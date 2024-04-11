LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

**For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

***Console has to support VRR. VRR passthough limited to 60Hz content.

****Some features require 3rd party subscription or account. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple and Airplay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.