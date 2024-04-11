XBOOM XL7S is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. It can make every party fun and frolic with features such as:

Up to 20 Hours Playback: LG XBOOM has a long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying. It comes with battery level indicators which show how much battery life is left.

250W Output: The powerful 250W output packs enough punch to fill even a large venue. The LG XBOOM XL7S is built for gatherings and big parties, where you need the music to keep the energy high. Its boosted output creates an extreme sound experience that fills the room. Feel the floor vibrate under your feet with the 8-inch Giant Woofer's deep, earth-shaking bass, while the dual 2.5-inch tweeters deliver crisp, sparkling highs for a truly immersive listening experience.

Animated Pixel LED: Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S featuring an Animated Pixel Display for bringing cheerfulness & engagement. It also offers animation pre-sets where you can display your personalised messages. You can create your own personalised display with colourful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on the LED panel. Multi-coloured LED lights that dance to the music, creating a fun and festive atmosphere.



Karaoke Mode: With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. Connect it with a guitar & hum your favourite tunes and hold a concert of your own.

DJ Effects: You can apply sound effects, scratching and looping with just a button. Various sound effects such as flanger, phaser, wah, and others are included to add depth and variety to the music. These effects can be applied in real-time to the audio playback. Scratching simulates the scratching sound effect commonly used in DJ performances, adding a dynamic and rhythmic element to the music.

XBOOM App: The convenient XBOOM app allows you to control the speaker and type your personalized message directly from your smartphone.

Bluetooth Connectivity: With stable Bluetooth connectivity, you can enjoy the party without any inconveniences. The excellent connectivity of the XBOOM makes it a favourite among music lovers.

Multi-colour Ring Lighting: Be more festive with Ring Lighting, LG XBOOM XL7S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi-colour Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music brings dynamic energy to the party with 6 different patterns and maximum 3 colour lights.

Grab and Move: With its telescopic handles and wheels, carrying the LG XBOOM XL7S is effortless. It also tilts back, allowing you to transport it like a luggage bag. This portability makes it the ideal choice for travel, outdoor parties, and gatherings at your friend's place.