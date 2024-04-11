Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.

LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.

OL45

LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.

LG XBOOM App.

The LG XBOOM exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG XBOOM. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG XBOOM.
LG XBOOM OL45 220W System

Compact Size, Big Sound

LG XBOOM OL45 gets the party going with powerful 220-watt sound and thumping bass.
LG XBOOM OL45 Multi Color Lighting

Multi Color Lighting

Colored lights flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties.
LG XBOOM OL45 Karaoke Star

Karaoke Star

Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with.

*This function may not apply to some tracks.

LG XBOOM OL45 Wireless Party Link

Double Your Sound with Wireless Party Link

Link two LG XBOOM OL45 systems together wirelessly to increase the output to 440 watts. An extra speaker means more powerful sound and more fun.

*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.

LG XBOOM OL45 Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

Choose from a variety of input options including Bluetooth®, USB ports, CD and FM Radio.
LG XBOOM OL45 Bluetooth

Be More Immersed with TV Sound Sync

Connect the OL45 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience more impressive, room-filling sound.

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output - Front

    220W x 1

  • Function Selector - CD

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Party Link with AUX

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)

    Yes

  • Audio In - FM

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Mic Jack

    Yes

  • Audio In - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Demo

    Yes

  • Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • Cluster2 EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Football

    Yes

  • Dangdut

    Yes

  • Arabic

    Yes

  • Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • India

    Yes

  • Regueton

    Yes

  • Merengue

    Yes

  • Salsa

    Yes

  • Samba

    Yes

  • Axe

    Yes

  • Forro

    Yes

  • Funk

    Yes

  • Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ

    Yes

  • DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CDG

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - JukeBox

    Yes (200)

  • Convenience - Suffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB direct recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Karaoke Recording

    Yes

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAA x 2

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • System

    1Way 2Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    5.08cm (2)

  • Woofer Unit

    16.51cm (6.5)

  • Impedance

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

PHYSICAL

  • Main Size (W x H x D) mm

    451 x 306 x 306

  • Main Net Weight (Kg)

    8.0

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308

