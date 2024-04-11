Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OK75 1000W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, DJ Wheel,DJ Loop, Party Thruster, DJ Pad and Multi-color Party Lighting, Bass Blast EQ, LG XBOOM App

OK75

LG XBOOM App.

The LG XBOOM exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG XBOOM. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG XBOOM.

More Pressure. Better Bass

Pressure creates power. An internal folded horn design increases acoustic pressure by pushing sound through an amplifying duct. The result is super powerful and incredibly weight bass blasts.

Karaoke Recording
Karaoke Recording

Record and Share

Enjoy and share your party mood seamlessly with Karaoke Recording feature. Easy to record and share your Song with friends and family .

Have a Blast with 1000W

Pump up your audio experience with clear and impactful booming beats. LG XBOOM OK75 is designed to accommodate any party no matter the size.

Hear the Beat, Feel it

The LG XBOOM OK75 pumps out thumping, thunderous low-end from its 8 (20.32cm) woofer for bass you can feel as well as hear.

Light Up Your Party

Complete your party with Multi Color Lighting Woofers that changes to the beat of the music playing. The white Dual Sparkle Strips and the blue and red corner lightings highlight the party with more fun.

Add color to your party with LG Audio Bluetooth App. You can easily personalize various Lighting Mode from your phone.

Music on the Move Anytime and Anywhere

Start music on anywhere with LG XBOOM OK75. Grab the handles and roll your system where you need it.

Let Your Inner DJ Out

Become a DJ with Pro DJ features. Turn the jog wheel for scratching and add other various sound effects as well as looping specific part of the track by simply pushing a button.

Accelerate Your Party

Build up the energy with the Party Accelerator controller. Simply slide the throttle forward to experience the party build up with booming systems and crazy lightings.

Dual USB with DJ Sharing

Play and mix from two different USB drives. With DJ Sharing feature, you can easily send mixed party tracks to your phone.

Karaoke Star

Where As our product Owners’ Manual Suggest that “You can reduce the vocal tones during music playback from various input sources. The quality of the VOICE CANCELLER may be different depending on the recording conditions of music files.

Various Voices Bring the Fun

Take control of your voice with 18 different Vocal Effects even when you sing, making every party more fun.

TV Sound Sync

Enjoy watching the TV with a powerful and balanced sound. Connect your TV to the LG XBOOM OK75 via optical cable or wirelessly. With compatible LG TV, you can easily adjust the volume with your TV remote control.

The More the Better

Wireless Party Link allows two LG Party Systems to be connected together to create an immersive sound. Making it even better, any compatible LG Party System can work for you to mix and match your audio.

Multi Jukebox

Up to three different people can connect their devices to the speaker system via bluetooth and build a playist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party. Pick any available song, then just add it to the queue.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    295W x 2

  • Power Output - Sub Woofer

    410W

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Party Link with AUX

    Yes

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)

    Built-in

  • Audio In - FM

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Audio In - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Dangdut

    Yes

  • Arabic

    Yes

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • India

    Yes

  • Regueton

    Yes

  • Merengue

    Yes

  • Salsa

    Yes

  • Samba

    Yes

  • Axe

    Yes

  • Forro

    Yes

  • Funk

    Yes

  • Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Stereo

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox

    Yes (300)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2/USB3 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Sparkle Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - X-Flash Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accelerator

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • Set mobility - Wheels

    Yes (2)

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Karaoke Recording

    Yes

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • System

    2Way 2Speaker
    1Way 1Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    5.08cm (2) x 2

  • Mid Unit

    7.62cm (3) x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    20.32cm (8) x 1

  • Impedance

    8Ω/4Ω/3Ω

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

DIMENSION

  • Size (W x H x D) mm - Main

    330 x 925 x 360

  • Net Weight (Kg) - Main

    20.7

  • Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

    995 x 380 x 436

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    23.9

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

