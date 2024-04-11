We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar S65TR, 5.1 Ch, 600W Powerful surround sound with Wireless subwoofer and Rear speaker, Dolby Digital
Stunning soundscapes surround you
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
Feel the impact of an audio panorama
Captivating sound all around
|Become part of the scene with 600W 5.1ch surround sound, a subwoofer, and rear speakers.
**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.
Sound senses how you like to listen
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.
Recycled Inside
Internal parts made with recycled plastic
LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.
There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.
|*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
Recycled Outside
Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles
All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.
A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.
|*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.3
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAIINDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
5.1
-
Number of Speakers
6 EA
-
Output Power
600W (Reference, THD 30%)
440W (Rated, THD 10%)
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
12.56 kg
-
Main
2.5 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
S65TR
