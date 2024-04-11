Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG RL2 Powerful Sound, Karoake Playback, Echo Effects and Vocal Effects, Built-in 15Hrs Battery, Handle and Wheels, Multi-Bluetooth / USB / FM / Mic In / Portable In, Bass Blast and Multi-color Lighting.

RL2

Extra Bass

Clear Party Sound with Mobility

LG XBOOM RL2 allows you to enjoy your party with strong bass whenever you want and wherever you are.
Portable Audio Systems

Telescoping Handle and Wheels

LG XBOOM RL2 is easily portable with a telescoping handle and attached wheels at the bottom.
Long Lasting Battery

Long Lasting Built-In Battery

LG XBOOM RL2 has a built-in battery for wireless music for up to 15 hours. No need to worry about a sudden end to your party.

*Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

Multi Color Lighting

Multi Color Lighting

LG XBOOM RL2 features colored lighting to create an exciting atmosphere. With lights that match the beat of your music, you can truly have the party of your life.
Xboom Karoke

Become a Karaoke Star

Singing with a voice canceller and key changer makes everything easier. LG XBOOM RL2 can remove the vocals and tunes in your tracks to create an authentic karaoke experience.

*The function may not apply to some tracks.

Sic Vocal Effects

Change Up Your Voice as 18 Effects

Experiment with six vocal effects and three echo modes to savor karaoke with your friends. Singing at your party is more enjoyable with various vocal effects.

*You have to input your voice through the microphone to support this function.

Bluetooth Connectivity

Simultaneous, Convenient Multi Bluetooth

With multi device Bluetooth® capabilities, LG XBOOM RL2 allows you to switch seamlessly among the three smartphones when playing or changing your music.
All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Net Size (W x H x D) mm

    353 x 420 x 292

  • Gross Size (W x H x D) mm

    440 x 456 x 366

AMPLIFIER

  • Tuner

    Yes

  • AUX 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • USB1

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    One piece type

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Echo

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display

    LED

SOUND

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Pop

    Yes

  • Classic

    Yes

  • Rock

    Yes

  • Jazz

    Yes

  • Bass Blast+

    Yes

  • Music volume

    Yes

  • MIC Volume

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement

    100 ~ 240 V

  • Power Consumption

    36W

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key changer

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • FM Tuning Range (50kHz/100kHz)

    87.5 - 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran.10

  • Memory/Erase

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - Shuffle

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Multi color speaker lighting

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes (Up to 3 phones)

  • Telescopic handle

    Yes

  • Wheel for easy to move

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Lock

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Auto Connection

    Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

  • Battery Type

    Lead accumulator

  • Battery Capacity

    12V/7Ah

  • Battery Charging time

    9hr

  • Battery Life

    15hr↑

KARAOKE

  • Mic.

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Echo

    Yes

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

SPEAKER

  • SPL

    87dB

  • System

    87dB

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    16.51cm (6.5)

  • Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    SHENZHEN FENDA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

