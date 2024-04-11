LG S95QR 9.1.5 ch High Res Audio soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Surround Speakers

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
**For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
***Console has to support VRR. VRR passthough limited to 60Hz content.
****Some features require 3rd party subscription or account. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple and Airplay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

Surround Yourself With the Best

Surround Yourself With the Best

Get ready for the latest in premium sound from our best-in-class home theater sound system with the world’s first sound bar with up-firing center channel for clear dialogue, a total of 17 speaker drivers and a rear up-firing rear speaker kit for the most immersive, goosebump-giving sound experience from LG.

WOW Orchestra Creates Captivating Sound

LG Sound Bar presents perfect harmonious sound with LG TV. It uses both LG TV sound and LG Sound Bar at once for the ultimate listening experience. Feel every detail of sound.

Variously figured blue-colored sound waves are being released from Sound Bar and TV. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Easy Control with WOW Interface

Now, convenience is in your hand. Control your Sound Bar through LG TV with one remote. With one click of the remote, you can see the Sound Bar’s menu and settings on the TV screen. Such as volume control, checking the connection status, and even selecting a sound mode.

*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
****This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
*****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.

Elevated Sound with LG TV’s AI Processor

The perfect match for your LG TV, the LG Sound Bar has TV Sound Mode Share, which uses your LG TV’s sound processor to analyze the content you love and deliver clearer, better sound. From watching the news to playing games, you can experience your LG TV at its best.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.

9.1.5 Channel 810W

Powerful Doesn't Describe It

Immerse yourself in a full sound experience with 9.1.5 channels—including the world's first sound bar with up-firing center channel that lets you hear every piece of dialogue clearly—and 810W for the best-in-class home theater experience from LG.

Powerful Doesn't Describe It

*Simulated image.

Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with Upward Firing Height Channels

Transform Your Room

Add a new dimension of sound that makes you feel like you’re in the action with Dolby Atmos** or DTS:X*** to bring immersive sound to your room—including up-firing height channels to deliver powerful, moving audio that flows all around you, even overhead.

Transform Your Room

*Simulated image.
**Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.
***For DTS patents, see http://patents.dts.com. Manufactured under license from DTS, Inc. or its affiliates. DTS trademarks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of DTS, Inc. in the United States and other countries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Sound Bar S95QR pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your Sound Bar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your Sound Bar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

Blue dome-shaped, 3 layered sound wavers are covering Sound bar and TV in the living room. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

Multi-Channel Audio Experience that Exceed Expectations

With LG Sound Bar S95QR, your content sounds better than before. It divides two-channel audio into multi-channel audio, optimizing what you hear.

*Available on AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

6 Channel Wireless Rear Speakers with Up-firing Height Channels

Fire up the Sound

Wherever you’re sitting, you’ll be surrounded by a wider soundstage from our new wireless rear up-firing speakers to provide a truly immersive sound experience.

*Simulated image.

Enhanced Sound Quality

Bass to the Max

Bring on superior bass with our newly designed speaker driver, chamber and subwoofer that improves sound pressure and bass quality that you can hear and feel.

*Simulated image.                                                                                                           

Meridian Audio Technology

Premium Like No Other

Premium Like No Other

Meridian Horizon upmixes two-channel stereo to any loudspeaker configuration and its adaptive upmixing treats high and low frequencies separately, to psychoacoustically optimize sound localization cues. This results in more stable imaging, with a larger sweet-spot, and a more immersive listening experience.

High Res Audio (24bit/96kHz)

It's Like You're There

With a bitrate of nearly 3X higher than CD, you’ll experience a stunning audio resolution that’s closer to being in the studio when it was recorded.

It's Like You're There

Less is More
HDMI Passthrough — Dolby Vision, 4K and HDR10, Passthrough

Less is More

Connect your favorite streaming device, 4K Blu-ray player or gaming console to your sound bar with an HDMI cable and keep the same high resolution audio and Dolby Vision™ picture quality** you love.

