, and temperatures rise beyond normal levels, which keeps the AC efficient, effective, and reliable during extreme weather conditions.

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

 

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6300

  • GENERAL - Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1140

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • HYGIENE - UV nano

    N/A

  • AIR PURIFYING - Ionizer

    N/A

All Spec

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • All in One

    N/A

  • AI Air

    N/A

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • 5-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 4-in-1 Cooling

    N/A

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • Radar Sensor

    N/A

  • Energy Manager

    Yes

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    34.0

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    870 x 650 x 330

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    N/A

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998x210x345

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6300

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5100 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1140

  • Heating Capacity Max(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Pressure(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    47 / 45 / 41 / 37 / 32

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

AIR PURIFYING

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

  • Ionizer

    N/A

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • UV nano

    N/A

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Deep Sleep

    N/A

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    N/A

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer+

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    ASUQ19MWZE.ANLG

COMPLIANCE

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter split air conditioner & SET (AS-Q19MWZE.ANLG)

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ19MWZE.ANLG

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

RAC B2B FUNCTION

  • PI485 Module

    N/A

  • Wired Remote Controller

    N/A

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Ultra Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

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