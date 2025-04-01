Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Freezer Shelf

AHT74413808
()
Key Features

  • LG Refrigerator Genuine Freezer Shelf

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The freezer shelf is located inside the freezer compartment of the refrigerator

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Hold the rear part of the shelf slightly up and pull it forward.

STEP 2

Lift the shelf slightly up after pulling it half way.

STEP 3

While holding the shelf slightly, tilt the shelf to pull it out

 

- The shelf height can be adjusted by inserting the shelf in another groove of different height.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

You can store side dish or refrigerated food on the shelf with sufficient space in between the containers.

Store the foods with higher moisture content at the front of the shelf.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AHT74413808

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    310 x 14 x 330

  • Net Weight (g)

    834

