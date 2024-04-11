We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.
LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.
Advanced EQ, Bass Blast+
Alt text
*The products require wired connection.
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit
196 x 238 x 205
-
Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker
109 x 139 x 100
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
386 x 281 x 297
-
Net Weight (Kg)
2.4
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
3.2
-
Color
RED
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1CH
-
Total Power Output
40W
-
Front L/R
10W x 2
-
Sub-Woofer
20W
IN & OUT
-
Display
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
SD Card
Yes
-
Portable In
Yes
-
Audio L/R
Yes
-
FM Radio Antenna
Yes
-
Composing of channel
2CH
-
Terminal Type
RCA
CONVENIENCE
-
Mute-Remote Control
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Auto Pairing
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
MP3
Yes
PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION
-
Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Pause
Yes
-
Repeat Play Title/Track
Yes
-
Random Play Mode
Yes
POWER
-
SMPS
200V~240V/50~60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
RADIO
-
Tuner Type
Digital Tuner (FM)
-
Tuning Up/Down
Yes
-
Preset Up/Down
Yes
-
FM Band
Yes
-
Preset Memory
50 Channel
-
Preset Erase
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Satellite System
1 Way
-
Satellite Unit
8.9cm
-
Subwoofer System
1 Way
-
Subwoofer Unit
13cm
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Simple Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit-Type
IR Remote (S17)
-
Battery (Size)
AAA
-
Batteries (Remote Controller)
2ea
-
FM
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Indonesia
-
Manufactured By
PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
LK72B
LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.