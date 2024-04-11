TERMS AND CONDITIONS

T&C Apply. Unless mentioned otherwise all the offers are valid from 1st June, 2024- 31st August, 2024 or till the stock lasts, whichever is earlier. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. To avail promotional certain prerequisite must be adhered for installation:

1. System Integrator/ Customer shall check with LG Technical Team in advance availability of team for installation at Site.

2. System Integrator/ Customer must ensure all external connecting cables, Power, Video source, Structure, / Mount kit or any Hardware or Software as required for installation of LG LED Bloc LSAC025.

3. For free installation offer maximum installation height of the display from the floor level would be 3 Feet only, more than 3 feet will be charged as per the site conditions & Height of the display measured as per company policy.

All disputes are to be settled /adjudicated in Delhi Courts only. LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, and Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer.