We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar GX with Dolby Atmos
LG Sound Bar GX
Artfully Completed
LG Sound Bar GX
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
LG Sound Bar GX Dolby Atmos
Take Sound to Greater Heights
High Resolution Audio
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
LG Sound Bar GX High Resolution Audio
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
LG Sound Bar GX AI Sound Pro
Audio & Visuals Seamlessly In-sync
LG Sound Bar GX 4K Pass-Through
Connectivity
Connect More Conveniently
LG Sound Bar GX Connectivity
*Actual product and image may differ.
Soundbar Stand
Change to Suit Your Situation
LG Sound Bar GX Stand
*The TV may be partially covered by Soundbar GX when standing.
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )
1446 x 150 x 32.5
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
165.1cm (65) ↑
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
4.2Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
13.84Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1542 x 268 x 436
-
Number of channels
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
420W
-
Front
80W (40W+40W) x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
220W
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed Box
-
Tweeter Unit
20 mm (2EA)
-
Woofer Unit
7.62cm (3) (4EA)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed Box
-
Woofer Unit
5.84cm (2.3) (1EA)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
15.24cm (6) (1EA)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
8EA
-
Optical
YES
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In/Out
YES(1) / YES(1)
-
HDR10
YES
-
Dolby Vision
YES
-
USB
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
YES/YES
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"
YES
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
YES
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
YES
-
Movie (Dolby Surround)
YES
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - App
YES
-
Night Time On/Off - App
YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - Android OS
YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
YES
-
NSU
YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical
YES/YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical
YES/YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center
YES
-
Mute
YES
-
USB Host
YES
-
Built-in Music
YES (1Songs)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
YES
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC/AAC+
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
OGG - USB
YES
-
FLAC - USB
YES
-
WAV - USB
YES
-
MP3 - USB
YES
-
WMA - USB
YES
-
AAC - USB
YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
30W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
YES
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GX
LG 3.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar GX with Dolby Atmos