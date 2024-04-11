We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.1 channel SQ75TR
All Spec
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
5.1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
-
HDMI In
1
-
HDMI Out
1
-
Optical
1
-
USB
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
TV Synergy Bracket
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS:X
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. LTD, A-24/6, mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, 110044
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
TONLY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. TONGQIAO FACTORY A&B Building, No. 88, North Of Luen Fat Road, Tongqiao IndustrialBase, Zhongkai High-tech Development Zone, Huizhou City,Guangdong Province, P.R. China GUANGDONG PROVINCE,China-0
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
WOW Interface
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
950 x 63 x 115 mm
-
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
5.1.1
-
Number of Speakers
9 EA
-
Output Power
600W (Reference, THD 30%)
500W (Rated, THD 10%)
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
120Hz
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
Yes
-
HDR10
Yes
-
Pass-through
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
Game
Yes
-
Music
Yes
-
Sports
Yes
-
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Main
3.0 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
2.1 kg
-
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
