About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Energy Manager+, Diet Mode+, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

US-Q19EWZE
LG US-Q19EWZE Split AC Front View
front view
front view door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
left view with door open
LG US-Q19EWZE Split AC Front View
front view
front view door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
left view with door open

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI+ Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Deep Learning Technology
  • Energy Manager+
  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
  • Him Clean Technology
More
AI DUAL Inverter
AI_Dual_Inverter.jpg
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus protection
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Gold-fin-pic.
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
Viraat-Mode-Icons
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

AI+ Dual Inverter

Senses your lifestyle to cool you better.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

ThinQ

LG MS-Q18SWZD Wifi Smart Control

ThinQ™

ThinQ Smartphone connectivity for effortless Touch-free operation & control

*Feature can be accessed using LG ThinQ app on Android or IOS smartphones. Internet connection and product registration on the ThinQ app required. Compatible smartphone required, iOS 8/Android 4.1.2 (Jellybean) or later required for LG ThinQ app and Audible Smart Diagnosis feature.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Delivers powerful cooling even in extreme

temperatures of up to 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Energy Manager

Energy Manager

Energy Manager+

Set your monthly electricity bill and control your AC's energy

consumption with the Energy Manger+ feature.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

*Energy Manager feature is available on selected 2024 models. One time optimization will be done under this feature based on calculation for running of one AC.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

With LG Air Conditioner, gone are the days when it took too much time, precise knowledge and superb expertise to clean the dust, dirt and bacteria accumulated in the indoor unit

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in US-Q19EWZE?

A.

LG AC model US-Q19EWZE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in US-Q19EWZE?

A.

US-Q19EWZE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Print

All Spec

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.