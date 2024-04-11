We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.
LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.
*This function may not apply to some tracks.
*Only compatible with other XBOOM speakers that have Wireless Party Link support.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output - Front
220W x 1
-
Function Selector - CD
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Party Link with AUX
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Audio In - Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Audio In - FM
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Audio In - Mic Jack
Yes
-
Audio In - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Demo
Yes
-
Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
Cluster2 EQ
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Football
Yes
-
Dangdut
Yes
-
Arabic
Yes
-
Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
India
Yes
-
Regueton
Yes
-
Merengue
Yes
-
Salsa
Yes
-
Samba
Yes
-
Axe
Yes
-
Forro
Yes
-
Funk
Yes
-
Sertanejo
Yes
-
Normal DJ Mode - DJ scratch
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Auto DJ
Yes
-
DJ Star Mode - Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz/100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory/Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alarm/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CDG
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC Codec
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
Yes (200)
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB direct recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App - Android
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color (RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Karaoke Recording
Yes
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
SPEAKER
-
System
1Way 2Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
5.08cm (2)
-
Woofer Unit
16.51cm (6.5)
-
Impedance
4Ω
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
PHYSICAL
-
Main Size (W x H x D) mm
451 x 306 x 306
-
Main Net Weight (Kg)
8.0
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
OL45
LG OL45 220W RMS, for Karaoke - Karaoke Playback and Recording, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Aux In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting, LG XBOOM App.