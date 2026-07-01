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LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S70TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S70TR

S70TR
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S70TR S70TR
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's Center Up-Firing Channel
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel S70TR S70TR
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top view of LG Soundbar S75TR
Top angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's Center Up-Firing Channel
Front view of LG Soundbar S75TR's side corner
Angled view of LG Soundbar S75TR's back
Angled view of subwoofer
Back view of subwoofer
Angled view of Rear Speakers
Back view of Rear Speakers

Key Features

  • Total Soundbar designed to amplify LG TVs
  • Full soundscapes from Dolby Atmos, the Center Up-firing Speaker
  • Simple control through your TV with WOW Interface, plus symphonic sound from WOW Orchestra
  • Smooth sound for 120Hz gaming, with VRR/ALLM support
  • Amplified entertainment with 5.1.1ch surround sound
More
LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio worthy of LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience 

LG TV Matching Design

Blends beautifully with LG TV

Appreciate the visual harmony of LG TV and the all-new Crest Design LG Soundbar for refined interiors.

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, as LG QNED TV is displaying a man playing a guitar.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated. 

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands depicting virtual layers with a bold middle layer create a sound dome that envelops the sofas.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated.

****If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

5.1.1ch Surround Sound

Captivating sound all around

Experience the immersion of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X fill your room with a 500W 5.1.1ch surround sound system, subwoofer, and rear speakers.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated. 

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver. 

'*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

Smart sound knows your taste

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.

***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Optical

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.1

  • Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%) 500W (Rated, THD 10%)

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured By

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Country of Origin

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    15.4 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

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