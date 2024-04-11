● #CompleteTheSentence Contest is a contest built on completing the incomplete sentences. Each week a unique prompt will be shared for contestants to participate. Contestants are required to complete the prompt sentence as a retweet or a new tweet.

● Contestants shall mention contest Hashtag - "#CompleteTheSentence '' in their respective Tweets. Tweets without the contest hashtag will not be considered as participation Entries.

● Entries that fulfill the criteria for winning mentioned in the contest post will be eligible for winner selection.

● There will be a total of 3 contest winners every week who will be gratified with Amazon vouchers worth Rs500 . The selection of such winners will be done using a randomizer.

● The decision of LG shall be final and binding with regard to the Contest winner selection as well as the prize won by the contestant.

● A participant can submit multiple entries and can participate in weekly contests but can only win once within the duration of the contest.

● LGEIL shall be under no obligation to entertain or correspond for any clarification/query related to this contest (winner or prize-related). The product specifications, color & features may vary as represented in the contest post. The image shown in the creative is for representation purposes only and the actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

● The winner's announcement will be cumulative on Twitter.

● The winner shall be declared on the LG India Twitter official page every week. The winner will be notified via a Direct Tweet on Twitter https://twitter.com/LGIndia and shall be required to provide, within a week of such intimation from LG, his/her own email address and phone number. Individuals will be required to furnish relevant details like proof of identity with Photo (Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, etc.) and address proof, etc. to LGEIL at the provided contact details for verification purposes.

● If the winner fails to respond to the above intimation by LGEIL as set out in the paragraph above or the email/direct message sent to the winner is returned as undeliverable or the winner declines the prize, the winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be considered in the same manner and notified as set out above. The such disqualified winner shall be barred from making any belated claims against LGEIL regarding such disqualification.

● Income tax, gift tax, or any other statutory levies as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges.

● By participating in this Contest, the Contestant hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the Contest, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

● No Purchase is required under this contest and participation is completely voluntary.

● Relevant/Qualified entries would comprise of posts that include and fall within the ambit of the theme /contest given as stipulated in the contest positioning. LGEIL has the sole discretion of identifying these entries.

● All disputes relating to this contest shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of Courts at Delhi only.

● LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this contest in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. Participants shall be informed of such discontinuance/cancellation as soon as possible.

● LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw or extend the contest at any point of time without any prior notice or justification or correspondence. LG decision regarding all matters under offers shall be final and binding and no claims shall be entertained in this regard.

● LGEIL reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, and entrants (including an entrant's identity, age, and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. It is hereby clarified that any participant using any unfair means of participation in any manner whatsoever including but not limited to using any software programs shall be disqualified and not be eligible for any prize. Errors and omissions may be accepted at LGEIL's discretion. Failure by LGEIL to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win.

● LGEIL has the right to dismiss participant's entry at its sole discretion including but not limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:

○ Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Contest

○ Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.

○ Multiple entries using multiple accounts.

○ Using any software program or unfair means or any other means to get added advantage over the other contestants.

○ Any other violation of terms & conditions of the Contest

● LGEIL reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual if it is found to be tampering with the entry process or to be acting in violation of any of the Contest terms.

● Entries received after set duration will not be considered. Incomplete and/or incorrect entries and entries from third party /agents will not be considered. LGEIL will not be responsible for any entries that are not received by it, in full, for any reason, by the Closing Time, whether lost, delayed, corrupted or otherwise, and whether or not due to any technical difficulties or malfunctions.

● By sharing photographs/entries with detailed process the contestants grant to LGEIL a non-exclusive right to use such photographs/entries for the purposes of this contest only.

