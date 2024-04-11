Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3 Star (1.0), Split AC, AI with Anti Virus Protection, 2023 Model

RS-Q12JNXE

LG RS-Q12JNXE Front View

LG MS-Q12ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

With AI Convertible 6-in-1 user gets a flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirement. At the same with it AI Technology it understands usage pattern & environment condition based on Deep Learning to offer customized cooling with minimum human intervention.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 117%.
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from Model to Model from 110% to 117%.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a wider rotational frequency which saves more energy along with higher speed cooling range than conventional compressors. This ensures that our DUAL Inverter ACs cool faster, last longer and run quieter.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

LG PS-H19VNXF ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation, which makes them highly durable and ensure a stable operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Fin

LG DUALCOOL ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke and chemicals presents in environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

*Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.

LG Split Air Conditioner With Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

LG MS-Q12ENXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Compressor is the most important component of an air conditioner, enhanced range of stabilizer free operation prevents voltage fluctuation, causing it damage.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

RS-Q12JNXE
Capacity
Cooling Capacity Range (W) / 520 ~ 3650
Dimensions
Indoor (WxHxD) (mm) / 837 x 308 x 189
Star Rating
3 Star
ISEER Value
3.96

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3650

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/(W)

    3283

  • Cooling Capacity Min(W)

    520

  • ISEER Value

    3.96

  • Star Rating

    3

  • Compressor Type

    Dual Rotary

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1070

  • Annual Power Consumption (Kwh)

    642.3

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837 x 308 x 189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.1

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Product Type

    Split AC

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230/50

  • Running Current (A)

    6.0

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Moisture Removal (l/hr)

    0.9

  • Air circulation In/Out (CFM)

    425/989

  • Temperature Range Cooling (Min~Max)

    16 ~ 52

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    21

COOLING

  • 6 in 1 Cooling AI

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Cools at 520C

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6

  • VIRAAT Mode

    Yes

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Monsoon Comfort

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Ocean Black Fin

    Yes

  • Ocean Black Protection

    Yes

  • ADC Sensor

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • 15m Air Throw

    Yes

  • Low gas detection

    Yes

  • Ez Clean Filter

    Yes

  • Hi Grooved Copper

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

    Yes

FILTER

  • HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Yes (Magic)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    INDIA

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

What people are saying

3 Star (1.0), Split AC, AI with Anti Virus Protection, 2023 Model