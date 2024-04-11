We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SN6Y with SPK8-S wireless rear speaker kit, 560W combined wattage
-
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App.
-
LG SPK8-S 2.0 Channel, 140W, Sound Bar Wireless Rear Speaker Kit compatible with LG Sound Bar models GX, SN6Y, SN10YG, SN9YG, SN8YG, SN7Y, SN5Y, SP9YA, SP8YA, G1, SPD7Y, SP7Y (Black)
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )
-
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
-
124.46cm (49) ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
-
3.45Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
11.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1159 x 227 x 436
-
Number of channels
-
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
-
420W
-
Front
-
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Center
-
40W
-
Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
15.24cm (6)
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
-
7EA
-
Optical
-
YES (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
-
YES (1) /YES (1)
-
USB
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
YES/YES
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
-
YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
-
YES
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
YES
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU/App
-
YES/YES
-
Night Time On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
-
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - Android OS
-
YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
YES
-
NSU
-
YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
-
YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center
-
YES
-
Mute
-
YES
-
Auto Dimmer
-
YES
-
USB Host
-
YES
-
Built-in Music
-
YES (1Songs)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
YES
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC/AAC+
-
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
-
YES
-
OGG - USB
-
YES
-
WAV - USB
-
YES
-
MP3 - USB
-
YES
-
WMA - USB
-
YES
-
AAC - USB
-
YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
-
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
38W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Wireless Box Size (WxHxD) mm
-
60 x 220 x 175
-
Rear speaker Size (W x H x D) mm
-
100 x 140 x 100
-
Wireless Box Net Weight (Kg)
-
0.97Kg
-
Rear speaker (2EA) Net Weight (Kg)
-
1.87Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D) mm
-
282 x 272 x 226
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
3.42Kg
SPEAKER
-
Rear (Left/Right)
-
70W x 2
INCLUDED ACCESSORIES
-
Rear speaker cable
-
Yes
-
Wireless Receiver
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption
-
50W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5↓
GENERAL
-
Channels
-
2.0ch
-
Total Power
-
140W
PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
-
Surround Sound Expansion
-
Yes
-
Wireless Connection
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC HUITAI FACTORY NO.13, HUI FENG DONG YI ROAD, HUITAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE, HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG 516006 CHINA
-
Net Quantity
-
1
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Imported By
-
LG Electronics - A-24/6, Mohan Cooperative industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
