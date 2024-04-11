Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel SQ75TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel SQ75TR

SQ75TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel SQ75TR

Front view of LG Soundbar SQ75TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers
All Spec

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • TV Synergy Bracket

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • DTS:X

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. LTD, A-24/6, mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    TONLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. TONGQIAO FACTORY A&B Building, No. 88, North Of Luen Fat Road, Tongqiao IndustrialBase, Zhongkai High-tech Development Zone, Huizhou City,Guangdong Province, P.R. China GUANGDONG PROVINCE,China-0

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Rear Speaker

    100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    5.1.1

  • Number of Speakers

    9 EA

  • Output Power

    600W (Reference, THD 30%)
    500W (Rated, THD 10%)

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • 120Hz

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision

    Yes

  • HDR10

    Yes

  • Pass-through

    Yes

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Yes

  • VRR / ALLM

    Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    33 W

  • Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    20 W

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes

  • Sports

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Main

    3.0 kg

  • Rear Speaker (2EA)

    2.1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.7 kg

