About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Business
Solution
Register
Lobby / Auditorium

LG LED DISPLAY

Our LED displays have auto brightness control* which detects the surrounding luminous level and adjusts accordingly to achieve the ideal picture quality for relaxing your eyes.

* Users may enable this feature by selecting on/off in the menu.
Control Room

VARIOUS DESIGNS FOR CUSTOMER'S DEMANDS OFFERS GREAT VISUAL EFFECTS THROUGH HIGH DURABILITY

LG boasts unprecedented visual performance and stability by expanding its industry-leading display technology to LED signage. LG also has a variety of lineups to offer customized solutions in the indoor/outdoor environment

Meeting Room / Board Room
Home Cinema

LG LED Displays enable a vastly superior level of the immersive viewing experience Super-sized screens with exquisite picture quality will breathe new life into your all-time favorite classics.

LG LED KEY APPLICATIONS

  • Meeting Room / Board Room

    Not only does the large bezel-free size increase the concentration of participants, but it also enables a hassle-free meeting by delivering details of various content clearly including text and videos, with excellent picture quality.

    LSAA, LSAB, LAEC

  • Control Room

    Infinite scaling is possible in response to the various sizes of control rooms, and bezel-less design enables complete monitoring without blind spots of information. In addition, LG's strict quality management, Signal & Power Redundancy and systematic services ensure more stable operation in the control room. which operates 24 hours a day.

    LSAA, LSAB

  • Lobby / Auditorium

    In addition to the role of greeting visitors and providing information, it makes a company's inner space more unique with customized design and size, which makes it a landmark symbolizing the company's identity.

    LSAA. LSAB. LSAC. LAT. LSBB. LSCB. LSCA

  • Retail

    By turning a shopping spot into an entertainment space, it makes customers stay more and maximizes profits by increased consumption and advertising effect. 90° Corner design available.

    LAT, LSAC, LWBC, LSBC, LSCA, LSCB

LG LED Key Features

  • Super-Size Screens

    LG LED Display suggests the optimal size to fit the needs and space of living room, study room, entertainment space, quest room, etc.

  • Exceptional Picture Quality

    The combination of display technology and LG's TV image processing algorithm, which has been born through years of technology research, provides you with amazing vividness.

  • Energy Saving Mode

    Even if you forget to turn off your display when you leave or fall asleep, it automatically switches to Power Saving Mode* after a certain period of time to prevent unnecessary power waste.
    *Users may enable this feature by selecting on/off in the menu.

  • Remote Control Management

    The cloud-based LG service* checks the product status in real time and diagnoses and enables the stable operation.
    *LG ConnectedCare is a paid service. Availability may vary by region.

  • Bezel-less Design

    Without the rectangular bezel surrounding the screen, it harmonizes with the space and allows you to be more immersed in what's happening on screen.

  • Auto Brightness Control

    A feature that distinquishes the levels of ambient lighting and natural light automatically adjusts the display brightness* comforting the eyes with the optimum image quality.
    * Users may enable this feature by selecting on/off in the menu.

  • Convenience

    The exclusive remote control and intuitive menu configuration bring users much more convenience. Various interface ports* are available so that you can connect other devices easily.
    *Supports HDMI, DP, USB, LAN, RS232C, IR