LG SN4 300W Powerful Sound, 2.1 Ch with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, Wireless Carbon woofer for Deep Bass and High Fidelity Sound, USB Bluetooth, Optical and TV Sound Sync, LG Sound bar App.
Truly breathtaking audio experience
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
LG Sound Bar SN4 AI Sound Pro
Add More Power Easily
LG Sound Bar SN4 Wireless Subwoofer
Connect More Conveniently
LG Sound Bar SN4 Connectivity
Stream Smart for Quality Sound
LG Sound Bar SN4 Bluetooth Streaming
Sync Seamlessly
LG Sound Bar SN4 TV Sound Sync
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
890 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
171 x 390 x 261
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
984 x 217 x 416
-
Carton Type
TipOn
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.1
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
5.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.38
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
400
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
960
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
1056
-
Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)
101.6cm (40) upwards
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER
-
Number of speakers
3ea
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
15.24cm (6)
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes (1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes (1) /Yes (1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
Yes (ver. 4.0, Bluetooth codec SBC/AAC)
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS Virtual:X
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes (RCU and App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto sound engine
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
No/Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
FOTA
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LGTV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LGTV)
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes (ARC)
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Built-in Music
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes (USB)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes (USB)
-
WAV
Yes (USB)
-
MP3
Yes (USB)
-
WMA
Yes (USB)
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Main - Power Consumption
23W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual - Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes (built-in)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
SN4
LG SN4 300W Powerful Sound, 2.1 Ch with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, Wireless Carbon woofer for Deep Bass and High Fidelity Sound, USB Bluetooth, Optical and TV Sound Sync, LG Sound bar App.