● It is strictly prohibited to post entries & photographs/post that contain expressions of hate, abuse, offensive photographs or conduct, obscenity, pornography, sexually explicit, hurting sentiments of any religion, community or country or any material that could give rise to any civil or criminal liability under applicable law or regulations or that otherwise may be in conflict with these Terms and Conditions or the Advertising Code or any statutory law of India. Further the contestant hereby confirms that he/she shall be entering his/her own views and posting original photographs/post taken by him to which LGEIL does not subscribe, defend and indemnify the contestant in any capacity and in any manner whatsoever against any action taken by the authorities. If it is found that the photograph/post posted is not original and copied from any other source or any other person is having the right over the photograph/post then that entry shall be treated as a void entry and that participant shall indemnify the LGEIL and shall also be liable for any civil or criminal liability which may incur on the LGEIL because of that reason.

● LGEIL shall monitor, on random basis time, the entries and shall block the handle if in its sole opinion the same constitutes taking out personal vendetta or vengeance, provocative, vulgar, explicit, or any language depicting any hatred towards any person, community, country, custom or race is posted by any participant.

● Contest prize will be delivered within 90 days after receiving the required documents from the winner. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any delay in delivery due to lockdown/restrictions imposed by government/local authorities.

● LGEIL shall not be liable for any damage/loss of prize due to incorrect address or any other incorrect information/or any information not provided by the winner.

● LGEIL shall not be liable for any complaints regarding the quality of the prize. LG makes no express representation with respect to quality and performance of gifts being offered. LG shall not be responsible for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, arising out of such gifts being offered under this offer.

● In the event of death of the prize winner, no claim from the nominees or legal heirs of the prize winner will be entertained for receiving the prize.

● Prize is not transferable and no cash payment in lieu of the prizes will be made.

● LG shall have no legal and financial liability towards unclaimed Contest incentives, Offers etc. beyond the intimated period

● LGEIL reserves the right to use the winners' names and contest entries for promotion and post-coverage of the Contest and other marketing activities in Future on LG's social media platforms and other platforms.

● LGEIL, its agents and representatives, its parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies and legal advisors are not responsible for and will not be liable for

(I) telephone, electronic, hardware or software program, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties of any kind;

(II) failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions;

(III) any printing or typographical error in any material associated with the contest.

● LGEIL at its sole discretion reserves the right to award an alternative prize in exceptional circumstances to vary, amend or withdraw this competition on reasonable notice. Contestants shall not be entitled to make any claim in regard to an alternative prize, if being offered, under this contest.

● Limitation-of-Liability: Except when prohibited by law and to the extent that the negative consequences described below are the foreseeable results of matters within the reasonable control of the Promotion Parties and Twitter (the âReleased Partiesâ) and are the direct consequence of negligence, the breach of these Official Rules or other defaults by any of them, the Released Parties are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate entry of information, human error, technical malfunction, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failure of any telephone, computer or other networks, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof, inability to access the Website, for the inability to upload or download any Promotion-related materials from the Website, if any, or for late, lost, damaged, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, stolen, incorrect or incomplete Entries. The maximum liability of the LGEIL shall be limited to the cost of the prize offered.

● The Related Parties are not responsible for any injuries, losses or damages of any kinds caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or from participation in this Promotion. Note that insurance is not provided for the winners, and it is the winners' sole responsibility for what may happen during the course of pursuing the promotion.

● Furthermore, except to the extent that any personal injury or death is caused by the Released Parties' negligence or breach of these Official Rules and to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law each entrant agrees that the Released Parties shall not be responsible for any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind asserted against any of them, incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with participation in this Promotion or the acceptance, the use or misuse of any prize including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from the respective entrant's breach of these Official Rules or any agreement(s).

● By participating in this Promotion, you agree that no claim shall be asserted against the LGEIL, affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents in respect to any and all losses or injuries (including without limitation special, indirect or consequential losses), damages, rights, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever that result from your participation to this Promotion and/or your acceptance and enjoyment of the prize. You, moreover, agree to make no claim to Twitter and completely release Twitter in relation to the Promotion.

● Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that to the fullest extent permitted by laws, the Promotion Parties and Twitter, have the right to seek damages or other remedies from any entrant, responsible for such attempt if any attempt to deliberately damage any website or undermine the operation of this Promotion would be made.

● Contestants may choose to not disclose any information which as per their view is sensitive and confidential.