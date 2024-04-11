Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar S65TR, 5.1 Ch, 600W Powerful surround sound with Wireless subwoofer and Rear speaker, Dolby Digital

Front view of LG Soundbar S65TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

K POP

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated.

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the impact of an audio panorama

5.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Become part of the scene with 600W 5.1ch surround sound, a subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 
2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver. 

'*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

*Screen images simulated.

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1

  • Number of Speakers

    6 EA

  • Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%)
    440W (Rated, THD 10%)

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    12.56 kg

  • Main

    2.5 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

