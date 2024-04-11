Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN4 300W Powerful Sound, 2.1 Ch with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, Wireless Carbon woofer for Deep Bass and High Fidelity Sound, USB Bluetooth, Optical and TV Sound Sync, LG Sound bar App.

SN4

K POP

LG Sound Bar App.

The LG Sound Bar exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG Sound Bar. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG Sound Bar.
LG Sound Bar SN4

Truly breathtaking audio experience

Total Power &Channels

300W & 2.1 Channels.

DTS Virtual:X

A powerful and incredibly realistic audio entertainment.

AI Sound Pro

Adaptive audio for everything you watch.

Connectivity

HDMI In/Out, Optical & USB for Convenient connection.
LG Sound Bar SN4 Carbon Woofer
Carbon Woofer

Pursue High Fidelity Sound

Each woofer unit is designed with a carbon diaphragm to secure excellent clarity.
Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound
DTS Virtual:X

Hear the difference with immersive 3D sound

The LG Sound Bar SN4 supports DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theatre, for an immersive viewing experience.
AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

LG Sound Bar SN4 AI Sound Pro

Wireless Subwoofer

Add More Power Easily

Feel the beat with the powerful LG Sound Bar SN4 wireless subwoofer. Pumping out an extra 200 watts, it’s sounds good and it’s convenient to install.

LG Sound Bar SN4 Wireless Subwoofer

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

LG Sound Bar SN4 Connectivity

Bluetooth® Streaming

Stream Smart for Quality Sound

Stream music directly from your smartphone to LG Sound Bar SN4 via Bluetooth®. Exceptional sound for all your music is now all within your reach.

LG Sound Bar SN4 Bluetooth Streaming

TV Sound Sync

Sync Seamlessly

LG Sound Bar SN4 can be simply connected to your LG TV via Bluetooth® or optical. Your complete TV audio experience is ready in no time.

LG Sound Bar SN4 TV Sound Sync

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    890 x 57 x 85

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    171 x 390 x 261

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    984 x 217 x 416

  • Carton Type

    TipOn

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    2.1

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    5.3

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    9.38

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Metal Grille

  • Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

    Mold/Mold

  • Material - Subwoofer - Front

    Jersey

  • Material - Subwoofer - Body

    Wood

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    400

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    960

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    1056

  • Matching TV size ('17 New Designed LG TV)

    101.6cm (40) upwards

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    300W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    50W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Number of speakers

    3ea

  • Main - SPL

    82dB

  • Main - System

    Closed

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    15.24cm (6)

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Optical

    Yes (1)

  • General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out

    Yes (1) /Yes (1)

  • General - USB

    Yes

  • Wireless - Bluetooth

    Yes (ver. 4.0, Bluetooth codec SBC/AAC)

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 Char.)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - DTS Virtual:X

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes (RCU and App)

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes (App)

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes (App)

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes (App)

  • Auto sound engine

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    No/Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • FOTA

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LGTV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power on/off - Bluetooth (LGTV)

    Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    Yes (App)

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes (ARC)

  • Woofer Level Volume

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • Built-in Music

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC - Up to 192kHz

    Yes (USB)

  • OGG - Up to 48kHz

    Yes (USB)

  • WAV

    Yes (USB)

  • MP3

    Yes (USB)

  • WMA

    Yes (USB)

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W

  • Main - Power Consumption

    23W

  • Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

    SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORIES

  • Owners Manual - Web (w/ Simple Manual)

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple)

  • Owners Manual - Open Source

    Yes (Full)

  • Remote Control Unit - Model

    MA7

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery(Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes (built-in)

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

LG SN4 300W Powerful Sound, 2.1 Ch with Dolby Audio and DTS Digital Surround, Wireless Carbon woofer for Deep Bass and High Fidelity Sound, USB Bluetooth, Optical and TV Sound Sync, LG Sound bar App.