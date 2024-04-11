We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OL100 2000W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo and Vocal Effects, Cross fadder ,Cue, DJ Star, Scratch wheel, DJ Loop and Multi-color Party Lighting, Bass Blast EQ, LG XBOOM App.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Exceptional Sound with MERIDIAN
LG XBOOM OL100 With Meridian
MERIDIAN's Bass and Space
Control Remotely with the DJ App
LG XBOOM OL100 DJ App
*This function may not apply to some tracks.
*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
550W x 2
-
Power Output - Sub Woofer
900W
-
Function Selector - CD
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Party Link with AUX
Yes
-
Audio Out - Headphone jack (Φ3.5)
Yes
-
Audio In - Optical
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Top)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Top)
-
Audio In - USB 3
Yes (Top)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
2 (Rear)
-
Audio In - System Connection with speaker (Front/Subwoofer)
Built-in
-
Audio In - FM
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Audio In - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Demo
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Cluster3 EQ
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Dangdut
Yes
-
Arabic
Yes
-
Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
India
Yes
-
Regueton
Yes
-
Merengue
Yes
-
Salsa
Yes
-
Samba
Yes
-
Axe
Yes
-
Forro
Yes
-
Funk
Yes
-
Sertanejo
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Effect
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - Cross Fader
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - Party Accelerator
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - Tempo
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - Auto Sync.
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Loop
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Real Scratcher
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Cross Fader
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Tempo Control
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Auto Sync.
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Cue
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Sampler Creator (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Party Kick Starter Sampler creator (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Pro Party Accelerator (User mode)
Yes
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory/Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
Yes (100)
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2/USB3 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Sparkle Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - X-Flash Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Real Light Show (Back Lighting)
Yes
-
Convenience - LED Set lighting (Wheel)
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Accelerator
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder search with music playing
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
Set mobility - Wheels
Yes (2)
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Karaoke Recording
Yes
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
System
2Way 2Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
5.08cm (2) x 2
-
Mid Unit
10.16cm (4) x 2
-
Woofer Unit
30.48cm (12) x 1
-
Impedance
12Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
PHYSICAL
-
Main Size (W x H x D) mm
430 x 1055 x 400
-
Main Net Weight (Kg)
37.5
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
LG OL100 2000W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback, Recording, Echo and Vocal Effects, Cross fadder ,Cue, DJ Star, Scratch wheel, DJ Loop and Multi-color Party Lighting, Bass Blast EQ, LG XBOOM App.