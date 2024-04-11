We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SN6Y Powerful Sound 420W, 3.1 Ch with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, Wireless subwoofer, High resolution Audio, HDMI IN, HDMI OUT (ARC), Bluetooth, Optical, USB and TV Sound Sync , LG Sound bar App.
Truly Breathtaking Audio Experience
3.1 ch Surround System
Hi-Resolution Audio
Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound
LG Sound Bar SN6Y Immersive 3D Sound
Listen to Uncomparable Sound
LG Sound Bar SN6Y High Resolution Audio
Turn Your TV and Sound Bar into Your Control Center
LG Sound Bar SN6Y ThinQ
AI Sound Pro
Adaptive Audio for Everything You Watch
LG Sound Bar SN6Y AI Sound Pro
Connect More Conveniently
LG Sound Bar SN6Y Connectivity
All Spec
PHYSICAL
-
Size (W x H x D, mm) Main Unit (w/ Foot )
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
124.46cm (49) ↑
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
3.45Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
11.8Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1159 x 227 x 436
-
Number of channels
3.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
420W
-
Front
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
15.24cm (6)
-
Impedance
3ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
7EA
-
Optical
YES (1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In/Out
YES (1) /YES (1)
-
USB
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
YES/YES
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/96kHz"
YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Bass Blast/Bass Blast +
YES
-
DTS Virtual:X
YES
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU/App
YES/YES
-
Night Time On/Off - App
YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - App
YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - App
YES
-
Auto Sound Engine (Default)
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - Android OS
YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
YES
-
NSU
YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) /Optical
YES/YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) /Optical
YES/YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - APP
YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Center
YES
-
Mute
YES
-
Auto Dimmer
YES
-
USB Host
YES
-
Built-in Music
YES (1Songs)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
YES
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC/AAC+
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - USB
YES
-
OGG - USB
YES
-
WAV - USB
YES
-
MP3 - USB
YES
-
WMA - USB
YES
-
AAC - USB
YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS (HUIZHOU) INC.
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD.2ND BUILDING 646/2 CHAMADIA LOGISTICS PVT LTD.NEAR RANJANGAON PUNE MAHARASHTRA-411002.
