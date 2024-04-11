Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage

SN6Y.DSPK8

SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage

KCC logo
Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )

1060 x 57 x 85

Matching TV size (`20 New)

124.46cm (49) ↑

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

3.45Kg

Subwoofer

5.8Kg

Gross Weight

11.8Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

1159 x 227 x 436

Number of channels

3.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

420W

Front

80W (45W+35W) x 2

Center

40W

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

15.24cm (6)

Impedance

3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

Number of speakers

7EA

Optical

YES (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

YES (1) /YES (1)

USB

YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

YES/YES

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

YES

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

YES

DTS Virtual:X

YES

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU/App

YES/YES

Night Time On/Off - App

YES

Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

YES

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

YES

Auto Sound Engine (Default)

YES

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - Android OS

YES

Smart Phone File Playback

YES

NSU

YES

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

YES

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

YES/YES

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

YES/YES

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

YES

HDMI SIMPLINK

YES

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

YES

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

YES

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center

YES

Mute

YES

Auto Dimmer

YES

USB Host

YES

Built-in Music

YES (1Songs)

Bluetooth Stand-By

YES

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC/AAC+

YES

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - USB

YES

OGG - USB

YES

WAV - USB

YES

MP3 - USB

YES

WMA - USB

YES

AAC - USB

YES

POWER_MAIN

Adapter

25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

38W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

33W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Wireless Box Size (WxHxD) mm

60 x 220 x 175

Rear speaker Size (W x H x D) mm

100 x 140 x 100

Wireless Box Net Weight (Kg)

0.97Kg

Rear speaker (2EA) Net Weight (Kg)

1.87Kg

Carton Size (W x H x D) mm

282 x 272 x 226

Gross Weight (Kg)

3.42Kg

SPEAKER

Rear (Left/Right)

70W x 2

INCLUDED ACCESSORIES

Rear speaker cable

Yes

Wireless Receiver

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

50W

Standby Power Consumption

0.5↓

GENERAL

Channels

2.0ch

Total Power

140W

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Surround Sound Expansion

Yes

Wireless Connection

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA

Net Quantity

1

Country of Origin

China

Imported By

LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

KCC logo

SN6Y.DSPK8

SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage