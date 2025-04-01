Montblanc Air Purifier HEPA Filter

Hold the filter case and pull up the handle of Dual Protection Filter to remove.

The dust on the Dual Protection Filter may fall, so place newspaper, etc. underneath it. Clean the Dual Protection Filter with a vacuum cleaner or brush, etc., and if the contamination is severe, wash with water.

Do not force to separate the Dual Protection Filter with a lot of sticking dust,

but wash it after removing the big dust with home vacuum cleaner first.