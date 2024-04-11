Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App. + LG ON2D Powerful Sound, with Dolby Audio, For Karaoke - 2MIC, Karaoke Playback, Echo.

SN6Y

KCC logo
PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )

1060 x 57 x 85

Matching TV size (`20 New)

124.46cm (49) ↑

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290

WEIGHT(KG)

Main

3.45Kg

Subwoofer

5.8Kg

Gross Weight

11.8Kg

CARTON BOX

Size (W x H x D) mm

1159 x 227 x 436

Number of channels

3.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

Total

420W

Front

80W (45W+35W) x 2

Center

40W

Subwoofer

220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

SPL

82dB

System

Closed

Tweeter Unit

20mm Silk Dome

Woofer Unit

40 x 100mm

Impedance

4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

SPL

85dB

System

Bass Reflex

Woofer Unit

15.24cm (6)

Impedance

3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

Number of speakers

7EA

Optical

YES (1)

HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

YES (1) /YES (1)

USB

YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

Bluetooth Version

4.0

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

YES/YES

DISPLAY INFORMATION

Display Type

LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

YES

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

YES

DTS Virtual:X

YES

SOUND CONTROL

User EQ - RCU/App

YES/YES

Night Time On/Off - App

YES

Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

YES

Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

YES

Auto Sound Engine (Default)

YES

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - Android OS

YES

Smart Phone File Playback

YES

NSU

YES

Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

YES

Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

YES/YES

Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

YES/YES

A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

YES

HDMI SIMPLINK

YES

HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

YES

Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

YES

Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center

YES

Mute

YES

Auto Dimmer

YES

USB Host

YES

Built-in Music

YES (1Songs)

Bluetooth Stand-By

YES

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

LPCM

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC/AAC+

YES

FILE FORMAT

FLAC - USB

YES

OGG - USB

YES

WAV - USB

YES

MP3 - USB

YES

WMA - USB

YES

AAC - USB

YES

POWER_MAIN

Adapter

25V, 2A

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

38W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

Type (SMPS)

100~240V, 50/60Hz

Power Off Consumption

0.5W↓

Power Consumption

33W

Wireless Frequency

5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

Web Manual (File)

Yes (Full)

Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

Yes (Simple)

Wall Mount Guide

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

Battery (Size)

AAA x 2

Battery Built-in

Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

Optical Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

China

Manufactured By

LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

FUNCTION

Function Selector - CD/DVD

Yes/Yes

Function Selector - FM

Yes

Function Selector - AUX IN 2 (RCA)

Yes

Function Selector - USB1

Yes

Function Selector - Bluetooth

4.2 Ver

INTERFACE

USB 1

Yes

AUX IN 2 (RCA)

Yes

HDMI Out (Video Out)

Yes

Door Lock Key (Disc)

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Volume

Yes

Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

2EA (Φ6.3)

Karaoke Function - MIC ECHO

0~9 Levels

DISPLAY

Type

14 Seg/5 Digit

Dimmer

Yes

SOUND EQUALISZER

User EQ

Yes

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast+

Yes

POWER

Power Requirement

110/220V

Power Consumption at stand by

0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

DOLBY AUDIO (Disc Playback)

Yes

Mute

Yes

TUNER

Type

PLL

Band

FM

Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

Tuning Range - FM Station Preset

50 nos

Tuning Range - Memory / Erase

Yes/Yes

Tuning Range - Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

Disc

1 nos

Loading Type

1-CD Tray

DVD Graphic User Interface

Yes

Language

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD(NTSC)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD(PAL)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD-R

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

Yes/No

Playable DISC Format - DVD+R/+R(Double Layer)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - DVD+RW(Video mode)

Yes

Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

Yes

Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

Yes/Yes

Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

Yes/Yes

Playable File Format - MP3

Yes

Playable File Format - WMA (Disc Only)

Yes

Playable File Format - JPEG (Disc Only)

Yes

Playable File Format - Progressive JPEG (Disc Only)

Yes

Playable File Format - Bluetooth SBC Codec

Yes

Playable File Format - MPEG2 (Disc Only)

Yes

Playable File Format - Xvid (Disc Only)

Yes

Convenience - Repeat 1/All

Yes/Yes

Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - DVD Slow - Fwd/Rev

Yes

Convenience - xvid (Slow-Fwd)

Yes

Convenience - Bluetooth

Yes

Convenience - Lock(Parental Control) Settings (Disc Only)

Yes

Convenience - Power Resume (Disc Only)

Yes

KARAOKE

Echo Vol.

0~9 Levels

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

Remote Control Unit - Unit

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Model name

LA1

Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

53

Remote Control Unit - Battery

AAAx2

Remote Control Unit - Instruction Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit - Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control Unit - FM Antenna

Yes

SPEAKER

Front Speaker- System

2Way 2Speaker

Front Speaker - Tweeter Unit

2 (5.08cm) x 1

Front Speaker - Woofer Unit

6.5 (16.51cm)

Front Speaker - Impedance (TW/Woofer)

6Ω/4Ω

PHYSICAL

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Main Set

300 x 390 x 324

Size (W x H x D, mm) - Carton

512 x 376 x 370

Weight (Kg) - Net

6.5

Weight (Kg) - Gross

7.8

PRODUCT DETAILS

Net Quantity

1 N

Country of Origin

Indonesia

Manufactured By

PT. EMSONIC INDONESIA

Imported By

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

