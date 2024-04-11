We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SP8A 440W Powerful Sound, 3.1.2 Ch with Meridian, Dolby Atmos, DTS: X, Dolby Vision / HDR 10, eARC, HDMI In / Out, BT, Optical, AI Calibration, Alexa (Controllee) and AirPlay 2, LG Sound bar App.
LG Soundbars Are the
Best Match With LG TVs
Matching Design
Soundbar Mode Control
Designed To Be the Perfect Set
A TV, soundbar, and subwoofer placed in a plain living room.
Convenient Control With One LG TV Remote
There is a remote control in someone's hand, controlling TV and soundbar in the back. There are icons of LG TV and LG Soundbar.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by Soundbar models.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Upgrade Your Soundbar With Your LG TV’s AI Processor
There is an alpha nine chip image on TV and there is a soundbar right below. There are also soundwave effect coming out from soundbar.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
LG Soundbar Elevates
LG TV’s Sound
3.1.2 Ch Dolby Atmos & DTS:X
New Sound Modes
Creating Better Sound Together
LG SP8A Meridian Sound Technology
Prestigious British Audio, Meridian
Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and Meridian R
Digital Signal Processing
A chip image of DSP chip
Meridian Lossless Packing
A logo image of MLP LOSELESS
High-Resolution Audio
LG SP8A High-Resolution Audio
Bringthe Theater Home
LG SP8A 3.1.2 Channel Audio
The Immersive Power of Dolby Sound With LG Soundbars and LG TVs
LG SP8A Dolby DTS:X
*SP11RA, SP9A, SP8A, and SPD7 feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. SP7 feature DTS Virtual:X.
A New Dimension of Immersive Audio With Dolby Atmos
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
Power Up Your Game Sound on LG Soundbars and LG TVs
*Dolby Atmos may vary by Soundbar models.
New Sound Mode Makes All Your Favorites More Immersive
Sound Suited To Your Space
Upgraded AI Sound Pro With LG Soundbars
Take Command of Your Entertainment
LG SP8A Multiple Command
*SP11RA, SP9A, and SP8A, feature AI Multiple Connectivity.
**Multiple AI Connectivity is not available in certain languages and countries.
***Available AI connectivity may vary by languages and countries.
****Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*****The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
******Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, or its affiliates.
*******AirPlay is a trademark of Apple.
Audio Connection With No Compromise
LG SP8A HDMI eARC
Connect to Amazing Picture & Sound with 4K & HDR Passthrough
LG Sound Bars - Designed with the Environment in Mind
LG SP8A Soundbar Design
*LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SP9YA, SPD7Y, SP2, SP2W, and SPD75A
**LG Sound Bar models SP2, QP5, and SP7Y
***LG Sound Bar models SP11RA, SP9YA, SP8YA, SP7Y, SPD7Y, QP5, and SPD75A
****LG Sound Bar models SP8YA, SPD75A, SPD7Y, and SP7Y
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Model Name
SP8A
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Black / Black
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1060 x 57 x 119
-
Matching TV size (`20 New)
124.46cm (49) ↑
-
Rear Speaker
No
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Metal Grille / Mold / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
-
Wireless Speaker - Front / Body
No / No
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
4.4Kg
-
Subwoofer
7.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
17.1Kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
No
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1133 x 470 x 283
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
3.1.2ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
440W
-
Front
40W x 2
-
Center
40W
-
Top
50W x 2
-
Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
-
Surround (Side)
No
-
Rear
No
-
Rear Top
No
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
40 x 100mm
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
6.35cm (2.5)
-
Impedance
4ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
17.78cm (7)
-
Impedance
3ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
No
-
System
No
-
Woofer Unit
No
-
Impedance
No
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
9EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
Yes (1)
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Yes (1) / Yes (1)
-
HDR10 / HDR10+
Yes / No
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
USB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
SPL
No
-
System
No
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
Yes / Yes
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
Woofer Unit
No
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Yes
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR(L/R)
-
Impedance
No
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
-
LED Indicator Color
No
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)
-
SPL
No
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
No / Yes
SPEAKER UNIT_REAR TOP(L/R)
-
System
No
-
Woofer Unit
No
-
Impedance
No
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
-
Music
Yes (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Dolby ATMOS
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
No / Yes
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
Yes / Yes
-
AI Room Calibration (2 MIC In) - App
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI
Yes
-
TV Sound Share - TV "AI Sound Pro"
Yes
-
SFX (Default)
No
ALEXA SUPPORTED
-
Works with Alexa (Controllee)
Yes
SPOTIFY SUPPORTED
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
APPLE SUPPORTED
-
AirPlay 2
Yes
GOOGLE SUPPORTED
-
Works with the Google Assistant (Controllee)
Yes
-
Chromecast
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone (One Source → Multi Speaker)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ Setup (BLE)
Yes
-
NSU / FOTA
Yes / No
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
Yes / Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
No / Yes
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
Yes / Yes
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
No / Yes
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
Yes
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
Yes / Yes / No / Yes / No
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
Yes / No
-
Built-in Music
Yes (2)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
No
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
OGG - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WAV - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
AAC - C4A / USB
Yes / Yes
-
WMA - C4A / USB
No / No
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
45W
-
SMPS
No
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
38W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
Yes (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
Yes (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Open Source - Yes (Full or Simple) / No
Yes (Full)
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
No
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Battery (Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
Yes
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS(HUIZHOU)INC. HUI TAI FACTORY NO.1 XINDA ROAD, HUI TAI INDUSTRIAL PARK OF ZHONGKAI DEVELOPMENT ZONE,HUIZHOU CITY, GUANGDONG, CHINA .
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT. LTD. PLOT NO – 4, TECHZONE – 2, GREATER NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH , INDIA -201308
POWER_REAR SPEAKER/WIRELESS BOX
-
Type (SMPS)
No
-
Power Off Consumption
No
-
Power Consumption
No
-
Wireless Frequency
No
