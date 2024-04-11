We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo.
-
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App.
-
LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo, For Playback - DVD, CD, USB, FM, Aux, Bluetooth, HDMI Out, Bass Blast+ EQ, Photo Frame, Resolution enhancement.
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )
-
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
-
124.46cm (49) ↑
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
-
3.45Kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
-
11.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
1159 x 227 x 436
-
Number of channels
-
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
-
420W
-
Front
-
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Center
-
40W
-
Subwoofer
-
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
-
82dB
-
System
-
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
-
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
-
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
-
85dB
-
System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
-
15.24cm (6)
-
Impedance
-
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
-
7EA
-
Optical
-
YES (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
-
YES (1) /YES (1)
-
USB
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
YES/YES
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
-
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
-
YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
-
YES
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
YES
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU/App
-
YES/YES
-
Night Time On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
-
YES
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
-
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - Android OS
-
YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
YES
-
NSU
-
YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
-
YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical
-
YES/YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
-
YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
-
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
-
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center
-
YES
-
Mute
-
YES
-
Auto Dimmer
-
YES
-
USB Host
-
YES
-
Built-in Music
-
YES (1Songs)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
YES
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC/AAC+
-
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
-
YES
-
OGG - USB
-
YES
-
WAV - USB
-
YES
-
MP3 - USB
-
YES
-
WMA - USB
-
YES
-
AAC - USB
-
YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
-
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
38W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
-
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
-
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
-
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
China
-
Manufactured By
-
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
FUNCTION
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Function Selector - FM
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
-
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
-
4.2 Ver
INTERFACE
-
USB 1
-
Yes
-
AUX IN 2 (RCA)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Out (Video Out)
-
Yes
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume
-
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
-
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO
-
0~9 Levels
DISPLAY
-
Type
-
14 Seg/5 Digit
-
Dimmer
-
Yes
SOUND EQUALISZER
-
User EQ
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast+
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement
-
110/220V
-
Power Consumption at stand by
-
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
DOLBY AUDIO (Disc Playback)
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
-
PLL
-
Band
-
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
-
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Tuning Range - FM Station Preset
-
50 nos
-
Tuning Range - Memory / Erase
-
Yes/Yes
-
Tuning Range - Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
-
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
-
1 nos
-
Loading Type
-
1-CD Tray
-
DVD Graphic User Interface
-
Yes
-
Language
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-R
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
-
Yes/No
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
-
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
-
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - JPEG (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth SBC Codec
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - MPEG2 (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Xvid (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
-
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - DVD Slow - Fwd/Rev
-
Yes
-
Convenience - xvid (Slow-Fwd)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings (Disc Only)
-
Yes
-
Convenience - Power Resume (Disc Only)
-
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Vol.
-
0~9 Levels
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model name
-
LA1
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
-
53
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
-
AAAx2
-
Remote Control Unit - Instruction Manual
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - FM Antenna
-
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front Speaker- System
-
2Way 2Speaker
-
Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit
-
2 (5.08cm) x 1
-
Front Speaker - Woofer Unit
-
6.5 (16.51cm)
-
Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)
-
6Ω/4Ω
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set
-
300 x 390 x 324
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton
-
512 x 376 x 370
-
Weight (Kg) - Net
-
6.5
-
Weight (Kg) - Gross
-
7.8
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
-
1 N
-
Country of Origin
-
Indonesia
-
Manufactured By
-
PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA
-
Imported By
-
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
SN6Y
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo.