LG 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar GX with Dolby Atmos

GX

LG 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar GX with Dolby Atmos

LG Sound Bar GX Speaker

K POP

LG Sound Bar App.

The LG Sound Bar exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG Sound Bar. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG Sound Bar.

LG Sound Bar GX

Artfully Completed

LG Sound Bar GX maximizes your viewing and listening pleasure by combining the latest audio technology and artistic design.

LG Sound Bar GX

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar GX meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

LG Sound Bar GX Dolby Atmos

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Sound Bars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

LG Sound Bar GX High Resolution Audio


AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

LG Sound Bar GX AI Sound Pro

4K Pass-Through

Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync

The LG Sound Bar GX delivers 4K content, including HDR and Dolby Vision, with no loss to quality or performance for a fully connected TV & audio experience.

LG Sound Bar GX 4K Pass-Through


Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play suing optical, USB or HDMI cables.

LG Sound Bar GX Connectivity

*Actual product and image may differ.


Soundbar Stand​

Change to Suit Your Situation​

LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup the way you want.

LG Sound Bar GX Stand

*The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.​

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )

    1446 x 150 x 32.5

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    165.1cm (65) ↑

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    4.2Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.84Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1542 x 268 x 436

  • Number of channels

    3.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    420W

  • Front

    80W (40W+40W) x 2

  • Center

    40W

  • Subwoofer

    220W

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed Box

  • Tweeter Unit

    20 mm (2EA)

  • Woofer Unit

    7.62cm (3) (4EA)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed Box

  • Woofer Unit

    5.84cm (2.3) (1EA)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    15.24cm (6) (1EA)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    8EA

  • Optical

    YES

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out

    YES(1) / YES(1)

  • HDR10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision

    YES

  • USB

    YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    YES/YES

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    YES

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    YES

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    YES

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    YES

  • Movie (Dolby Surround)

    YES

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - App

    YES

  • Night Time On/Off - App

    YES

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    YES

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    YES

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - Android OS

    YES

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    YES

  • NSU

    YES

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    YES

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

    YES/YES

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

    YES/YES

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    YES

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    YES

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    YES

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    YES

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    YES

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center

    YES

  • Mute

    YES

  • USB Host

    YES

  • Built-in Music

    YES (1Songs)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    YES

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC/AAC+

    YES

FILE FORMAT

  • OGG - USB

    YES

  • FLAC - USB

    YES

  • WAV - USB

    YES

  • MP3 - USB

    YES

  • WMA - USB

    YES

  • AAC - USB

    YES

POWER_MAIN

  • Adapter

    25V, 2A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    30W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    YES

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

LG Sound Bar GX Speaker

GX

LG 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar GX with Dolby Atmos