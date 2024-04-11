Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG LK72B Powerful Sound 40W, 2.1 Ch Speaker System with Deep Bass sound, Bluetooth, Portable In, USB, SD Card and FM Radio, Remote Control, Wall mount, Display.

LK72B

Bringing your music to life

LG LK72 Multimedia Speakers which is specially tuned for Indian consumers, comes with Complete sound , Connectivity & aesthetics that blend well into any environment. With Bass Blast + enjoy deeper and clear sound while maintaining its Powerful sound output. Product quality cannot be compared as it looks more premium.
Bass Blast+

Advanced EQ, Bass Blast+

Deeper bass and clearer vocals are made possible with Bass Blast+. It features advanced EQ for perfect, customized sound.

Bass Blast+ is the new, advanced version of Bass Blast. It increases bass and treble clarity while maintaining powerful sound output.

Alt text

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Easily connect your mobile devices via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music using the LG XBOOM LK72B.

Specially Designed Remote Control

You can separately control the bass level of the music for a personalized listening experience.

FM Radio Playback

Tune in to any FM radio station to listen your favorite radio shows and music.

Port. In/Aux In

Easily connect your PC, laptop, tablet, game console or mobile phone to LG XBOOM LK72B via Port. In and Aux In.

USB & SD Card Playback

Just plug a USB memory drive or SD Card loaded with music into your LG XBOOM LK72B speaker system to enjoy your favorite music.

Wall Mountable

LG XBOOM LK72B satellite speakers can easily be mounted on the wall, saving space and making them an integral part of your TV.

*The products require wired connection.

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D) mm – Main Unit

    196 x 238 x 205

  • Size (W x H x D) mm – Satellite Speaker

    109 x 139 x 100

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    386 x 281 x 297

  • Net Weight (Kg)

    2.4

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    3.2

  • Color

    RED

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1CH

  • Total Power Output

    40W

  • Front L/R

    10W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    20W

IN & OUT

  • Display

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • SD Card

    Yes

  • Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • FM Radio Antenna

    Yes

  • Composing of channel

    2CH

  • Terminal Type

    RCA

CONVENIENCE

  • Mute-Remote Control

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Auto Pairing

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

PLAYBACK SPECIFICATION

  • Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Pause

    Yes

  • Repeat Play Title/Track

    Yes

  • Random Play Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • SMPS

    200V~240V/50~60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

RADIO

  • Tuner Type

    Digital Tuner (FM)

  • Tuning Up/Down

    Yes

  • Preset Up/Down

    Yes

  • FM Band

    Yes

  • Preset Memory

    50 Channel

  • Preset Erase

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Satellite System

    1 Way

  • Satellite Unit

    8.9cm

  • Subwoofer System

    1 Way

  • Subwoofer Unit

    13cm

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Simple Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit-Type

    IR Remote (S17)

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA

  • Batteries (Remote Controller)

    2ea

  • FM

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Manufactured By

    PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

