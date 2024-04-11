Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App.

SN6Y

LG Sound Bar App.

The LG Sound Bar exclusive app lets you set up and control various functions of the LG Sound Bar. Through this application, the User can configure various features and control sound effects of LG Sound Bar.
LG Sound Bar SN6Y

Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience

DTS Virtual:X

Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment.

3.1 ch Surround System

Hi-Resolution Audio

AI Sound Pro

LG Sound Bar SN6Y Cinematic Experience
LG Sound Bar SN6Y

The Best Sound for Your Cinematic Experience

DTS Virtual:X

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Sound Bar SN6Y meets DTS Virtual:X to transform your home into a theater, for the most immersive viewing of all your favorite movies.

LG Sound Bar SN6Y Immersive 3D Sound

High Resolution Audio

Listen to Uncomparable Sound

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience.

LG Sound Bar SN6Y High Resolution Audio

*The Images shown here are for representation only, simulated and may differ from actual Product.

LG ThinQ

Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center

Your Sound Bar can now act as your household manager. Conveniently monitor and control connected LG ThinQ home appliances straight from your living room. Check your the status of your refrigerator, washing machine, air-purifier, and even turn your vacuum cleaner on and off.

LG Sound Bar SN6Y ThinQ


AI Sound Pro

Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch

AI Sound Pro automatically analyzes content to instantly optimize audio settings for what’s playing. Catch every detail with crystal clear dialogue or more punchy powerful action, depending on the genre.

LG Sound Bar SN6Y AI Sound Pro

Connectivity

Connect More Conveniently

Add Bluetooth® connectivity to your audio setup, or conveniently connect and play using optical or HDMI cables.

LG Sound Bar SN6Y Connectivity

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL

  • Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )

    1060 x 57 x 85

  • Matching TV size (`20 New)

    124.46cm (49) ↑

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    3.45Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    11.8Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1159 x 227 x 436

  • Number of channels

    3.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    420W

  • Front

    80W (45W+35W) x 2

  • Center

    40W

  • Subwoofer

    220W (Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    40 x 100mm

  • Impedance

    4ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    15.24cm (6)

  • Impedance

    3ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    7EA

  • Optical

    YES (1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out

    YES (1) /YES (1)

  • USB

    YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    YES/YES

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"

    YES

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Bass Blast/Bass Blast +

    YES

  • DTS Virtual:X

    YES

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU/App

    YES/YES

  • Night Time On/Off - App

    YES

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - App

    YES

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App

    YES

  • Auto Sound Engine (Default)

    YES

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - Android OS

    YES

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    YES

  • NSU

    YES

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    YES

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical

    YES/YES

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical

    YES/YES

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP

    YES

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    YES

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    YES

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    YES

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center

    YES

  • Mute

    YES

  • Auto Dimmer

    YES

  • USB Host

    YES

  • Built-in Music

    YES (1Songs)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    YES

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC/AAC+

    YES

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - USB

    YES

  • OGG - USB

    YES

  • WAV - USB

    YES

  • MP3 - USB

    YES

  • WMA - USB

    YES

  • AAC - USB

    YES

POWER_MAIN

  • Adapter

    25V, 2A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    38W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    Yes (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    Yes (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    Yes

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.

