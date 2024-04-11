Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos® 3.1.1 channel SQ70TY

SQ70TY

Front view of LG Soundbar S70TY and subwoofer

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Optimal audio excellence worthy of LG QNED

Complete the LG QNED experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

The unique sound, range, and tonal qualities of your LG Soundbar and LG TV come together in harmony for an engrossing and impactful sonic experience.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED99/91/86/80/75, NANO80/75, UHD UT80/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLEDM4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/86/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel makes sound feel like it's coming from the middle of your LG TV for a lifelike sensation. 

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated. 

Triple Level Spatial Sound

A virtual layer creates lifelike sound

Triple Level Spatial Sound adds a virtual layer to create a sound dome around you of richer sound.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are in a grand city apartment. Three red bands appear one at a time depicting virtual layers, and come together to create a whole sound dome.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound is available through Cinema and AI Sound Pro modes.

**The mid-layer is created using the Soundbar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field. Rear speaker is not supported on S70TY. If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.

***Screen images simulated. 

3.1.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Immerse yourself in the scene with the lifelike soundscapes of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X projected by a 400W 3.1.1ch surround sound system and subwoofer.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

*Dolby and Dolby Vision are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**The double-D symbol is a trademark of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Screen images simulated.

Smart sound knows your taste

Multi-Channel Audio Experience

Feel vast and expressive sonic wonder

The LG Soundbar converts basic 2-channel audio into multi-channel audio for deep sound that resonates through your space.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated. 

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

LG Soundbar is showing three different TV screens. The one directly above first plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, there is a soundwave changes color whenever the tv screen switches to one another, correlating to the genre.

*Screen images simulated.

Works in harmony with your favorites

Intense Gaming 

Sound syncs with every frame

Free up ports on your TV and connect consoles to your LG Soundbar without compromising graphics performance. VRR/ALLM support ensures tear-free, low input lag gaming.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown together. A racing car game is displayed on screen.

*Screen images simulated.

**TV, soundbar, and console must all support VRR/ALLM.

***VRR pass-through limited to 60Hz content.

****Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection is required for the update. 

*****HDCP 2.3 supports 4K resolution content. 120Hz support varies by device, with support up to YCbCr4:2:0 for 4K.

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded apporach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

Pulp Packaging

Packaging made with recycled pulp

The LG Soundbar has been certified by SGS as an Eco Product due to a change in internal packaging from EPS foam (Styrofoam) and plastic bags to recycled molded pulp — an environmentally friendly alternative that still protects the product.

LG Soundbar packaging is against a beige background with illustrated trees. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.

**Screen images simulated. 

***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.

All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • TV Synergy Bracket

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. LTD, A-24/6, mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    TONLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. TONGQIAO FACTORY A&B Building, No. 88, North Of Luen Fat Road, Tongqiao IndustrialBase, Zhongkai High-tech Development Zone, Huizhou City,Guangdong Province, P.R. China GUANGDONG PROVINCE,China-0

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    3.1.1

  • Number of Speakers

    7 EA

  • Output Power

    400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

