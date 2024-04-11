Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OL100

LG XBOOM App.

The LG XBOOM exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG XBOOM. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG XBOOM.

More Pressure. Better Bass

Pressure creates power. An internal folded horn design increases acoustic pressure by pushing sound through an amplifying duct. The result is super powerful and incredibly weight bass blasts.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Exceptional Sound with MERIDIAN

LG XBOOM OL100 has Bass and Space technology from Meridian, the world's leading High-Resolution audio brand. Upgrade your listening experience with big party beats and refined music.

LG XBOOM OL100 With Meridian

MERIDIAN's Bass and Space

LG XBOOM has collaborated with Meridian, the British pioneers of High-Resolution audio. Meridian's low-frequency signal processing expands the sound space wider to improve the soundstage and deliver a coherent sound image with powerful bass. It's a home audio listening experience that's like being at a concert.

Alt text

LG XBOOM OL100 2000W System

Powerful 2000-Watt Sound

Mighty sound and booming bass make this all-in-one entertainment system a smart choice for any party. Fill the space with big beats that get everyone dancing.
LG XBOOM OL100 Lighting

Elevate the Party with Lighting Effects

Combine different lighting effects with a variety of modes and presets. The added atmosphere takes parties to the next level.
LG XBOOM OL100 DJ Star

Play Like a DJ Star

Control the party for a club atmosphere. Turn the jog wheel to scratch or push a button to add sound effects and loop track segments.

Control Remotely with the DJ App

Have fun using a variety of DJ sound effects straight from your smartphone.

LG XBOOM OL100 DJ App

Pump up the party with 6 sound effects, including Flanger, Phaser, VCF, Delay, Roll, and Bit Crush. Also use Club, Drum, and User modes on the DJ Pad.

Alt text

LG XBOOM OL100 Party Accelerator

Party Accelerator

Choose your own sound and push the accelerator forward. Hear the sound build until it peaks with a thunderous boom.
LG XBOOM OL100 Karaoke Star

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

LG XBOOM OL100 Wireless Party Link

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM OL100 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 4000 watts. This is immense sound for amazing parties.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

LG XBOOM OL100 Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, 2 USB ports, CD and FM Radio.
LG XBOOM OL100 Bluetooth

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the OL100 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

LG XBOOM OL100 Bluetooth Portability

Grab and Go

Integrated handles and smooth-rolling wheels help anyone transport this serious gear with minimal effort.
LG XBOOM OL100 JukeBox

Share the Playlist with Multi Jukebox

Pair up to 3 devices with the OL100 via Bluetooth®. Seamlessly control a playlist with any of them, with no interruption to music.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    550W x 2

  • Power Output - Sub Woofer

    900W

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Party Link with AUX

    Yes

  • Audio Out - Headphone jack (Φ3.5)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Optical

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Top)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Top)

  • Audio In - USB 3

    Yes (Top)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    2 (Rear)

  • Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)

    Built-in

  • Audio In - FM

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Audio In - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Cluster3 EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Dangdut

    Yes

  • Arabic

    Yes

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • India

    Yes

  • Regueton

    Yes

  • Merengue

    Yes

  • Salsa

    Yes

  • Samba

    Yes

  • Axe

    Yes

  • Forro

    Yes

  • Funk

    Yes

  • Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - Cross Fader

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - Party Accelerator

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - Tempo

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - Auto Sync.

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Real Scratcher

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Cross Fader

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Tempo Control

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Auto Sync.

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Cue

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)

    Yes

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox

    Yes (100)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2/USB3 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Sparkle Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - X-Flash Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Real Light Show (Back Lighting)

    Yes

  • Convenience - LED Set lighting (Wheel)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Accelerator

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

  • Set mobility - Wheels

    Yes (2)

  • Set mobility - Handle

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Karaoke Recording

    Yes

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • System

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    5.08cm (2) x 2

  • Mid Unit

    10.16cm (4) x 2

  • Woofer Unit

    30.48cm (12) x 1

  • Impedance

    12Ω

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

PHYSICAL

  • Main Size (W x H x D) mm

    430 x 1055 x 400

  • Main Net Weight (Kg)

    37.5

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

LG OL100 2000W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo and Vocal Effects, Cross fadder ,Cue, DJ Star, Scratch wheel, DJ Loop and Multi-color Party Lighting, Bass Blast EQ, LG XBOOM App.