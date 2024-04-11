Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All this, light as ever

Style-Banner-1600x600

Intel 12th Gen CPU

Windows 11

Memory & Storage

12th Generation intel® core™ processor

The powerful performance of intel powered by the 12th gen intel® core processor is 40% more robust than its predecessors. Meet all your intensive demands from gaming to creating.

Adopted latest Windows os

Redesigned with the notion of flexibility and ease of use in mind. Optimizes screen space and improves productivity with upgraded security, accessibility, and social features.

Need for speed

LPDDR5 memory allows faster processing for more work efficiency and multi-tasking abilities.

LG Gram WUXGA Resolution

Slim, Trim & Lightweight

Ultra-slim, and ultra-portable, LG gram is your lightweight companion that is constantly on the move with you.

LG Gram MIL-STD-810G

16:10 Aspect ratio

Reaching optimized sights

Immerse yourself with the 16:10 aspect ratio display that's 11% larger than the 16:9 ratios. So you can scroll less and spend more time on your hustle.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide color gamut**

Color your life

Bring your content to life with the wide color gamut that helps you see brilliant colors.

LG Glance by mirametrix®

Attention sensing

LG's advanced face, eye, and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.

Privacy Guard & Alert

Smart pointer by AI technology

Digital wellness

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers up to 17.5 hours* of power.

Packs the power

Packs the power

Leave the charger behind with this high-capacity battery that delivers up to 17.5 hours* of power.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : brightness 150 nit, wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.