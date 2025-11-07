About Cookies on This Site

Top Load Water Supply Hose Connector (Filter set)

ADQ72912806
Key Features

  • LG Washing machines Genuine Filter
WM Inlet Filter

WM Inlet Filter

•WM Inlet Filter is specially design for customer convenience

•Dust protective & very easy to clean

•Designed to prevent grit, particles or debris from entering the WM, free WM from contamination

PRODUCT DETAIL

Net Quantity1 N
Country of OriginIndia
Manufactured ByLG Electronics India Ltd
Imported ByLG Electronics India Ltd A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Net Weight (g)

    100

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    50 x 100 x 50

COMPATIBLE MODELS

  • Compatible Model

    "WM Inlet hose Filter" for all LG Top Loading & Front Loading Washing Machines Models

GENERAL

  • Category

    Hose Connector

  • Note

    WM Inlet Filter-IN

  • Part Number

    ADQ72912806

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Limited A24/6 Mohan Cooperative, IND Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi -110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Limited

