Feel the bold party sound

Super Bass Boost and other fun features bring powerful rhythm that will turn the party up.

LG XL2S Right 30 degree view of LG XBOOM XL2S against a black background. There's a blue highlignt behine the speaker, and the blue sound wave graphic comes out from the bottom of the speaker.

Super Bass Boost

Give music a powerful boost

LG XBOOM XL2S generates extra airflow behind the speaker unit to produce thumping bass that sparks any party into life.

LG XL2S Text only

Vocal Sound Control

Sing It Loud and Clear

Adjust the music and microphone volume separately. Then when you're ready, sing your heart out. You can even do duets with two mics.

LG XL2S A hand holding a microphone tries to press the MIC ECHO button on the top of the speaker.

*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.

Phone Cradle

Keep it in a convenient place

Put your phone in the groove so you don’t lose it.

LG XL2S A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S, highlighting on the phone cradle. A smartphone is placed on the phone cradle. Behind, there are silhouettes of people dancing.

*Display may appear differently than shown.

Connectivity

More ways to enjoy the party

Plug in to the AUX and sing your favorite song. Or connect with Bluetooth and radio to play music.

LG XL2S A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S. A word 'FM' is displayed on the LED panel. On the right, connectivity icons are shown.

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Function Selector - FM

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX 1 (3.5mm)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Type

    14 Seg/5 Digit

SOUND EQUALIZER

  • User EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast+

    Yes

POWER

  • Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption at stand by

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset (FM )

    50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes / Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format

    MP3

  • Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Vol.

    Echo Level : 0~9

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front Speaker

    1Way 2Speaker

  • Tweeter Unit

    2 (5.08 cm) x 1

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5 (16.51cm)

  • Impedance (TW/Woofer)

    6Ω / 4Ω

PHYSICAL

  • Main Set Net Size (W x H x D, mm)

    300 x 390 x 320

  • Main Set Gross Size (W x H x D, mm)

    508 x 375 x 365

  • Weight (Kg) Net

    6.8

  • Weight (Kg) Gross

    8.1

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA JL. TIMOR BLOK E5, MM2100 INDUSTRIAL TOWN, JATIWANGI, CIKARANG BARAT, BEKASI, JAWA BARAT INDONESIA JAWA BARAT,Indonesia-17845

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    Indonesia

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

