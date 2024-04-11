We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
**For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
***Console has to support VRR. VRR passthough limited to 60Hz content.
****Some features require 3rd party subscription or account. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple and Airplay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.
WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound
Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
Easy Control with WOW Interface
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
Powerful Doesn't Describe It
*Simulated image.
Transform Your Room
Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome
Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations
*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.
Premium Like No Other
Meridian Horizon upmixes two-channel stereo to any loudspeaker configuration and its adaptive upmixing treats high and low frequencies separately, to psychoacoustically optimize sound localization cues. This results in more stable imaging, with a larger sweet-spot, and a more immersive listening experience.
It's Like You're There
*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.
*Official MQA recording required.
Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound
*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
S95QR
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Dark Steel Silver
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1200 x 63 x 135
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
139.7cm - 165.1cm (55)-(65)
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
159 x 223 x 142
-
Subwoofer
201.7 x 407 x 403
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey/Mold/Mold
-
Wireless Speaker - Front / Body
Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
5.03Kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
4.08Kg
-
Subwoofer
10Kg
-
Gross Weight
25.3Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1296 x 574 x 261
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
9.1.5 ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
810W
-
Front
45W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (Side)
45W*2
-
Top
45W*2
-
Top Center
40W
-
Rear
40W*2
-
Rear Surround (Side)
40W*2
-
Rear Top
40W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52x99mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
5.08 cm (2) (ND)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
5.08 cm (2) (ND)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35 cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Open
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35 cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35 cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35 cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
86dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
20.32 cm (8)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS
-
Number of Speakers
17EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI In / Out
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
-
Wireless Rear ready
Yes (1:2)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"
Yes
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
TIDAL SUPPORTED
-
Tidal (via C4A)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main- Top / Center (Top) / Surround
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear- Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2 Songs)
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes / Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
POWER_MAIN
-
SMPS ("(SMPS)" Sheet )
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
78W
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS, (SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)
Yes
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
40W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - YES (Full or Simple) /NO
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS, No. 13, Hui FENG YI Road, Huitai industrial Park of ZHONGKAI Development center, Huizhiu city, Guangdong, China
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
