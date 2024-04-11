Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Pixel Lighting

XL7S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Pixel Lighting

KCC logo

K POP

LG XL7S is placed on the stage with red-orange gradient lighting is on. Behind the stage, people enjoy the music.


Sounds Bold
Play out Loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S.
It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment.

XL7



XL7



LG XL7S is placed on the infinite space. On the wall, square sound graphics are illustrated. In the middel of the speaker an 8-inch giant woofer is enlarged in order to emphazie its 250W huge sound. Sound waves comes out from the woofer.

One Giant Woofer

The One that Delivers Strong Bass

LG XBOOM XL7S has an 8 (20.32 cms) Giant Woofer. It provides a more powerful bass, delivering deep and bold sound to the crowd.
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Feel that Bass Even at Low Volume

Hear the boomy bass any time. The Dynamic Bass Optimizer allows you to enjoy balanced sound without distortion of the bass.

*The sound may vary depending on the sound source.

2.5 (6.35 cms) Dome Tweeters

Crisp and Clear Sound

Whether inside or outside hear high-frequency notes clearly. It has two 2.5 (6.35 cms) dome tweeters, delivering better sound.

*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.

LG XL7S Front view of the speaker. There is a line to inform each part of the lighting. On top and bottom, double strobe lighting. In the middle, pink and cyon gradient multi color ring lighting is on. Above is dynamic pixel lighing, displaying cactu character.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Make Your Party Mesmerizing

LG XBOOM Party Lightings make a party lit. You can create a party light show while astounding your crowd with text or animations. The flashy double strobe lightings will captivate the crowd.

LG XL7S Close-up of dynamic pixel lighting. It displays the Dance! Text. Below orange multi color ring lighitng is on. Behine the speaker, people are dancing on the beach.

Animated Pixel Display

Expressing Excitement
in Text Mode

Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S. It has a LED panel to display text.
Type your message through the XBOOM App.

Animated Pixel Display

Pixel Art Brings Waves of Fun

Animated Pixel Display also offers animation presets. You can display colorful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on LED panel.

LG XL7S Text only

Multi Color Ring Lighting

Be more festive with Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL5S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi Color Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music bringing dynamic energy to the party.

LG XL7S Customize Your Party Lighting

Customize Your Party Lighting

Use My Pick on the XBOOM app to customize your very own party lighting. You can also choose animation or type a message for the crwods to double boom up the fun.

LG XL7S Screen capture of XBOOM APP. You can customize the lightings through the app.

LG XL7S Illustrated images of LG XBOOM XL7S. From the top, shillouet of people, with the telescopic handle and wheels woman carrys the speaker easily. Top view of the speaker and telescopic handle. People are enjoying pool party, two LG XBOOM XL7S with sound graphics are placed behind. Back view of the speaker and people are juming on the beach, close-up of the wheel.

*All pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.

LG XL7S A woman is singing.

LG XL7S There are people enjoying acoustic concert with LG XBOOM XL7S. Below the image, there are guitar

Mic & Guitar In

Hold Your Own Concert

With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. You can also connect in a guitar and hold an acoustic concert of your own.

Take it everywhere,
Enjoy anytime

Go with LG XBOOM XL5S wherever you like to share the music. It is built to keep up in the outdoors, so it travels with you everywhere without any worries.

Grab and Move

With telescopic handle and wheels, carrying LG XBOOM XL7S got extremely easy. It also tilts back, so you can carry it like a luggage.

IPX4 Water Resistant

LG XBOOM XL7S meets an IPX4 Water Resistant rating; it can withstand water splashes.

*IPX4 rated. The weather door needs to be fully closed to protect against water ingress.

20 Hours of Battery Life

LG XBOOM XL7S has long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying.

*20-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting. Battery life varies by use, settings, and environmental conditions.

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Output Power

    250 W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • SBC

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

POWER SUPPLY

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Yes

BATTERY

  • Battery Charging time (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Battery Life (Hrs)

    20

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Power-on mode

    65 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

CONVENIENCE

  • Multipoint

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Yes

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Water/Splashproof

    IPX4

  • Battery Indicator

    Yes

  • Security lock

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Speaker

    310 x 700 x 316 mm

  • Carton Box

    812 x 436 x 380 mm

SPEAKER

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Size

    2.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Type

    Cone

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight

    15.5 kg

  • Gross Weight

    18.5 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

What people are saying

Q.

What are the key features of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

A.

XBOOM XL7S is an outdoor Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound. It can make every party fun and frolic with features such as:

 

Up to 20 Hours Playback: LG XBOOM has a long battery life, so you can turn music up anytime without worrying. It comes with battery level indicators which show how much battery life is left.

 

250W Output: The powerful 250W output packs enough punch to fill even a large venue. The LG XBOOM XL7S is built for gatherings and big parties, where you need the music to keep the energy high. Its boosted output creates an extreme sound experience that fills the room. Feel the floor vibrate under your feet with the 8-inch Giant Woofer's deep, earth-shaking bass, while the dual 2.5-inch tweeters deliver crisp, sparkling highs for a truly immersive listening experience.

 

Animated Pixel LED: Experience the evolution with LG XBOOM XL7S featuring an Animated Pixel Display for bringing cheerfulness & engagement. It also offers animation pre-sets where you can display your personalised messages. You can create your own personalised display with colourful patterns, visual EQ, or characters on the LED panel. Multi-coloured LED lights that dance to the music, creating a fun and festive atmosphere.

Karaoke Mode: With LG XBOOM XL7S, you can turn the event into karaoke. Plug in your microphone and sing your heart out. Connect it with a guitar & hum your favourite tunes and hold a concert of your own.