*Simulated image.
**Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

LG TV is on the wall, showing a racing game. LG Sound Bar is place on the brown shelf, right below LG TV. A man is holding a joy stick. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

VRR/ALLM Enhances Game Play

LG Sound Bar is made to offer the best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM. Variable Refresh Rate(VRR) up to 120Hz. Its nearly-instantaneous response time gives you an advantage for gaming and creating a realistic viewing experience. Auto Low Latency Mode(ALLM) allows for smooth, lag-free viewing and interactivity.

*Both TV and Sound Bar must support VRR/ALLM.
**Console has to support VRR. VRR pass though limited to 60Hz content.

LG TV is placed on the brown shelf, LG Sound Bar S95QR is placed in front of the TV. Subwoofer is placed left side of the TV. TV shows a concerts scene. NEW mark is shown in the top left corner.

Enjoy HD Music Streaming Services

Play music on your Sound Bar. It is compatible with Spotify and Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar supports MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) that delivers high quality audio over a Wi-Fi connection.

*Official MQA recording required.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar considers the sound where it is in the space. With an upgraded AI Room Calibration, your Sound Bar delivers the optimal sound. By matching reference frequencies at an extended range of 400Hz, it can analyze the space precisely and correct the distortion of the sound.

*AI Room Calibration Pro is an automatic sound tuning technology that compensates for the environment the Sound Bar is placed, by using Algorithms that improve the Sound Bar’s sonic performance.

Say It, We'll Play It
Multi Platform Support

Say It, We'll Play It

Choose your go-to voice assistant like Google Assistant or Alexa, and control your favorite features like Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and more through your LG sound bar.**

*Simulated image.
**Some features require 3rd party subscription or account. Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa, and all related marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Apple and Airplay are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.

Ready to Pair
Bluetooth®

Ready to Pair

It’s easy to connect your phone or tablet to the sound bar via Bluetooth® and enjoy your playlist through the high quality LG sound bar.
All Spec

MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    S95QR

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Dark Steel Silver

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1200 x 63 x 135

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    139.7cm - 165.1cm (55)-(65)

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    159 x 223 x 142

  • Subwoofer

    201.7 x 407 x 403

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey/Mold/Mold

  • Wireless Speaker - Front / Body

    Jersey / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    5.03Kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    4.08Kg

  • Subwoofer

    10Kg

  • Gross Weight

    25.3Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1296 x 574 x 261

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    9.1.5 ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    810W

  • Front

    45W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Surround (Side)

    45W*2

  • Top

    45W*2

  • Top Center

    40W

  • Rear

    40W*2

  • Rear Surround (Side)

    40W*2

  • Rear Top

    40W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    52x99mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    5.08 cm (2) (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    5.08 cm (2) (ND)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35 cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_TOP CENTER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Open

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35 cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35 cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    6.35 cm (2.5)

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    86dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    20.32 cm (8)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NUMBER OF SPEAKER UNITS

  • Number of Speakers

    17EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In / Out

    Yes (2) / Yes (1)

  • USB

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    Yes / Yes

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear ready

    Yes (1:2)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    Yes

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    Yes

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Yes

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    Yes

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    Yes / Yes

  • AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control (by TV GUI)

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

ALEXA SUPPORTED

  • Works with Alexa (Controllee)

    Yes

SPOTIFY SUPPORTED

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

APPLE SUPPORTED

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

GOOGLE SUPPORTED

  • Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)

    Yes

  • Chromecast

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)

    Yes

TIDAL SUPPORTED

  • Tidal (via C4A)

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • NSU

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    Yes / Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    Yes / Yes

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    Yes

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Main- Top / Center (Top) / Surround

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)_Soundbar Rear- Rear_Front / Rear Surround / Rear Top

    Yes / Yes / Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Built-in Music

    Yes (2 Songs)

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Yes / Yes

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

  • AAC - C4A / USB

    Yes / Yes

POWER_MAIN

  • SMPS ("(SMPS)" Sheet )

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    78W

POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX

  • Type (SMPS, (SMPS)" Sheet)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS, "(SMPS)" Sheet)

    Yes

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    40W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Wireless Speaker Reset Guide

    Yes

  • Open Source - YES (Full or Simple) /NO

    Yes (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Battery (Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    ‎LG ELECTRONICS, No. 13, Hui FENG YI Road, Huitai industrial Park of ZHONGKAI Development center, Huizhiu city, Guangdong, China

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

