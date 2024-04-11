We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM XL2S
Sing It Loud and Clear
LG XL2S A hand holding a microphone tries to press the MIC ECHO button on the top of the speaker.
*Microphone not included.
**Vocal sound is microphone volume for your own voice.
Keep it in a convenient place
LG XL2S A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S, highlighting on the phone cradle. A smartphone is placed on the phone cradle. Behind, there are silhouettes of people dancing.
*Display may appear differently than shown.
More ways to enjoy the party
LG XL2S A close-up view of the top of LG XL2S. A word 'FM' is displayed on the LED panel. On the right, connectivity icons are shown.
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX 1 (3.5mm)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
14 Seg/5 Digit
SOUND EQUALIZER
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast+
Yes
POWER
-
Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
FM Tuning Range (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset (FM )
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes / Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format
MP3
-
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Vol.
Echo Level : 0~9
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker
1Way 2Speaker
-
Tweeter Unit
2 (5.08 cm) x 1
-
Woofer Unit
6.5 (16.51cm)
-
Impedance (TW/Woofer)
6Ω / 4Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Main Set Net Size (W x H x D, mm)
300 x 390 x 320
-
Main Set Gross Size (W x H x D, mm)
508 x 375 x 365
-
Weight (Kg) Net
6.8
-
Weight (Kg) Gross
8.1
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA JL. TIMOR BLOK E5, MM2100 INDUSTRIAL TOWN, JATIWANGI, CIKARANG BARAT, BEKASI, JAWA BARAT INDONESIA JAWA BARAT,Indonesia-17845
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
Indonesia
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
Buy Directly
XL2S
LG XBOOM XL2S