LG RL2 Powerful Sound, Karoake Playback, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Built-in 15Hrs Battery, Handle and Wheels, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Portable In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting.
*Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.
*The function may not apply to some tracks.
*You have to input your voice through the microphone to support this function.
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Net Size (W x H x D) mm
353 x 420 x 292
-
Gross Size (W x H x D) mm
440 x 456 x 366
AMPLIFIER
-
Tuner
Yes
-
AUX 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
-
USB1
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
One piece type
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display
LED
SOUND
-
Standard
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast+
Yes
-
Music volume
Yes
-
MIC Volume
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
100 ~ 240 V
-
Power Consumption
36W
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHz)
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran.10
-
Memory/Erase
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - Shuffle
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Multi color speaker lighting
Yes
-
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes (Up to 3 phones)
-
Telescopic handle
Yes
-
Wheel for easy to move
Yes
-
Bluetooth Lock
Yes
-
Bluetooth Auto Connection
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lead accumulator
-
Battery Capacity
12V/7Ah
-
Battery Charging time
9hr
-
Battery Life
15hr↑
KARAOKE
-
Mic.
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Echo
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
SPEAKER
-
SPL
87dB
-
System
87dB
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
16.51cm (6.5)
-
Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
SHENZHEN FENDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
Buy Directly
RL2