 

DJ Effects: You can apply sound effects, scratching and looping with just a button. Various sound effects such as flanger, phaser, wah, and others are included to add depth and variety to the music. These effects can be applied in real-time to the audio playback. Scratching simulates the scratching sound effect commonly used in DJ performances, adding a dynamic and rhythmic element to the music.

 

XBOOM App: The convenient XBOOM app allows you to control the speaker and type your personalized message directly from your smartphone.

 

Bluetooth Connectivity: With stable Bluetooth connectivity, you can enjoy the party without any inconveniences. The excellent connectivity of the XBOOM makes it a favourite among music lovers.

 

Multi-colour Ring Lighting: Be more festive with Ring Lighting, LG XBOOM XL7S presents a beat-driven light show— Multi-colour Ring Lighting. The light dance along with your music brings dynamic energy to the party with 6 different patterns and maximum 3 colour lights.

 

Grab and Move: With its telescopic handles and wheels, carrying the LG XBOOM XL7S is effortless. It also tilts back, allowing you to transport it like a luggage bag. This portability makes it the ideal choice for travel, outdoor parties, and gatherings at your friend's place.

Q.

What are the dimensions and weight of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

A.

The dimensions & weight specifications of the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speakers are:

 

• Gross Weight - 18.5 kg

• Net Weight - 15.5 kg

• Speaker dimensions - 310 x 700 x 316 mm

Q.

Is LG XL7s battery operated?

A.

Yes, the LG XL7s is battery-operated and can provide up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. This makes it a great portable option for parties, outdoor gatherings, or just enjoying your music on the go. You can always make your fire camping trips happen with the travel partner LG XL7S XBOOM.

 

Q.

What is the range of the Bluetooth connection on the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

A.

The Bluetooth speaker - XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker has a wider range allowing you to connect your phone from a distance. It is Bluetooth version: 5.1, featuring range of 200 meters, in ideal conditions.

Q.

How is the LG XL7S better in comparison to other party speakers in the same price range?

A.

The LG XL7S stands out among party speakers in its price range due to several key features:

Powerful Sound:

 

• 20.32 cm woofer: The giant woofer delivers deep, thumping bass that fills large spaces with vibrant sound.

 

• 6.35 cm Dome Tweeters: Provide clear and crisp high notes for a well-balanced audio experience.

 

• 250W RMS Output: Fills even large rooms with powerful sound, perfect for parties and gatherings.

 

Animated Pixel Display:

 

• Multi-Colour Lighting: Features various lighting effects to set the mood for any occasion.

 

• DJ Lighting: Creates a party atmosphere with strobe and pulsing light effects.

 

• Sync to Music: Lights automatically change colour and pattern based on the music playing.

 

Durable and Portable:

 

• Water-Resistant: Withstands splashes and spills, making it perfect for outdoor use.

 

• Integrated Wheels and Handle: Makes it easy to transport the speaker wherever the party is.

 

Long Battery Life:

 

• Up to 20 hours: Party all night long without worrying about the speaker running out of juice.

 

• Quick Charge: Recharges the battery quickly, so you're ready to go again in no time.

 

• Dual Power Sources: Can be powered by AC or battery, offering flexibility for indoor and outdoor use.

 

Additional Features:

 

• Karaoke Mode: Built-in microphone input allows you to belt out your favourite tunes.

 

• DJ Effect: Control the speaker's functions and customise lighting effects from your smartphone.

 

• Multiple Connectivity Options: Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired via AUX input.

 

• These features, in addition to price, set it apart from its competitors. While price is a significant factor, the mammoth sound, customization options, and other features also contribute to the XL7S's popularity among users.

 

Q.

Where can I buy the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

A.

You can buy the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker both online and offline. LG's official website is the best online option, as it allows you to purchase the XL7S, see other party speakers, and access exclusive online deals. However, the speaker is also available at LG offline stores and other retail outlets.

For the best price and selection, we recommend purchasing from the LG online store. There you'll find discounts, seasonal sales, and festive promotions throughout the year.

Q.

Can I use the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker as a home theatre speaker?

A.

Yes, it can be connected with the home theatre speaker through Bluetooth. It can be used both`for indoor and outdoor party speaker.

Q.

Can I use the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker outdoors?

A.

The XBOOM XL7S is a powerhouse outdoor speaker that explodes with crystal-clear highs and room-shaking bass, making it the life of any party. Its built-in karaoke feature lets you belt out your favourite tunes, while the sound boost function pumps up the vibe for an unforgettable experience.

Q.

What accessories are included with the LG XBOOM XL7S Outdoor Party Speaker?

A.

Warranty Card & AC adapter.

Q.

How long does the battery last on the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker?

A.

XL7S offers 20 Hours of Battery Life with 3.5 hours of charging time, so you can relish non-stop party. The long battery life renders users free from the stress of carrying a charger around all the time. The lithium ion type battery has the 88 WH capacity.

Q.

Can I charge the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker while I'm using it?

A.

Yes, you can charge the LG XBOOM XL7S Party Speaker while you use it. The speaker has a built-in rechargeable battery that allows you to play music for long hours on a single charge. Additionally, you can charge your phone as well through a USB cable from a USB port. 

Q.

Can I control the playback of my USB songs through the XL7s XBOOM Mobile App?

A.

The app is primarily focused on controlling music playback when your smartphone is connected to the speaker via Bluetooth. It offers features such as EQ adjustment, lighting effects, and Party Link functionality for Bluetooth playback.

Buy Directly

KCC logo

XL7S

LG 2023 XBOOM XL7S Bluetooth Party Speaker with Dynamic Pixel Lighting